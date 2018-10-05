Russia, India sign $5bn deal for S-400 air defence system
India on Friday signed a $5 billion deal to buy a Russian S-400 air defense system despite a looming threat of US sanctions on countries that trade with Russia’s defense and intelligence sectors.
The system is expected to be delivered by 2020, reported India Today, adding the two nations also signed deals for more space cooperation.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi signed the deal in New Delhi and discussed nuclear energy, space exploration and economics. Officials confirmed the deal was signed, after Putin and Modi made no reference to it during a news conference following their talks.
India has requested a waiver from US sanctions intended to punish Russia for its annexation of Crimea and alleged interference in the 2016 US elections.
The US did not spare China from sanctions last month, when it purchased Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile systems and fighter jets.
However, Washington is in a difficult position when it comes to New Delhi, seeking to bolster ties with India to counter China's growing assertiveness while maintaining pressure on Russia.
Washington and New Delhi announced plans last month for joint military drills in 2019, and agreed on the exchange of sensitive military information.
The US is now India's second biggest arms supplier.
But Russia is still number one and is looking to remain so as India carries out a $100-billion upgrade of its military hardware to counter potential threats from China and Pakistan.
“Russia is a time-tested friend. I am really glad some spine has finally been shown by India,” R.R. Subramanian, a Delhi-based strategic affairs analyst, told AFP.
“It's about time we [...] showed that we are not going to be pushed around by Washington.”
Comments (44)
PM Imran Khan should have visited Russia instead of trying to mend ways with US. The sole super power has ditched us in the past and will continue to do so in future. Imran has missed a great opportunuty.
Deal done for US $5.43 Billions.
India is just booming. Has the world at its feet
Good going. India should never abandon friendship with Russia. USA may be a friend, but remember USA is quite selfish and can leave half way.
Having said that, India standing on own feet is quite advantageous then depending on others.
Now.. India should show how diplomacy works!
India gets the best of all worlds. It developed the supersonic BrahMos with Russia and is jointly producing F-16 components in India. India shops for the best in the world markets. Rafale from France, S-400 from Russia, Bofors guns from Sweden, Apache helicopters from the US, anti-terror small arms from Israel.
Great money making opportunity for Arms manufacturers in both US and Russia by selling to the world's largest arms importer.
Will ever a Russian president visit Pakistan?
@A Shah - Russian companies will be "booming" even more with broad smiles and laughing all the way to the bank.
S400 is only a defensive weapon system.
And that's Indian diplomacy! Proud of you, India.
@Suryakant Agrawal - Congratulations.
""Deal done for US $5.43 Billions.""
@Adnan Mazher Khan - Russia is about business, Mr. Khan can be invited when they have pocket full. right now Pakistan buys all the arms from China. so it wont change
@Suryakant Agrawal -- This is the main agreement signed but there are 20 more to be signed today including for Ships and nuclear reactors.
Sell, sell and sell to the potential customers even if they don't need the products or services, is part and parcel of the norms, principles, values, precedents and practices of the advanced industrialized nations of the world, since day one. The Russian Federation is not an exception in this case.
S400 will the the real game changer in the region.
Russia and india need not use adjectives relating to irom, steel, mountains , honey to define their friendship . Diamond need not to say that it shines...It just outshines all.
@Adnan Mazher Khan agree with you. Imran can try even now. It's not late.
The picture of had clasping says all.
Great to India stand up for itself!
Now this is called talking.
Indian have every talent to balance the relationship with- 1- Washington and Moscow 2- Beijing and Tokyo 3- Iran, Israel and Saudi 4- France, Germany and UK
Putin has pulled a really fast one against Modi. Killing several birds with a single stone.
Money power works. If you have money with you everybody will come to you.
This deal $5 billion + further $3 billion deal with Russia = Total forex reserves of Pakistan !!
US, Russia, etc. selling arms to poor nations and then in the evening shows talk about human welfare. Don't they think that these arms will one day violate human rights?
@A Shah Buying weapons doesn’t mean you are progressing. Building own weapons from own technology would show your real strength.
After deal with Russia, Now Iran is also convinced tgat India will keep buying oil from his country.
Stronger China, Russia and Pakistan alliance will dictate the region. These deals are nothing infront of Russia -Pakistan friendship.
@M. Saeed
This is pure business buddy.
You won't understand .
Wait... you guys have it bigger.. You have CPEC !
@Adnan Mazher Khan
For what ?
Aid?
Sorry but Russia doesn't give aid .
US cant do anything to India and same is for CHINA as well .. China as always will eat away small countries in debt trap !!!!! so beware !!!
$5.2B wow thats almost 60% of our foreign reserves. Congratulations to India & Russia.
good job india...the super power of the world..
Does India really cares for any sanction that IS may impose.? That is how economically sound , independent thinking countries look after their interest.
@M. Saeed "Putin has pulled a really fast one against Modi" Actually, India and Russia have never severed their relationship except in the fevered and hopeful imagination of some. India has always balanced and hedged its bets firmly, even in spite of being blackmailed by superpowers. It is getting the latest ammunition and technology from the Russians, Americans, Israelis, French with transparent bidding processes so that it can choose the best for its military machine. Not like before when we were forced to get junked or older generation hardware or of dubious quality sources like other nations. Rising with your own two feet firmly on the ground and self-reliance can really be beneficial for any nation.
Just one whomp from Trump’s sanction box and India has to retreat just like they had to retreat on Iran. You maybe smarter but you just can’t have it both ways. There’s no such thing in the era of Trump who needs loyalty more than diplomacy.
Done Deal!
But we thought Russia "was" Pak-friend!!!
Its not only effort of govt, but also public who made country to reach at level by means of paying taxes that govt can spend huge amount for country's self defense.
Self sufficiency by producing quality products instead of importing has helped India prosper and put it in a commanding position. Growth of all industries vital for any country to move up.
@M. Saeed fast one? i have no idea what's going on in your head. 5 billions isn't actually a big amount for us considering that we spend 5-10 billions annually in import. Our defence budget is 70 billion dollars, sir. That's almost equal to Russia's defence budget. The S 400 tech we are getting is far more valuable than few billions. Plus it's a defensive shield so doesn't pose as a threat to anyone
@Adnan Mazher Khan : India is nit Pakistan. Pakistan never took the advantage of USA and the main motive of Pakistan was to control India whereas India has democratic government and it's focus is more business and try to get technology wherever possible.
Don't blame others for your own failure.