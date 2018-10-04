DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Farooq Sattar booked for rioting after leading protest over missing schoolgirl

Imtiaz AliOctober 04, 2018

Email

MQM-P leader Dr Farooq Sattar. — File
MQM-P leader Dr Farooq Sattar. — File

Karachi police on Thursday registered a case against Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Dr Farooq Sattar and 80-90 other unknown persons over charges of rioting after the politician allegedly led a violent protest on Wednesday night after a schoolgirl went "missing" in PIB Colony, said Gulshan SP Ghulam Murtaza Bhutto.

The girl had apparently fled along with a schoolmate and both she and the boy were recovered safely from Surjani Town on Thursday, the officer said.

Speaking at a press conference, SP Bhutto said the 14-year-old girl had gone missing on Wednesday. Her parents approached the private school where she studied, but the school's administration informed them that the girl had arrived at the school very late and was asked to go home. However, it turned out that she had not returned home. The family subsequently approached the area's police.

Late on Wednesday night, relatives of the girl and area residents, led by Sattar, allegedly resorted to violence while protesting against the girl's alleged abduction.

The protesters allegedly provoked the area's residents into burning tyres and blocked traffic around Central Jail, SP Bhutto said.

Unidentified people shattered the windows of cars that passed by using sticks. The protesters also raised slogans against law enforcement agencies, the SP said.

Meanwhile, another resident approached the police late on Wednesday, stating that his son had also gone missing, a PIB police official told Dawn.

The police on Thursday conducted a raid in Taiser Town of Surjani area and recovered both the girl and the boy.

The Gulshan SP believed that the girl had not been kidnapped; instead, she had gone along with her classmate as she "liked" him.

The police have registered a first information report (No. 189/2018) against Dr Sattar and others under Sections 147, 149, 140, 341 and 427 of the Pakistan Penal Code. The charges deal with rioting, unlawful assembly and mischief.

The case has been registered on behalf of the state, the officer said.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

1000 characters
Riaz murtaza
Oct 04, 2018 10:19pm

Parents has to be vigilant and keep their kids alert to such situations. There are often kidnapping in western countries too. No doubt govt responsibility to a certain extend but first parents duty to take good care of their own blood.

Recommend 0
Shama Hussain
Oct 04, 2018 10:41pm

Sending kids home for being late is archaic. When will schools stop this insanity. How does it make sense to make a child miss a whole day of lessons for being a few minutes late? She could have been made to sit in the library and miss the first class if they wanted to send a message. Did the school ensure she was going home with a guardian? Schools must change these rules or be held accountable if students come to harm in such cases.

Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Oct 04, 2018 10:44pm

Dr Farooq Sattar is looking to gain some popularity but he will be unable to. These old faces will slowly disappear from politics.

Recommend 0
Reality
Oct 04, 2018 10:50pm

The Police should be held accountable. Why did they not take action when the complaint was lodged on Wednesday? Unfortunately public had to get violent to get a response from the authorities.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The condemned

The condemned

There is pressure on trial judges to hand out death sentences.

Editorial

Talks with the US
Updated October 04, 2018

Talks with the US

Absence of a joint statement after the foreign minister-level talks suggests that there was no breakthrough.
Updated October 04, 2018

PML-N’s blooper

A statement — perhaps a bluff turned into an embarrassing gaffe — by the PML-N’s Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan has...
Updated October 04, 2018

Anti-encroachment drive

AFTER a Supreme Court order, the Lahore Development Authority launched a crackdown on land encroachment in Johar...
No economic clarity
Updated October 03, 2018

No economic clarity

It's high time that government begins to deliver on an action plan and give the country an economic direction.
Updated October 03, 2018

‘Decreased’ CPEC cost

THE new government appears ready to renegotiate with China the price of a railway megaproject that will upgrade the...
October 03, 2018

Poverty in Sindh

ALLEVIATING poverty and inequality calls for effective policy intervention that is only possible when extensive data...