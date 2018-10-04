Malik Riaz finds little room to manoeuvre in Bahria Town Karachi case as SC tightens grip
The Supreme Court on Thursday grilled property tycoon Malik Riaz on how he came into the possession of "prime real estate" in the areas comprising Bahria Town Karachi in exchange for relatively worthless land in inaccessible areas.
Under Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar's stewardship, a five-member SC bench was reviewing petitions filed by Riaz's property empire — Bahria Town — and investors against the Supreme Court's ruling in a land allotment case which had deemed a massive land swap between Bahria Town Karachi and the Malir Development Authority (MDA) illegal.
"The MDA's prime real estate was taken in exchange for barren land alongside the Balochistan border," Justice Asif Saeed Khosa observed at one point. "The MDA was handed [subprime] land spoiled by mounds and hillocks [in return]."
The chief justice concurred with Justice Khosa's assessment, adding: "The Sindh government's land was given to Bahria through deceit. Gold was given in exchange for silver."
During the proceedings today, a private investor said that the court's decisions are affecting their investments.
"Bahria Town is a safe investment as compared to the rest of Karachi," he said, before a resident of the housing scheme added: "We are living comfortably in Bahria Town."
At this, the chief justice replied: "You are saying that we should not take action against Bahria no matter how much they have plundered. You are saying that we should forgive them."
Deliberating on the stance, Justice Khosa wondered if the court should make an exception for illegal work just because the development done on it was excellent.
"A [consolidated chunk of land] was taken from the MDA and in return it was given bits and pieces," the chief justice observed. He asked what losses the MDA had suffered in the controversial exchange, at which the MDA counsel simply replied that: "The MDA did not suffer any losses."
"Malir says it did not suffer any losses; the Sindh govt says it did not suffer any losses ... they are all in this together," Justice Nisar observed.
"Here we are thinking about giving the estate back to Malir, but Malir says 'we don't even want it'. Who is MDA's managing director? Why don't we send him to jail instead?" he wondered.
Riaz, meanwhile, argued that land swaps have been practiced in Sindh since 1982.
"Almost 70 such land swaps have taken place," he said. "Bahria swapped four villages with the MDA, for which Rs4 billion were deposited into the national treasury. Rs360 million were also deposited as payment for water bills."
Later, Bahria Town counsel Ali Zafar told the court that his client was in possession of 1,800 canals of MDA land, and was willing to pay an additional Rs5bn to settle the matter.
However, the court was having none of it. The chief justice remarked that Pakistan needed Rs1.5 trillion to build dams, and asked Riaz if he could build one for the country. He also told the property tycoon that if he could not come up at least a trillion rupees, the case would be discussed on its merits alone.
"Why should I pay Rs10 for something that is worth a rupee," Riaz pleaded, asking the court to reconsider. "I have already deposited Rs7bn in the court. I request the court to have mercy."
Riaz also argued against involving the National Accountability Bureau, claiming that "hundreds of thousands of people will get unemployed" if the project fell apart.
Zahid Bukhari, the counsel for Bahria Town investors, echoed Riaz's sentiments, saying: "If Bahria sinks, Pakistan sinks."
This remark considerably irked the chief justice, who advised Bukhari to think before he speaks.
"The judiciary is here to protect Pakistan," he stated.
"I was merely talking in economic terms," Bukhari clarified before the court recessed for a 30-minute break.
When the hearing resumed, the court had questions for the provincial government.
"The Sindh chief minister had no right to authorise the swap of MDA land," the chief justice remarked. "When the country's prime minister does not have the right to allot a shack to anyone, how did a chief minister exercise this right? This is why we say whatever is happening here [in Sindh] is not right."
The chief justice also wondered why Riaz was afraid of NAB proceedings.
"If others can face their cases in NAB, why can't Malik Riaz do the same?" he asked.
The case was later adjourned till next Thursday.
Comments (36)
Isnt the Judiciary sounding Fishy now? Someone who has been delivering quality living at an affordable prices is being constantly nagged by the Judiciary, esp when thousands of people are at stake. Where was Judiciary when all this was happening?
Riaz gets what he deserves for illegally occupying Sindhi lands (with support of anti-Sindh government). Your plan to move more outsiders into Sindh will fail miserably inshAllah.
They need to shutdown that Day and Night Zoo at Bahria. It's cruelty to animals to keep them in cages and flood lights.
Mr. Malik Riaz at least maintains some quality standards in his construction projects.
the rich and powerful can get away with anything. The MDA and SIndh Govt. should also be punished for conspiring with thieves and looters.
More power to the SC.
14 million dollars. No sweat. He has much more than that. It is Riaz's ego that will force him to contest the case.
It is pertinent that NAB probes the property tycoons all projects from A 2 Z...
High time someone exposed his wrongdoings, and bring everyone to book involved in the misdeeds, whether big or small.
The higher you go, the longer you fall.
Ironic, for a Real-Estate Magnate who build thousands of houses for others - on illegally acquired land - cannot even find 'little room' to manuoevre. His empire is about to collapse around him.
On the other hand, I would like to see him hand over Rs. 1 Trillion fine to the Supreme Court. That kind of case will solve lots of problems for Pakistan.
I am sure he (MR) will be bailed out as he knows the trick !
Courts to give decisions according to law of the land,on merits and facts of the case.. No mercy,no emotions, no consequences or any other considerations.
Courts should decide on merit and facts of cases. No bargain, no mercy,no consequential results,nomercy.Law and law only
@Naya Admi well getting land on the cheap through bribery is illegal so needs to be punished.
@Naya Admi He is not doing it fairly...if paid MDA a good price for the land then there would be no problem, But he bribed at the expense of the country and common man. He is a criminal and must be dealt with as such.
@Naya Admi you mean if someone exchanging gov precious land for peanuts, to build nice homes just to fill their pockets, should be allowed to that, does not make sense to me.
@Naya Admi . The judiciary was not supposed to take action when all of this was happening, it was the government of the day who were responsible and letting it happen right under their nose. The judiciary has now taken action as a last resort.
@Naya Admi malik riaz usurped lands worth billions, not justified to advocate him
Only country in the world where things like these happen and no one cares. Malik Sahib, everyone knows how you build your empire and you are very honest about it but the problem is everyone is involved in it so no one is going to do anything about it.
once current CJP retires, all these cases will eventually and unfortunately go away
The print media must be very selective in the choice of words. Calling M. Riaz real estate tycoon is a joke, better call him a third rate crook who made money illegally with the help of past corrupt governments and bureaucracy.
Another corruption fighting inquiry by the Supreme Court of Pakistan. When a lawyer does not fulfill his duties, betrays MDA and supports the corrupt plunderer then that lawyer should be referred to Disciplinary Committee of any relevant Bar Association. That kind of a lawyer should not be allowed to practice law. Well done Supreme Court and shame on the lawyer who betrayed his client.
@Ahmed bin Babar , I agree that NAB should also get involved to look into this land swap scam.
He along with Sindh Govt and MDA must get due punishment, and we don't approve his settlement money either to MDA or for Dams. This land grabbing should be stopped with strong legal action.
Swapping useless land for prime land does not sound clean. CJ is right in his approach and quality of development has nothing to do with the core issue of land. NAB should be involved to address the issue and parties involved. 1 TR is perhaps a fir settlement and a lesson for other big fishes.
Nothing going to happen in this case as Malik Riaz is too strong a man. Everybody is in his pocket which includes generals, bureaucrats, judges journalists and politicians. he considers himself as law of the land. In my eyes, he is a fascinating story, a true product of the system which prevailed in last 70 years.
"They need to shutdown that Day and Night Zoo at Bahria. It's cruelty to animals to keep them in cages and flood lights."@ga
100% agree, Do these people not have an ounce of humanity?
forgot to mention that those who have brought will loose nothing as he is rich enough to compensate them or pay the difference out his looted wealth to the government.
@ga You are100% right. But when no one is concerned about human life who would care about animals.
The situation is seriously complexed.MR should not be allowed to take billions just because he managed to get the blessing of Sindh Govt, and on the other hand the investments of several thosands individuals should not become zero.The whole project should be distributed in number of portion and sold to various big investors who will bevelop and sell their part.This way the SC will get money for Dam and the monoply of Bahria will be broken.
Nab the real culprit..the person who have been condesended from President to an MNA.
SO people who are arguing in favor of Bahria town that its a quality project are like if the land is grabbed and quality work has been done then its okay to sell it to someone else. #mindBlown
Well, you want money for the dams then this is how you do it. All the business in Pak are doing illegal work, punish and penalize them and before you know it you will have more than enough money to build several dams. Fines and penalties are part and parcel of Western govt way of funding its projects.
In US banks, public and private corporations are fined billions of dollars when they break the law and that is how the US govt make a lot money that it can spare for various depts and govt projects i.e. schools, clinics, sports, payroll etc.
Similarly, the police hand out tickets for speeding, parking illegally etc to millions people a day and that is how they fill out the gaps in the police budget plus pay a good salary to the policemen. For the highway maintenance there are checkpoints where you have to pay $5 each time you take the highway.
There are many ways the govt can make money and pay its employees a good salary so they do not take bribes. All you have to do is think smart.
@Hoshu Do not say Riaz did all these things (with support of Anti Sindh Gvovt) My dear friend he did all these things with full support of SIndh Govt and you know it very well what I mean.
If he can pay for a dam we can forgive his past transgressions. But with a condition that he does not ever repeat or else he is put in prison. Also he should be forbidden to use the name Bahria and a the existing ones to be renamed as well. All plots on which houses have yet not been built and which were obtained illegally to be taken back.
I think the Honorable Supreme Court should look at a very unfair practice where Bahria Town Karachi agents are fleecing Bahria Town Karachi plot owners by telling them to sell their plots at huge losses. Sometimes as much as 5-6 Lac. At least give these people a level rate. Would they sell their plots at giveaway prices? I think not.