DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Russia, India sign $5bn deal for S-400 air defence system

Agencies | Dawn.comUpdated October 05, 2018

Email

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) welcomes Russian President Vladimir Putin prior to their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. —AFP
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) welcomes Russian President Vladimir Putin prior to their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. —AFP

India on Friday signed a $5 billion deal to buy a Russian S-400 air defense system despite a looming threat of US sanctions on countries that trade with Russia’s defense and intelligence sectors.

The system is expected to be delivered by 2020, reported India Today, adding the two nations also signed deals for more space cooperation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi signed the deal in New Delhi and discussed nuclear energy, space exploration and economics. Officials confirmed the deal was signed, after Putin and Modi made no reference to it during a news conference following their talks.

India has requested a waiver from US sanctions intended to punish Russia for its annexation of Crimea and alleged interference in the 2016 US elections.

The US did not spare China from sanctions last month, when it purchased Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile systems and fighter jets.

However, Washington is in a difficult position when it comes to New Delhi, seeking to bolster ties with India to counter China's growing assertiveness while maintaining pressure on Russia.

Washington and New Delhi announced plans last month for joint military drills in 2019, and agreed on the exchange of sensitive military information.

The US is now India's second biggest arms supplier.

But Russia is still number one and is looking to remain so as India carries out a $100-billion upgrade of its military hardware to counter potential threats from China and Pakistan.

“Russia is a time-tested friend. I am really glad some spine has finally been shown by India,” R.R. Subramanian, a Delhi-based strategic affairs analyst, told AFP.

“It's about time we [...] showed that we are not going to be pushed around by Washington.”

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (44)

1000 characters
Adnan Mazher Khan
Oct 05, 2018 12:46pm

PM Imran Khan should have visited Russia instead of trying to mend ways with US. The sole super power has ditched us in the past and will continue to do so in future. Imran has missed a great opportunuty.

Recommend 0
Suryakant Agrawal
Oct 05, 2018 01:01pm

Deal done for US $5.43 Billions.

Recommend 0
A Shah
Oct 05, 2018 01:01pm

India is just booming. Has the world at its feet

Recommend 0
Kamal
Oct 05, 2018 01:02pm

Good going. India should never abandon friendship with Russia. USA may be a friend, but remember USA is quite selfish and can leave half way.

Having said that, India standing on own feet is quite advantageous then depending on others.

Recommend 0
ROCKY
Oct 05, 2018 01:02pm

Now.. India should show how diplomacy works!

Recommend 0
Mohan
Oct 05, 2018 01:08pm

India gets the best of all worlds. It developed the supersonic BrahMos with Russia and is jointly producing F-16 components in India. India shops for the best in the world markets. Rafale from France, S-400 from Russia, Bofors guns from Sweden, Apache helicopters from the US, anti-terror small arms from Israel.

Recommend 0
Harmony-1©
Oct 05, 2018 01:09pm

Great money making opportunity for Arms manufacturers in both US and Russia by selling to the world's largest arms importer.

Recommend 0
Dilruba
Oct 05, 2018 01:09pm

Will ever a Russian president visit Pakistan?

Recommend 0
Harmony-1©
Oct 05, 2018 01:11pm

@A Shah - Russian companies will be "booming" even more with broad smiles and laughing all the way to the bank.

Recommend 0
SUNIL GUPTE
Oct 05, 2018 01:13pm

S400 is only a defensive weapon system.

Recommend 0
AJK
Oct 05, 2018 01:13pm

And that's Indian diplomacy! Proud of you, India.

Recommend 0
Babu
Oct 05, 2018 01:16pm

@Suryakant Agrawal - Congratulations.

""Deal done for US $5.43 Billions.""

Recommend 0
Deepak
Oct 05, 2018 01:18pm

@Adnan Mazher Khan - Russia is about business, Mr. Khan can be invited when they have pocket full. right now Pakistan buys all the arms from China. so it wont change

Recommend 0
Babu
Oct 05, 2018 01:19pm

@Suryakant Agrawal -- This is the main agreement signed but there are 20 more to be signed today including for Ships and nuclear reactors.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 05, 2018 01:21pm

Sell, sell and sell to the potential customers even if they don't need the products or services, is part and parcel of the norms, principles, values, precedents and practices of the advanced industrialized nations of the world, since day one. The Russian Federation is not an exception in this case.

Recommend 0
Gaurav , chemical engineer
Oct 05, 2018 01:22pm

S400 will the the real game changer in the region.

Recommend 0
Gaurav , chemical engineer
Oct 05, 2018 01:23pm

Russia and india need not use adjectives relating to irom, steel, mountains , honey to define their friendship . Diamond need not to say that it shines...It just outshines all.

Recommend 0
Aravind
Oct 05, 2018 01:25pm

@Adnan Mazher Khan agree with you. Imran can try even now. It's not late.

Recommend 0
Babu
Oct 05, 2018 01:25pm

The picture of had clasping says all.

Recommend 0
Bilal Khan
Oct 05, 2018 01:26pm

Great to India stand up for itself!

Recommend 0
Lost cause
Oct 05, 2018 01:26pm

Now this is called talking.

Recommend 0
Indian
Oct 05, 2018 01:27pm

Indian have every talent to balance the relationship with- 1- Washington and Moscow 2- Beijing and Tokyo 3- Iran, Israel and Saudi 4- France, Germany and UK

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Oct 05, 2018 01:29pm

Putin has pulled a really fast one against Modi. Killing several birds with a single stone.

Recommend 0
Ajay Ladkani
Oct 05, 2018 01:30pm

Money power works. If you have money with you everybody will come to you.

Recommend 0
Nomansland
Oct 05, 2018 01:30pm

This deal $5 billion + further $3 billion deal with Russia = Total forex reserves of Pakistan !!

Recommend 0
Sami Ullah
Oct 05, 2018 01:31pm

US, Russia, etc. selling arms to poor nations and then in the evening shows talk about human welfare. Don't they think that these arms will one day violate human rights?

Recommend 0
Aamir
Oct 05, 2018 01:33pm

@A Shah Buying weapons doesn’t mean you are progressing. Building own weapons from own technology would show your real strength.

Recommend 0
Jjacky
Oct 05, 2018 01:44pm

After deal with Russia, Now Iran is also convinced tgat India will keep buying oil from his country.

Recommend 0
desi dimag
Oct 05, 2018 01:45pm

Stronger China, Russia and Pakistan alliance will dictate the region. These deals are nothing infront of Russia -Pakistan friendship.

Recommend 0
KUL DEEP
Oct 05, 2018 01:45pm

@M. Saeed

This is pure business buddy.

You won't understand .

Recommend 0
Deepak Mendiratta
Oct 05, 2018 01:45pm

Wait... you guys have it bigger.. You have CPEC !

Recommend 0
KUL DEEP
Oct 05, 2018 01:46pm

@Adnan Mazher Khan

For what ?

Aid?

Sorry but Russia doesn't give aid .

Recommend 0
Vishal
Oct 05, 2018 01:51pm

US cant do anything to India and same is for CHINA as well .. China as always will eat away small countries in debt trap !!!!! so beware !!!

Recommend 0
Billal
Oct 05, 2018 01:52pm

$5.2B wow thats almost 60% of our foreign reserves. Congratulations to India & Russia.

Recommend 0
DR, WHO?
Oct 05, 2018 01:54pm

good job india...the super power of the world..

Recommend 0
Joe
Oct 05, 2018 01:55pm

Does India really cares for any sanction that IS may impose.? That is how economically sound , independent thinking countries look after their interest.

Recommend 0
sri1
Oct 05, 2018 01:56pm

@M. Saeed "Putin has pulled a really fast one against Modi" Actually, India and Russia have never severed their relationship except in the fevered and hopeful imagination of some. India has always balanced and hedged its bets firmly, even in spite of being blackmailed by superpowers. It is getting the latest ammunition and technology from the Russians, Americans, Israelis, French with transparent bidding processes so that it can choose the best for its military machine. Not like before when we were forced to get junked or older generation hardware or of dubious quality sources like other nations. Rising with your own two feet firmly on the ground and self-reliance can really be beneficial for any nation.

Recommend 0
Crusoe
Oct 05, 2018 01:59pm

Just one whomp from Trump’s sanction box and India has to retreat just like they had to retreat on Iran. You maybe smarter but you just can’t have it both ways. There’s no such thing in the era of Trump who needs loyalty more than diplomacy.

Recommend 0
Rajput
Oct 05, 2018 02:00pm

Done Deal!

Recommend 0
Hwh
Oct 05, 2018 02:01pm

But we thought Russia "was" Pak-friend!!!

Recommend 0
Deepak Mehrotra
Oct 05, 2018 02:04pm

Its not only effort of govt, but also public who made country to reach at level by means of paying taxes that govt can spend huge amount for country's self defense.

Recommend 0
Mani
Oct 05, 2018 02:09pm

Self sufficiency by producing quality products instead of importing has helped India prosper and put it in a commanding position. Growth of all industries vital for any country to move up.

Recommend 0
Prateek
Oct 05, 2018 02:16pm

@M. Saeed fast one? i have no idea what's going on in your head. 5 billions isn't actually a big amount for us considering that we spend 5-10 billions annually in import. Our defence budget is 70 billion dollars, sir. That's almost equal to Russia's defence budget. The S 400 tech we are getting is far more valuable than few billions. Plus it's a defensive shield so doesn't pose as a threat to anyone

Recommend 0
Indian
Oct 05, 2018 02:18pm

@Adnan Mazher Khan : India is nit Pakistan. Pakistan never took the advantage of USA and the main motive of Pakistan was to control India whereas India has democratic government and it's focus is more business and try to get technology wherever possible.

Don't blame others for your own failure.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated October 05, 2018

Tax reversals

AS the government is accused of having effected an about-turn in the matter of allowing non-filers of tax returns to...
Updated October 05, 2018

Madressah reform

MADRESSAH reform has had a chequered history in this country; whenever a new dispensation takes over, there seems to...
October 05, 2018

Pakistani migrants

IT is no secret that low-wage workers in the Gulf are the most vulnerable of Pakistan’s expatriate community. The...
Talks with the US
Updated October 04, 2018

Talks with the US

Absence of a joint statement after the foreign minister-level talks suggests that there was no breakthrough.
Updated October 04, 2018

PML-N’s blooper

A statement — perhaps a bluff turned into an embarrassing gaffe — by the PML-N’s Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan has...
Updated October 04, 2018

Anti-encroachment drive

AFTER a Supreme Court order, the Lahore Development Authority launched a crackdown on land encroachment in Johar...