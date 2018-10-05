DAWN.COM

Putin talks arms, nuclear deals with Modi in India

AFPOctober 05, 2018

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) welcomes Russian President Vladimir Putin prior to their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. —AFP
President Vladimir Putin was expected on Friday to sign a deal in India worth more than $5 billion for the S-400 air defence system, despite US warnings of sanctions against countries buying Russian military hardware.

Putin, who arrived in New Delhi late Thursday, was also set to discuss with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi further agreements worth some $3 billion for Russian naval ships and military helicopters.

Russia building its second nuclear power plant in India is on the table too, as is the training of Indian astronauts in Russia for New Delhi's first crewed space mission in 2022.

India, walking a tightrope between Russia and the United States while keeping a wary eye on China, is expected to seek sanctions waivers but President Donald Trump's administration has signalled this is unlikely.

However, Washington is in a difficult position when it comes to New Delhi, seeking to bolster ties with India to counter China's growing assertiveness while maintaining pressure on Russia.

Washington and New Delhi announced plans last month for joint military drills in 2019, and agreed on the exchange of sensitive military information.

The US is now India's second biggest arms supplier.

But Russia is still number one and is looking to remain so as India carries out a $100-billion upgrade of its military hardware to counter potential threats from China and Pakistan.

“Russia is a time-tested friend. I am really glad some spine has finally been shown by India,” R.R. Subramanian, a Delhi-based strategic affairs analyst, told AFP.

“It's about time we... showed that we are not going to be pushed around by Washington.” Putin, accompanied by top officials including Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and Modi are due to meet at 11:00 am (0530 GMT).

An exchange of agreements and press statements are scheduled for 2:30 pm.

Comments (9)

1000 characters
Adnan Mazher Khan
Oct 05, 2018 12:46pm

PM Imran Khan should have visited Russia instead of trying to mend ways with US. The sole super power has ditched us in the past and will continue to do so in future. Imran has missed a great opportunuty.

Suryakant Agrawal
Oct 05, 2018 01:01pm

Deal done for US $5.43 Billions.

A Shah
Oct 05, 2018 01:01pm

India is just booming. Has the world at its feet

Kamal
Oct 05, 2018 01:02pm

Good going. India should never abandon friendship with Russia. USA may be a friend, but remember USA is quite selfish and can leave half way.

Having said that, India standing on own feet is quite advantageous then depending on others.

ROCKY
Oct 05, 2018 01:02pm

Now.. India should show how diplomacy works!

Bilal Khan
Oct 05, 2018 01:26pm

Great to India stand up for itself!

Lost cause
Oct 05, 2018 01:26pm

Now this is called talking.

M. Saeed
Oct 05, 2018 01:29pm

Putin has pulled a really fast one against Modi. Killing several birds with a single stone.

Abhishek india
Oct 05, 2018 01:40pm

It's been signed

