DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistan ready to contest Jadhav case at ICJ

Iftikhar A. KhanUpdated October 05, 2018

Email

Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav. ─ Dawn.com/File
Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav. ─ Dawn.com/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday said it was fully prepared to face challenge to the conviction of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

“We are fully prepared to defend the case of Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav in the International Court of Justice next year,” Foreign Office spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal told his weekly press briefing.

Answering a question about stalled talks between India and Pakistan, he said: “We cannot force any country to negotiate.”

Foreign Office says ties with US are on a positive trajectory

He recalled that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had written a letter to which Prime Minister Imran Khan had responded.

Later, India first agreed but in less than 24 hours withdrew its agreement. “The only way forward, which is known to Pakistan, is through dialogue, which should be uninterrupted and uninterruptible,” he remarked.

He regretted that the prime minister’s positive response to the letter of his Indian counterpart had been followed by openly hostile, belligerent statements from the Indian political and military leaderships.

“We heard the Indian Army chief speak about repetition of another so-called ‘surgical strike’ and the Indian defence minister’s statement about beheading Pakistani soldiers. The contrast between Indian aggression and boasts about beheading enemy soldiers, as a matter of pride (and which our professional armed forces find abhorrent and unprofessional even for foes), compared with Pakistan’s desire for peaceful co-existence based on mutual respect is stark evidence of the thinking of both countries.”

He said in a modern, interconnected world of today confrontation and conflict are not options and noted that only forward is through cooperation not confrontation. “Pakistan stands by its consistent principled position of peaceful resolution of all issues, including the J&K dispute. It is up to India to respond,” he said.

The spokesman said that all member states, except India, are positive on holding of the Saarc summit in Pakistan. “As you know, India is not ready for the Saarc summit and there should be consensus of all member states for holding the summit. Since there is no consensus, chances of early holding of the Saarc Summit are not very bright.”

About opening of the Kartarpur corridor, he said dialogue was a vital element for resolving all such issues. In the absence of any dialogue, nothing can move forward.

About Indian media’s claim that India wanted to have a secret meeting with Pak­istan’s foreign minister, Dr Faisal said Pak­istan had offered to have a formal meeting between the two foreign ministers to which the Indians agreed but later backed out. “I do not know about any secret meeting.”

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated October 05, 2018

Tax reversals

AS the government is accused of having effected an about-turn in the matter of allowing non-filers of tax returns to...
Updated October 05, 2018

Madressah reform

MADRESSAH reform has had a chequered history in this country; whenever a new dispensation takes over, there seems to...
October 05, 2018

Pakistani migrants

IT is no secret that low-wage workers in the Gulf are the most vulnerable of Pakistan’s expatriate community. The...
Talks with the US
Updated October 04, 2018

Talks with the US

Absence of a joint statement after the foreign minister-level talks suggests that there was no breakthrough.
Updated October 04, 2018

PML-N’s blooper

A statement — perhaps a bluff turned into an embarrassing gaffe — by the PML-N’s Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan has...
Updated October 04, 2018

Anti-encroachment drive

AFTER a Supreme Court order, the Lahore Development Authority launched a crackdown on land encroachment in Johar...