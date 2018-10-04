DAWN.COM

Tehran has no objection over inclusion of Saudi Arabia in CPEC, says Iran's envoy

Syed Ali ShahOctober 04, 2018

Iran's envoy Mehdi Honardoost addresses a press conference in Quetta. —APP
Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost on Thursday clarified that Tehran had no objection over the inclusion of any country in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, DawnNewsTV reported.

When asked about Saudi Arabia's possible partnership in the CPEC, the Iranian envoy said, "CPEC is not just a trade or business project, it offers a platform to the regional countries to get united."

The Iranian envoy expressed these view following a five-day visit to Quetta, where he was accompanied by the Iranian consul general and other officials.

Honardoost welcomed investment in Pakistan, he was of the view that the Muslim countries should get united and foil the conspiracies being hatched against them.

The Iranian ambassador went on to assert that Pakistan and Iran were strategic partners and brotherly Islamic countries who enjoyed decades-old ties.

He, however, said that some miscreant elements were carrying out cross-border attacks along the Pak-Iran border to hamper the brotherly ties. "We would not allow such elements to affect our historic relations," Honardoost said.

