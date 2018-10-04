DAWN.COM

3 PML-N MPAs take oath, boost party's strength in Punjab Assembly to 162

Arif MalikOctober 04, 2018

File photo of a Punjab Assembly session.
PML-N MPAs Uzam Zaeem Qadri, Mian Jalil Sharaqpur and Nafisa Ameen took their oaths on Thursday, boosting their party's strength in the Punjab Assembly to 162.

In addition to the PML-N trio, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's (PTI) Awais Dreshak was also administered his oath today. The party's strength now stands at 176.

The PA session today saw an exchange between Speaker Pervez Elahi and PML-N MPA Uzma Bukhari, with the latter accusing the former of partisan conduct.

"Speaker Pervez Elahi speaks against the PML-N outside the parliament," she said. "The parliament cannot continue with a partisan speaker."

At this, the speaker stopped Bukhari from speaking any further, adding: "There is no way that someone speaks in the parliament without informing.

"I will not allow such interference in the session."

A resolution was moved against independent MPA Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan's assembly membership on account of him not having taken his oath till date.

The resolution, presented by PTI MPA Momina Wahid, stated that Nisar became a member of the Punjab Assembly by winning the PP-10 seat but has not yet taken oath.

Wahid argued that Nisar has insulted the prestigious parliament, demanding that his membership be terminated immediately.

Comments (2)

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 04, 2018 03:38pm

Welcome to the club and the clubhouse. Keep it up and hang on tough.

Harmony-1©
Oct 04, 2018 04:17pm

Why Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan is not taking oath? He has some ego problem.

