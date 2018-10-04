DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Senate horse-trading allegation was made in heat of the moment, PPP's Talpur tells ECP

Fahad ChaudhryUpdated October 04, 2018

Email

Taimur Talpur has backed down from his allegation of horse-trading during Senate elections. — File
Taimur Talpur has backed down from his allegation of horse-trading during Senate elections. — File

PPP MPA Nawab Muhammad Taimur Talpur on Thursday backtracked on his claims of holding knowledge about horse-trading in Senate elections, telling the Election Commission of Pakistan that his remarks last week were made in the heat of the moment.

In a fiery speech on the floor of the Sindh Assembly last Thursday, Talpur had claimed: "A member [of this house] who sold their vote to the PPP during the Senate election is still sitting in the assembly."

The ECP had subsequently issued a show-cause notice to the MPA and also summoned him so his claim could be probed.

A two-member bench comprising Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sardar Muhammad Raza and member Balochistan Shakeel Baloch conducted the hearing today.

The CEC noted that accusations of horse-trading during Senate elections had been making the rounds for a long time. He further noted that a party (the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf) had even suspended the membership of its members on the suspicion of horse-trading, before telling Talpur that he had been summoned to provide evidence backing his claim.

At this, Talpur's counsel backtracked from his client's remarks, saying that the statements made on the floor of the house were presented in a bad light in the media.

He further said that two days of pointed exchanges in the Sindh Assembly had created an environment in which his client ended up delivering an "emotional speech".

Talpur's counsel tendered an apology on his client's behalf, admitting that a phrase of his client had created confusion.

A video clip of Talpur's speech was also played during the hearing.

The defense counsel reiterated that his client's statements were not taken personally by any member of the parliament.

"If a person receives Rs50 million [from another] in his kitchen, how is the ECP supposed to know about this?" the CEC remarked, adding that he had hoped Talpur would help them in this regard.

The CEC also asked Talpur if he had been rebuked into silence by his party.

During the hearing, PTI member Ziad Khaleeq Kiayani also petitioned the ECP to take action against Talpur for slandering national institutions.

The ECP directed Talpur's counsel to submit written responses to both the show-cause notice as well as the PTI member's petition.

However, the defense counsel requested the ECP to not club Kiyani's petition with the show-cause notice. At this, the chief election commissioner said: "Leave that to us."

The case's hearing was subsequently adjourned until October 18.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The condemned

The condemned

There is pressure on trial judges to hand out death sentences.

Editorial

Talks with the US
Updated October 04, 2018

Talks with the US

Absence of a joint statement after the foreign minister-level talks suggests that there was no breakthrough.
Updated October 04, 2018

PML-N’s blooper

A statement — perhaps a bluff turned into an embarrassing gaffe — by the PML-N’s Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan has...
Updated October 04, 2018

Anti-encroachment drive

AFTER a Supreme Court order, the Lahore Development Authority launched a crackdown on land encroachment in Johar...
No economic clarity
Updated October 03, 2018

No economic clarity

It's high time that government begins to deliver on an action plan and give the country an economic direction.
Updated October 03, 2018

‘Decreased’ CPEC cost

THE new government appears ready to renegotiate with China the price of a railway megaproject that will upgrade the...
October 03, 2018

Poverty in Sindh

ALLEVIATING poverty and inequality calls for effective policy intervention that is only possible when extensive data...