Kartarpur border cannot be opened till India responds: Foreign Office
The opening of the Kartarpur border crossing is conditional on India responding to Pakistan, Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said on Thursday.
Dismissing criticism, Dr Faisal also said that Pakistan was not "pleading" with India to hold talks, but that it was the latter who had initiated contact.
Last month, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had contacted Prime Minister Imran Khan and had sought "meaningful and constructive" engagement between the neighbouring countries. A few weeks later, Times of India had reported that PM Khan had responded to Modi and had proposed to hold a meeting between the foreign ministers of both countries.
India had agreed to the proposal, but retracted its decision a day later, citing the alleged killing of an Indian soldier. The move had incited a sharp response from Pakistani authorities, including PM Khan, who expressed his "disappointment".
During today's briefing, the FO spokesperson said that Pakistan "could only try" to co-exist peacefully with its neighbour.
Dr Faisal also claimed that about 18 Kashmiris had been killed by the Indian forces within the past two weeks. He condemned the killing of Kashmiris as well as the use of chemical weapons by the Indian army in held Kashmir.
When asked about Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav's trial at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Dr Faisal said that Pakistan was "fully prepared" to contest the case. The hearings of the case will be held at the ICJ headquarters in The Hague from February 18-21, next year.
The FO spokesperson also talked about Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi's recent meetings with United States National Security Advisor John Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, claiming that talks with the US were "moving in a positive direction".
"This is why a second major meeting was held within a month," he said. Pompeo had visited Islamabad last month after PM Khan's government was sworn in office. Dr Faisal also hinted that another meeting between US and Pakistani officials would take place this month; however, he did not take any names.
When asked if there was a change in Pakistan's position on Shakeel Afridi, the man who helped the US nab Osama bin Laden, Dr Faisal clarified that while Islamabad was ready to talk about the matter, its stance remained the same.
Comments (19)
Bad news for Indian Sikhs. Modi's record on communal disharmony speaks volumes!
Why, after over seventy years are we talking about the urgency of opening this border? It can stay closed for another century.
If Shakeel Afridi is the man who helped the US nab Osama bin Laden, then he has not been paid the prize money announced by the US administration since long, for that?
We must appreciate and well understand that, what we do, invites the similar reaction from the opposite end. Our PM has been associated with his never ending U-turns on important matters. So, if the Indian Government has taken a U-turn on its own proposal, it should be no surprise.
Pakistan should show unilateral goodwill gesture by opening of Kartarpur border from Sikh pilgrimage.
Right now nothing should be expected from India on any account.
Modi's letter was customary protocol, like all world leaders do when new Prime Minister gets elected in Pakistan or elsewhere. PTI took the ceremonial greeting letter seriously and goofed up.
Great, penetrating, bold, thundering and powerful statement by the foreign office in Islamabad, Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Keep it up and hang on tough.
Sikh's holy place must be in India.
For official response on Kartarpur to come, we first have to send official letter to India citing interest in opening of Kartarpur route. Giving unofficial random statements in local media and U-turns are not how foriegn office is run or believed. PTI needs to pull its act together and follow protocols.
Modi and BJP responsible for not opening Kartarpur and hence going against the wishes of Sikhs. They are doing so to punish Punjab for voting in Congress. Shame!
@desi dimag Golden temple is in India already, not in Pakistan.
Pakistan can open if it wishes but India will not open for sure. So, no point in answering an imagination.
@Harmony-1© Good for India, Sikhs are Indians and they support Indian government led by Modi.
@auginpk For Indians religion does not come first, nation comes first.
Being an India, patriotism comes first, then religion.
These are nothing, but strategies, which does not work and will not work in the future.
Anyway the current atmosphere is not in the favour of this strategy......
Pilgrims can still take wagah route, if they want. This is not life or death situation. So.. Relax.
@Raza It seems you are more worried about it than the Indian.