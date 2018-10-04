Officials 'illegally appointed' by Ishaq Dar in banks, govt departments removed: minister

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday announced that the government had decided to remove the officials "illegally appointed" by former finance minister Ishaq Dar from service.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad after a meeting of the federal cabinet, Chaudhry said it had been decided to remove several high-level officials in banks and government departments as according to a Supreme Court decision, only the cabinet could appoint directors and heads of departments. This role had been unlawfully delegated to Dar by the previous PML-N government, the minister said.

The officials dismissed from their posts include Saeed Ahmed, the president of National Bank of Pakistan; Tahira Raza, the president of First Women Bank; Syed Talat Mehmood, the president of Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited; and Ehsanul Haq Khan, the president of SME Bank.

In addition, four regulators appointed during the previous government's tenure have also been removed including: Jameel Ahmed, the deputy governor of State Bank; Shamsul Hassan, the deputy governor of State Bank; M.S Vadiya Khalil, the chairperson of the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP); Dr Mohammad Saleem of CCP; and Shahzad Ansar of CCP.

'High-profile varsity at PM House'

Chaudhry disclosed that the preliminary framework of a "high-profile" university that the government intends to build in the Prime Minister House was presented during today's cabinet meeting.

A cabinet group led by Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood has been formed to move the plan forward. The panel will also include Dr Shireen Mazari, Abdul Razzak Dawood, Dr Ishrat Hussain, the chairman of the Higher Education Commission and experts in the field.

Recalling the steps taken by the government to reduce the expenses of the Prime Minister House, the minister said 62 cars at the office had been auctioned off, earning the government Rs180 million in revenue. Rs2.3m had been earned by selling off eight buffaloes owned by the PM House, while the number of employees of the premier's residence had been reduced from 528 to four of five. The rest of the employees have gone into the government pool and have not been removed from service, Chaudhry announced.

2,467 govt properties to be utilised

Chaudhry announced that a total of 2,467 properties belonging to the federal government and the governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab have been identified to be utilised for alternate purposes.

A task force led by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak has been formed to determine how the properties could be alternatively utilised, the minister said.

