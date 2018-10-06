Shahbaz Sharif remanded to NAB custody for 10 days in Ashiana housing scam
An accountability court in Lahore on Saturday granted 10-day physical remand of PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Ashiana Housing Scheme case.
Shahbaz — who was taken into custody by the NAB a day earlier — was produced before the accountability court while the watchdog sought his custody.
The hearing today was originally scheduled to take place inside the judge's chamber, but was later moved to an open court following PML-N lawyers' protest.
"I did not do anything illegal," Shahbaz was quoted as saying during the hearing. "[I] have always worked for the prosperity of this country.
"We recovered millions from those who looted [the country] and deposited [the recoveries] in the national treasury," he added.
Shahbaz is accused of ordering the cancellation of a contract given to successful bidder Chaudhry Latif and Sons for the Ashiana Housing Scheme, and engineering the subsequent award of the contract to Lahore Casa Developers, a proxy group of Paragon City Private Limited, resulting in a loss of Rs193 million to the exchequer.
In court today, Shahbaz's counsel Amjad Pervez seemed to justify the former Punjab CM's cancellation of the said contract.
"Chaudhry Latif is an absconder in an anti-corruption case," Pervez said. "In one case, Chaudhry Latif's company is blacklisted."
Following the hearing, Shahbaz was sent back to the NAB office — where he had spent the previous night — in an armoured vehicle amid tight security.
Prior to the hearing, NAB prosecutor Waris Ali Janjua had told DawnNewsTV that the accountability watchdog would request 15-day physical remand of the PML-N leader.
See: A timeline of developments in the Ashiana housing 'scam'
Sharif had arrived at the court in an armoured vehicle, under heavy security, according to DawnNewsTV. The squad that escorted Shahbaz to the accountability court also included a fire engine, a rescue van and scores of security officers, DawnNewsTV reported.
Contingents of police, which were posted inside and outside the accountability court, refused to let PML-N leaders and workers inside the building. Only the PML-N president's son, Hamza Shahbaz, and party leaders Malik Ahmed Ehsan and Malik Ahmed Khan, were allowed inside the courtroom.
Party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb and Pervez Malik protested with other PML-N workers gathered outside the court building as early as 7am.
On Shahbaz's arrival, the emotionally charged workers mounted the armoured vehicle, chanting slogans in Shahbaz's favour. They had to be forced off by the police.
PML-N cries foul, terms Shahbaz's arrest as "revenge"
Talking to the media outside the accountability court building earlier, Aurangzeb had accused the government of "using" NAB "to take political revenge".
"They [government] had thought that PML-N would break. They thought that the brothers [Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif] will be separated," she said. "They thought, and they tried, that a forward block be formed in the party."
Yesterday, former premier Nawaz had termed Shahbaz's arrest as "not just regrettable, but also ridiculous" and accused the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government of being responsible for "this worse kind of revenge".
Allegations against Shahbaz
According to a NAB notice sent to the former Punjab chief minister on January 16, 2018, Shahbaz is accused of ordering the cancellation of award of contract of Ashiana-i-Iqbal to successful bidder Chaudhry Latif and Sons, and engineering the award of the contract to Lahore Casa Developers, a proxy group of Paragon City Private Limited, which resulted in the loss of approximately Rs193 million.
He is also accused of directing the Punjab Land Development Company (PLDC) to assign the Ashiana-i-Iqbal project to the Lahore Development Authority (LDA), resulting in the award of contract to Lahore Casa Developers, causing a loss of Rs715m and the ultimate failure of the project.
NAB has also accused Shahbaz of directing the PLDC to award the consultancy services of the Ashiana-i-Iqbal project to Engineering Consultancy Services Punjab (ECSP) for Rs 192m while the actual cost was supposed to be Rs35m as quoted by Nespak.
On Dawn’s query seeking details about the grounds of his arrest, NAB spokesperson Nawazish Ali Asim had said: “Grounds of arrest will be presented before the accountability court on Saturday.”
Comments (59)
These cases are weak and NAB shouldn’t be making arrests just like that.
Very good, this is called across the board accountability.
@Bipul Week cases? Even a little kids in Pakistan know how much corruption have they done during their 30 year reign over Pakistan.
Everyone relax. It is just a demonstration to Imran Khan to stay in line or else ...
NAB request for a 14-day physical remand of Shahbaz Sharif.
Do recover the nation's money from everyone. Thank you PMIK.
How about arresting Barbara Awan whose case is finalised
Very heartening to see the corrupt big fish being fried. NAB should firmly stay the course. Pakistan can no longer afford corrupt mafia in the garb of democracy
NAB has to be fair and fast. This country really needs cleaning. We are never bothered about an overall development and progress of the country because these fuedal Lord's always create such a mess that real need of the country and the people are always forgotten or pushed behind.
@ali not yet! this is not across the board accountability
@Zaffar Unfortunately, only "little kids" like yourself know "how much corruption they done ...". Every sane minded individual can see through the facade of reforms and the demonization of democratic pillars of Pakistan.
World is watching this Shamefull act.
Put these big thieves behind bars and confiscate their illegal assets.
One more crook behind bars, for the time being at least. It is regrettable to see that the masses are blind to the level of corruption that Sharif brothers and Zardari etc have wreak on the country. When will these people wake up from their slumber?! I
@Faisal Ahmed this what the entire nation is looking forward to ...no matter who he or she is...
@Zaffar leave the kids aside. Please you let us know how much corruption and where are the evidences?
@Khan what shameful act catching thieves??? Wakeup man from slumber.
@Bipul Isnt Modi also corrupt in India.
@Zaffar and those little kids are totally wrong, just like you. Don't spread ignorance
He got careless and over confident. No wonder they did all they could to try and keep PTI out. NAB should do its work and arrest even the prime minister if he is guilty.
@ali why don't you shift to North Korea. You will be happy with their accountability. If you call this fraud accountability
@Abdul Majid all cases should be treated equally, whether of politicians, bureaucrats or common people. There has to be a system and reason to do things.
@ali Across tje Yes across the board accountability of N league and Punjabi politicans only.
They are not "charged workers" but paid workers. However it is established beyond doubt that Usman Buzdar is a very incompetent CM. He is incapable of handling simple situations. We all know on whose advice Buzdar was appointed! This may spell doom for Imran regime if such advice continues.
Next Hamza.
The Sharif empire is collapsing.
This is absurd. He must be given immediate bail.
the money sounds in billions of dollars.
@MK What are talking about.Know your facts before commenting,jealousy will not take you far
@ali - but we are waiting for Pervaiz Musharraf to be brought back.
NAB is actually doing him a big favour. Now he will play victimisation card and his popularity will rise. And we know that NAB can't prove even a single case in courts
Warning to PPP and PTI.
The corruptions cases being charged here are penatus compared to millions of dollars showing up in different money laundering accounts. These charges of barely $7m creating havoc will only strengthen the real culprits. The preference of different contractors could be seen as mismanagement or incompetence. I guess NAB is not strong like FBI. They could have handled this better.
When will Aleem Khan be arrested
In the picture he looks truly frightened. The man who boldly declared to drag Zardari in the streets of Lahore and Larkana on the charges of money laundering, corruption.
@Zaffar if they were doing corruption why was the rein 30 years old. You were fool? Suddenly got the wisdom?
Political vendetta
Shehbaz is a crook of 1st order and must be jailed for life.
nothing to say his picture says all, there is no doubt
This is not vendetta. This is justice. These incompetent people or family made themselves rich on poor public’s accounts. NAB is recovering looted national wealth.
Have you ever seen a country where political parties protest against corrupt mafia arrest?
Enough for the Byelections to end. Can nobody see that?
NAB should have strong legal team to provide proper evidences, otherwise it would be another black mark on this institution like Avenfield case of NS.
Political vendetta at its worst.
@Khan
Not really. Absolutely no coverage of this in uk media, or at least none that is sympathetic to shahbaz
@Abdul Majid
He has been called to NAB on 24th Oct. don’t worry all thieves will be arrested. Your kids will have a better future
@Always Indian Indians should mind their own business Thank you
Sword of nature has its own course not restricted to man-made laws favouring only the oppressed around the world and in ages!
Was waiting for this news since longtime. Thanks PTI government. There are many many more like Shahbaz. Put them in jails also.
MK have spme sense. Modi has declared his assets. You can google it.
@AW : Absolutely.
@MK Modi is most honest pm of India.
Obviously, the cronies of corrupt mafia will make noises, as thiefs and crooks always deny their involment in criminal activities, until they have shown evidence. Justice must prevail in this case and model town's case as well - don't let big fish get away!
@BhaRAT What is ur buiness here then
There will be arrests of pmln everytime a by-election is arranged!
We want sharif family in Jail forever.
Just impose Emergency in Pakistan for short time and recover all looted money from these corrupt and unscrupulous politicians regardless political affiliation.
This corrupt hero did not forget combing during arrest. He must be given time to return back the ill-gotten money soon or put him behind jail and throw away the key.
PPPP and PMLN and of course others will come closer politically...though this closeness will also carry political baggage.