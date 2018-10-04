DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Indian court allows deportation of 7 Rohingya to Myanmar

APOctober 04, 2018

Email

In this Nov 1, 2017, file photo, Rohingya Muslims carry their young children and belongings after crossing the border from Myanmar into Bangladesh, near Palong Khali, Bangladesh.
In this Nov 1, 2017, file photo, Rohingya Muslims carry their young children and belongings after crossing the border from Myanmar into Bangladesh, near Palong Khali, Bangladesh.

India’s top court on Thursday allowed the first deportations of Rohingya Muslims to Myanmar since the federal government ordered their identification last year.

The Supreme Court rejected a plea by defense attorney Prashant Bhushan to let seven Rohingya live in India as they feared reprisal in Myanmar. They were arrested in 2012 for entering India illegally and have been held in a prison.

The Indian government plans to hand over the seven to Myanmar border guards later Thursday. It says it has obtained travel permits for them from Myanmar. On Wednesday, they were taken in a bus from the prison to the border town of Moreh in Manipur state.

“Even the country of their origin has accepted them as its citizens,” Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S.K. Kaul and K.M. Joseph said, adding that they would not like to interfere with the government’s decision.

When the bench headed dismissed Bhushan's plea, the lawyer said this court must realise its responsibility to protect right to life of Rohingyas, reported Times of India. In response, the chief justice was quoted as saying: "We are fully aware of our responsibility towards right to life and no one needs to remind us about our responsibilities."

Read: Myanmar bulldozes what is left of Rohingya Muslim villages

Government attorney Tushar Mehta told the judges that the government of Myanmar had given them certificates of identity and 1-month visas to facilitate their deportation.

Defense attorney Bhushan said the government should treat them as refugees and not as illegal migrants and send a representative of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees to talk to them so that they were not deported under duress.

About 700,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh to escape a brutal campaign of violence by Myanmar’s military. An estimated 40,000 Rohingya have taken refuge in parts of India. Less than 15,000 are registered with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

Many have settled in areas with large Muslim populations, including the southern city of Hyderabad, the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, and the Himalayan region of Jammu-Kashmir. Some have taken refuge in northeast India bordering Bangladesh and Myanmar.

The Indian government says it has evidence there are extremists who pose a threat to the country’s security among the Rohingya Muslims who have settled in many Indian cities.

Rohingya Crisis
World

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (10)

1000 characters
Babu
Oct 04, 2018 01:47pm

The main word is ILLEGAL migrants and that settles all. India is having high population density we can not afford illegal migration on top of our growing population.

Recommend 0
Shahid Bhat Kashmiri
Oct 04, 2018 02:01pm

India has its own problems but overall there is no mercy in this world for anyone and poor are left to die..

Recommend 0
Dost
Oct 04, 2018 02:07pm

GOOD DECISION. Value the citizenship.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Oct 04, 2018 02:07pm

so much for the independence of the Indian courts, the horse is dead, as well as the myth.

Recommend 0
Vasan
Oct 04, 2018 02:13pm

With 230 million illegal immigrants, India cannot afford more.

Recommend 0
desi dimag
Oct 04, 2018 02:16pm

Very good, they must return back.

Recommend 0
desi dimag
Oct 04, 2018 02:18pm

Why didn't they enter in their native Bangladesh?

Recommend 0
jai
Oct 04, 2018 02:26pm

"Many have settled in areas with large Muslim populations, including the southern city of Hyderabad, the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, and the Himalayan region of Jammu-Kashmir."

This is a high risk situation and must be contained by the Government of India.

Recommend 0
GHALIBJEEE
Oct 04, 2018 02:27pm

Indians have learned from Pakistan experience of Afghans, they will not make the same mistake.

Recommend 0
Sandy
Oct 04, 2018 02:30pm

Good start.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The condemned

The condemned

There is pressure on trial judges to hand out death sentences.

Editorial

Talks with the US
Updated October 04, 2018

Talks with the US

Absence of a joint statement after the foreign minister-level talks suggests that there was no breakthrough.
Updated October 04, 2018

PML-N’s blooper

A statement — perhaps a bluff turned into an embarrassing gaffe — by the PML-N’s Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan has...
Updated October 04, 2018

Anti-encroachment drive

AFTER a Supreme Court order, the Lahore Development Authority launched a crackdown on land encroachment in Johar...
No economic clarity
Updated October 03, 2018

No economic clarity

It's high time that government begins to deliver on an action plan and give the country an economic direction.
Updated October 03, 2018

‘Decreased’ CPEC cost

THE new government appears ready to renegotiate with China the price of a railway megaproject that will upgrade the...
October 03, 2018

Poverty in Sindh

ALLEVIATING poverty and inequality calls for effective policy intervention that is only possible when extensive data...