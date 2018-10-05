DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Interpol president reported missing after trip to China

APOctober 05, 2018

Email

In this July 4, 2017 file photo, Interpol President, Meng Hongwei, walks toward the stage to deliver his opening address at the Interpol World congress. — AP
In this July 4, 2017 file photo, Interpol President, Meng Hongwei, walks toward the stage to deliver his opening address at the Interpol World congress. — AP

A French judicial official says the president of Interpol has been reported missing after traveling to China.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity for an ongoing investigation, said Meng Hongwei's wife reported him missing on Friday.

The official said the Interpol chief left France, where the international police organization is based, and arrived in China at the end of September. She said there had been no news of him since.

The 64-year-old Meng Hongwei was elected president of Interpol in November 2016. His term is due to run until 2020.

A vice minister of public security in China, he previously served as vice chairman of the national narcotics control commission and director of the National Counter-Terrorism Office for China.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

1000 characters
Alba
Oct 05, 2018 04:30pm

A developing story.

Recommend 0
Chaman Bahar
Oct 05, 2018 04:54pm

Disappearing in China, normal

Recommend 0
kamal
Oct 05, 2018 05:59pm

China is certainly involved in this.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated October 05, 2018

Tax reversals

AS the government is accused of having effected an about-turn in the matter of allowing non-filers of tax returns to...
Updated October 05, 2018

Madressah reform

MADRESSAH reform has had a chequered history in this country; whenever a new dispensation takes over, there seems to...
October 05, 2018

Pakistani migrants

IT is no secret that low-wage workers in the Gulf are the most vulnerable of Pakistan’s expatriate community. The...
Talks with the US
Updated October 04, 2018

Talks with the US

Absence of a joint statement after the foreign minister-level talks suggests that there was no breakthrough.
Updated October 04, 2018

PML-N’s blooper

A statement — perhaps a bluff turned into an embarrassing gaffe — by the PML-N’s Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan has...
Updated October 04, 2018

Anti-encroachment drive

AFTER a Supreme Court order, the Lahore Development Authority launched a crackdown on land encroachment in Johar...