Opposition leaders ask NA speaker to convene NA session over Shahbaz's arrest

Dawn.comUpdated October 06, 2018

Ayaz Sadiq speaks to the media following his meeting with the NA speaker. — DawnNewsTV
A delegation of opposition leaders met National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser at his residence on Saturday to urge him to summon a National Assembly (NA) session over the arrest of Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif.

Led by former PML-N speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, the delegation also included Raja Zafarul Haq, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl's Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and others.

NA Speaker Qaiser assured the delegation that an NA session will be called within 14 days.

Following the meeting, the delegation delivered a media talk, where Sadiq linked the timing of Shahbaz's arrest to the upcoming by-elections.

"An attempt is being made to steal the by-elections," he said. "The government only has a lead of four members.

"[Shahbaz] was called for the Saaf Pani case but was arrested in the Ashiana case. PML-N is being made a target of political vengeance. The government is using the NAB," he alleged.

He referred to Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry's comments, in which the latter had said that Shahbaz's arrest was the "first step". He asked if NAB would now arrest people on the government's orders.

He also questioned the timing of the decision to place the names of Khawaja Saad Rafique on the Exit Control List, saying that he was one of the candidates of the upcoming elections.

While the former speaker clarified that he supported the accountability of politicians, he also asked: "Who will hold NAB accountable?"

"I will contact Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Pervez Khattak as well," Sadiq added, hoping that a parliamentary session will be called in two to three days.

Leader of the Opposition in Senate, Raja Zafarul Haq also expressed his concerns over the development and said that the "entire country was sad" at Shahbaz's arrest. He repeated Sadiq's demand for an NA session and insisted that "it was important that production orders for opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif are issued".

Meanwhile, JUI-F leader Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidery termed Shahbaz's arrest as "shameful" and claimed that the government was "making cowardly decisions against one party".

"Opposition will not remain silent," he warned and added that: "It seems the government has decided to go home already."

Leoman
Oct 06, 2018 12:09pm

Yes, assemblies are meant only for politicians problems.

Recommend 0
Crusoe
Oct 06, 2018 12:16pm

Entire country was sad??? Does he meant by a few hundred conmen as an entire country?

Recommend 0
JA-Australia
Oct 06, 2018 12:17pm

Has the opposition done ANYTHING since the election for the common people? They are obsessed with their own personal agendas.

Recommend 0
Rafiq
Oct 06, 2018 12:42pm

@JA-Australia . Very well said. Keep it up and save Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Vaif
Oct 06, 2018 12:45pm

Is it really government responsible for the arrest. NAB is only a tool.

Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Oct 06, 2018 12:45pm

Why National Assembly sessions are not called for other past corrupt ministers? Is it because Shariffs have become very rich after emptying the Pakistan's treasury?

Recommend 0
M. asghar
Oct 06, 2018 12:48pm

This gang of professional looters have to dealt with accountably for the good of the country.

Recommend 0
Captain
Oct 06, 2018 01:03pm

What for.....did they call session once they were in power for misbehaving against then opposition leader???.?.?....?.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Oct 06, 2018 01:03pm

Law must be same for all, no matter who they are, and justice must prevail!

Recommend 0
Shahid
Oct 06, 2018 01:25pm

Do not forget that he was arrested on criminal charges.

Recommend 0
Ahmed Habib
Oct 06, 2018 01:43pm

@JA-Australia and what government did for poor peoplw???

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 06, 2018 01:44pm

What else can they do to stay afloat, make their presence felt in the political arena, get counted and remain in the media limelight?

Recommend 0

