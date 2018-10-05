GB police blocks 141 social media accounts for posting anti-religious, anti-state content

Gilgit-Baltistan police has blocked 141 social media accounts and taken legal action against five people for spreading religious hatred and posting anti-state content online, it was learnt on Friday.

Special Branch Additional Inspector General (AIG) Hanifullah, while briefing Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi at the provincial police headquarter on Thursday, revealed that the police force had been monitoring content posted on social media.

AIG Hanifullah said that following the monitoring of social media sites, 104 accounts were blocked for posting anti-state content while another 37 were stopped for spreading religious hatred.

A website and three Twitter accounts were also among the sources blocked, the AIG said, adding that cases have been registered against five people for violating the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016.

At this, IGP Abbasi announced that the social media monitoring cell operating out of the police HQ will be provided with modern facilities as well as additional manpower.