Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights discusses attacks on minorities, regrets lack of progress

The Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights on Thursday said that all content concerning minorities in textbooks should be reviewed and suggested that any material spreading hate against should be expunged from the syllabus.

The committee, headed by Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, said these suggestions emanated from a discussion on the state of minority communities in the country.

"We lie on international forums when we say that Pakistan's government is working towards providing our minorities their rights," Khokhar said.

"Years have passed since the Gojra incident and the Joseph Colony incident [where a mob torched houses located in a Christian-dominated neighbourhood of Lahore in 2013] without progress in the cases."

"Claims were made about arresting the culprits and bringing them to justice," he added. "However, the men arrested in the cases were eventually set free."

Responding to the statement, a representative of the Punjab police briefed the meeting on the Joseph Colony incident.

"The police investigated the Joseph Colony incident and made arrests in the case. However, 63 members of the community went to court and recorded statements in favour of the culprits, which forced the court to set them free," the representative told the meeting.

The committee commented that the culprits in the case were set free because of the lack of evidence against them.

"The system has continuously failed to safeguard the rights of minorities," Khokhar regretted.

"If the police had support from political figures and the government, they would be able give better results," the police representative retorted.

"When they use force, cases are registered against the police itself," he said, adding that at this moment, the police itself needs protection.

Briefing on destruction of Ahmadi place of worship

Briefing the committee on the demolition of an Ahmadi place of worship in Sialkot earlier this year, the Punjab police representative said the issue had arisen when members of the community wished to add another storey to a place of worship.

"However, the administration took notice of the second storey being built and sealed the building. The situation worsened once people from the District Management Authority came to demolish the illegal construction."

According to a Jamaat-i-Ahmadiyya press release from May 24: "More than 600 miscreants chanting slogans joined in and started demolishing an Ahmadi worship place near the building,"

It added that the "vandalism" had continued until 4:30 in the morning.

During the meeting, in an apparent reference to the removal of Dr Atif R. Mian from the Economic Advisory Council, members of the police said, "What can a District Police Officer be expected do if members of the Ahmadi community cannot even survive on a government committee."

"The police force needs the government's support," he reiterated.

Ad against Manzoor Pashteen discussed

Moving on, the committee chair took up for discussion a controversial ad targeting a Pashtun leader.

"An advertisement campaign regarding safety measures to be taken during the month of Muharram portrayed the chief of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) Manzoor Pashteen in a negative light," the head of the committee observed, adding that the campaign had hurt the sentiments of the Pashtun community.

The Punjab government responded to the matter.

The Punjab government's director general of public relations (DG PR) told the meeting that the ads had been released by the Punjab government.

"However, the video for these ads was made by an [independent] advertising agency and no department of the Punjab government was involved in its creation," he said, adding that the matter had been investigated and the agency involved blacklisted.

"The director of coordination has also been removed from his post," the DG PR said.

In response to this, Senator Farhatullah babar said that the Ministry of interior's letter to the advertising agency should be provided to the committee.

"The terms of reference through which the inquiry in the advertisement campaign was made should also be given to the committee," Senator Babar added.

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) chairman told the committee that the ad had run on a state-run television channel and he had no authority over it.

"The state television channel does not fall under Pemra," the chairman explained while adding that he did what he could do on the matter — that is, write to the state-run broadcaster and point out the ad for review.

The committee asked for a copy of the letter written by the authority to the TV channel.