Shahbaz Sharif arrested by NAB Lahore in Ashiana Housing scam case

Dawn.com | Rana Bilal | Ali WaqarUpdated October 05, 2018

Shahbaz Sharif. — Photo: File
Shahbaz Sharif. — Photo: File

Former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif has been arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) at its Lahore office in the Rs14 billion Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme case, DawnNewsTV has reported.

The Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly has been accused of corruption in the Ashiana Housing case.

He will be produced before an accountability court for remand tomorrow.

"The National Accountability Bureau Lahore has arrested former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif in the Ashiana company case," a press release issued by NAB Islamabad said, adding that the bureau will present him before an accountability court in Lahore on Saturday.

Shahbaz was detained by NAB officials and his car was sent away. His private staff who accompanied him as security were also sent away.

A heavy contingent of Rangers has been posted outside NAB Lahore, DawnNewsTV reported.

Supporters of the PML-N have started gathering outside the bureau's office. The arrest comes a little over a week ahead of the by-polls scheduled for October 14.

Naeemul Haq, a leader of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), said he was not aware of the facts regarding the former Punjab chief minister's reported arrest.

"I don't have the facts yet to be able to provide a response to this. All I can say is that all citizens are equal in the eyes of the law," he said while speaking to DawnNewsTV.

Shahbaz’s blue-eyed officers, Lahore Development Authority former director general Ahad Cheema and Fawad Hasan Fawad, are already in NAB custody in the Ashiana Housing case.

Fawad Hasan Fawad, former principal secretary to ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif, in his statement before NAB in August claimed that he had awarded a contract to a “favourite firm” in the Rs14bn Ashiana Housing project on Shahbaz's behest. A source at the time said that Fawad had also provided “incriminating evidence” against the ex-chief minister in the Ashiana Housing corruption case, making it difficult for him (Sharif) to defend himself before a combined investigation team of the NAB Lahore.

Shahbaz is also an accused in the Saaf Pani Company scam. The NAB’s Lahore office had re-summoned him in that case today.

He has previously appeared before NAB on a couple of occasions in both the cases and recorded his statement. He is accused of violating the Punjab Procurement Regularity Authority (PPRA) rules in the award of contracts in the Saaf Pani Company affairs.

In November 2017, NAB had launched a thorough probe into the affairs of the 56 public-sector companies formed by Shahbaz administration in Punjab for their alleged involvement in corruption.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Munsif
Oct 05, 2018 03:59pm

CIRCUS goes on. We are making our country a place where no foreign direct investment companies would come and do business.

Recommend 0
Asif
Oct 05, 2018 04:00pm

While Zardari continues to smile...

Recommend 0
Abid jutt
Oct 05, 2018 04:01pm

Good job NAB. They looted poor nation.

Recommend 0
kaliraja thangamani
Oct 05, 2018 04:02pm

This is a dirty politics played by the deep state in Pakistan. Leader of the oppositoion is a represetative of the whole nation.

Recommend 0
Harmony-1©
Oct 05, 2018 04:04pm

The best news of the day. No one is above the law!

Recommend 0
Harmony-1©
Oct 05, 2018 04:05pm

Zardari and sister should be next.

Recommend 0
MILF_Hunter
Oct 05, 2018 04:05pm

Of-Course - Bye elections are coming.

Recommend 0
Pakistani
Oct 05, 2018 04:06pm

Well, better late than never. Rule of law must be established.

Recommend 0
M. asghar
Oct 05, 2018 04:07pm

What a disaster for the country this generalised corruption in all the spheres of the state!

Recommend 0
Welcome to Naya Pakistan
Oct 05, 2018 04:07pm

PTI just need chaos and distraction. Why don't they start a war with India? No one be there to ask about PTI 100 days agenda

Recommend 0
Aamir
Oct 05, 2018 04:09pm

This is totally wrong by NAB. Shahbaz is always available for introgation. NAB has never proved any big corruption case in history. Just political victimization!

Recommend 0
Welcome to Naya Pakistan
Oct 05, 2018 04:09pm

NAB need a new drama as distraction from failure in NS case in IHC

Recommend 0
fake tabdeeli
Oct 05, 2018 04:12pm

PTI and nab are are political parties

Recommend 0
Sher Jang Gilgit-Baltistan
Oct 05, 2018 04:12pm

Well done NAB. The nation is proud of you.

Recommend 0
Maverick
Oct 05, 2018 04:13pm

The 56 can companies were made to legitimize corruption The outrageous salaries have never been witnessed in history of Pakistan. The loans from China were spent brainlessly

Recommend 0

