Shahbaz Sharif appears before accountability court in Lahore for Ashiana case hearing

Rana Bilal | Ali WaqarUpdated October 06, 2018

Security forces stop PML-N workers from advancing. — Screengrab
Police officers stand outside accountability court in Lahore. — Screengrab
An armoured vehicle included in PML-N president's security squad as he is being taken to the accountability court. — Screengrab
PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif — who was taken into custody by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Ashiana-i-Iqbal case on Friday — was produced before an accountability court in Lahore today.

The PML-N leader was arrested by the anti-graft body in the Rs14 billion Ashiana-i-Iqbal housing project scam yesterday, when he was called in for interrogation.

Prior to today's hearing, NAB prosecutor Waris Ali Janjua told DawnNewsTV that the accountability watchdog will request for a 14-day physical remand of the PML-N leader.

See: A timeline of developments in the Ashiana housing 'scam'

Police vans stand outside accountability court building. — Screengrab
Sharif, who was kept in a highly-secured lock-up inside the NAB Lahore office, arrived in court in an armoured vehicle, under heavy security according to DawnNewsTV.

The security squad that escorted Shahbaz to the accountability court also included a fire brigade vehicle, a rescue van and security officers, DawnNewsTV reported.

Hamza Shahbaz arrives at accountability court.

Contingents of police, that were posted inside and outside the accountability court, refused to let PML-N leaders and workers inside the building. However, PML-N president's son, Hamza Shahbaz, along with party leaders Malik Ahmed Ehsan and Malik Ahmed Khan, were allowed inside the courtroom.

Party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb and Pervez Malik are chanting slogans with PML-N workers that have gathered outside the court building. On Shahbaz's arrival, the emotionally charged workers climbed up on the armoured vehicle, chanting slogans in Shahbaz's favour and were forced to get off by the police.

PML-N cries foul, terms Shahbaz's arrest as "revenge"

Talking to the media outside the accountability court building earlier, Aurangzeb had accused the government of "using NAB to take political revenge".

"They [government] had thought that PML-N would break. They thought that brothers (Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif) will be separated," she said. "They thought, and they tried, that a forward block will be formed in the party."

Yesterday, former premier Nawaz termed Shahbaz's arrest as "not just regrettable, but also ridiculous" and accused the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government of being responsible for "this worse kind of revenge".

Allegations against Shahbaz

According to a NAB notice sent to the former Punjab chief minister on January 16, 2018, Shahbaz is accused of ordering the cancellation of award of contract of Ashiana-i-Iqbal to successful bidder Chaudhry Latif and Sons, leading to award of the contract to Lahore Casa Developers, a proxy group of Paragon City Private Limited, which resulted in the loss of approximately Rs193 million.

He is also accused of directing the Punjab Land Development Company (PLDC) to assign the Ashiana-i-Iqbal project to the Lahore Development Authority (LDA), resulting in the award of contract to the Lahore Casa developers, causing the loss of Rs715m and the ultimate failure of the project.

NAB has also accused Shahbaz of directing the PLDC to award the consultancy services of the Ashiana-i-Iqbal project to Engineering Consultancy Services Punjab (ECSP) for Rs 192m while the actual cost was supposed to be Rs35m as quoted by Nespak.

Bipul
Oct 06, 2018 09:27am

These cases are weak and NAB shouldn’t be making arrests just like that.

ali
Oct 06, 2018 09:29am

Very good, this is called across the board accountability.

Zaffar
Oct 06, 2018 09:38am

@Bipul Week cases? Even a little kids in Pakistan know how much corruption have they done during their 30 year reign over Pakistan.

PrakashG
Oct 06, 2018 09:56am

Everyone relax. It is just a demonstration to Imran Khan to stay in line or else ...

M. Emad
Oct 06, 2018 09:57am

NAB request for a 14-day physical remand of Shahbaz Sharif.

Faisal Ahmed
Oct 06, 2018 10:00am

Do recover the nation's money from everyone. Thank you PMIK.

Abdul Majid
Oct 06, 2018 10:09am

How about arresting Barbara Awan whose case is finalised

AW
Oct 06, 2018 10:10am

Very heartening to see the corrupt big fish being fried. NAB should firmly stay the course. Pakistan can no longer afford corrupt mafia in the garb of democracy

Leoman
Oct 06, 2018 10:14am

NAB has to be fair and fast. This country really needs cleaning. We are never bothered about an overall development and progress of the country because these fuedal Lord's always create such a mess that real need of the country and the people are always forgotten or pushed behind.

