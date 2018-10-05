DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

GB police blocks 141 social media accounts for posting anti-religious, anti-state content

Imtiaz Ali TajOctober 05, 2018

Email

GB police takes action after monitoring social media sites. — File
GB police takes action after monitoring social media sites. — File

Gilgit-Baltistan police has blocked 141 social media accounts and taken legal action against five people for spreading religious hatred and posting anti-state content online, it was learnt on Friday.

Special Branch Additional Inspector General (AIG) Hanifullah, while briefing Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi at the provincial police headquarter on Thursday, revealed that the police force had been monitoring content posted on social media.

AIG Hanifullah said that following the monitoring of social media sites, 104 accounts were blocked for posting anti-state content while another 37 were stopped for spreading religious hatred.

A website and three Twitter accounts were also among the sources blocked, the AIG said, adding that cases have been registered against five people for violating the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016.

At this, IGP Abbasi announced that the social media monitoring cell operating out of the police HQ will be provided with modern facilities as well as additional manpower.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated October 05, 2018

Tax reversals

AS the government is accused of having effected an about-turn in the matter of allowing non-filers of tax returns to...
Updated October 05, 2018

Madressah reform

MADRESSAH reform has had a chequered history in this country; whenever a new dispensation takes over, there seems to...
October 05, 2018

Pakistani migrants

IT is no secret that low-wage workers in the Gulf are the most vulnerable of Pakistan’s expatriate community. The...
Talks with the US
Updated October 04, 2018

Talks with the US

Absence of a joint statement after the foreign minister-level talks suggests that there was no breakthrough.
Updated October 04, 2018

PML-N’s blooper

A statement — perhaps a bluff turned into an embarrassing gaffe — by the PML-N’s Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan has...
Updated October 04, 2018

Anti-encroachment drive

AFTER a Supreme Court order, the Lahore Development Authority launched a crackdown on land encroachment in Johar...