AB de Villiers, Steve Smith headline star-studded PSL 2019 Platinum category
South African legend AB de Villiers and former Australia captain Steve Smith are just two of several international superstars assigned Platinum statuses by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the fourth season draft of the Pakistan Super League, scheduled to be played from February 14 to March 17 next year.
The 14-member Platinum category holds foreign stars of the highest pedigree, from which the six PSL teams will get to pick when the player draft takes place.
In addition to the aforesaid duo, the PSL Platinum category also contains West Indian trio of Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine and Dwayne Bravo, who was picked by Peshawar Zalmi last year but couldn't join the team due to an injury.
Pollard, the Multan Sultans all-rounder, said he was looking forward to playing in the PSL once again.
"PSL is an extremely competitive tournament. Whenever availability permits, I always look forward to playing in it." — Kieron Pollard
Narine, who has been an integral part of the Lahore Qalandars squad, shared his excitement at seeing so many stars sign up for the 2019 edition.
"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at the PSL in all these seasons," he said. "The next year should be even bigger and better with such an impressive player roster."
Australian star Chris Lynn, who missed out on representing Lahore Qalandars in last year’s tournament due to an injury, has signed with the PSL again for the upcoming season.
Lynn is joined on the list by fellow Australian star Shane Watson, who topped the batting charts for Quetta Gladiators last year with 319 runs in 10 matches.
Meanwhile, Black Caps wicket-keeper batsman Luke Ronchi has been promoted from Diamond to Platinum this year, given his prolific form last season where he was the tournament's highest run-scorer with 435 runs in 11 matches for Islamabad United.
"I had a phenomenal run with the Pakistan Super League last year and I can't wait to get back into action. I loved the hospitality of the people when we played in Karachi and we managed to create some very special memories by lifting the trophy last year." — Luke Ronchi
Ronchi now shares the Platinum category with former New Zealand teammates Brendon McCullum and Mitchell McClenaghan.
Afghanistan spin sensation Rashid Khan, who is currently on the Quetta Gladiators roster, also looks forward to play in his first PSL after missing out last year due to national duty.
Sri Lankan all-rounder and former Gladiator Thisara Perera also finds his name on the Platinum list.
South Africa and Karachi Kings batsman Colin Ingram also returns as a Platinum pick on the back of a very successful T20 campaign in England, where he scored 430 runs in 11 matches this season.
“Playing with Karachi Kings gave me a great opportunity to interact with some lovely people from Pakistan. The quality of cricket in the PSL stood out for me but, more importantly, I am very proud of the fact that I played in Pakistan and experienced what this game means to Pakistani fans.” — Colin Ingram
The Platinum category foreign players who were a part of PSL squads last season can be retained, traded or released into the Draft Pool.
With the trade and retention window currently open, the next few weeks could be pivotal for the franchises' fortunes in 2019 as they make key decisions on player retentions, trades and releases.
“This is a very exciting mix of top quality foreign players,” said PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani. “In the next few days, PSL will continue to announce more foreign player signings in various categories as the excitement grows around what should be an extremely interesting Player Draft.”
PSL are getting either retired players or IPL rejects. Or players like Steve Smith who has been banned for ball tampering.
great!!!!!!!!
I hope these foreign players will play in pakistan as well. If they cant play then no need to bring them for only dubai matches and waste pak money.
Surely they have signed contracts to agree to play games in Pakistan? Must be, as this was the statement from PCB, if they dont play in Pak they dont get paid. Confirmed??
Please include indian players too
@Rahul Yes we can not compare with your IPL, but it is still an impressive tournament. These people are legends, even if retired
Hopefully Qalandars actually take this seriously this time out and pick Rashid Khan in their first pick of draft instead of ABD or Lynn. Retain Narine, get Rashid and may be Colin Ingram or even Luke Ronchi if Fakhar isn't in Platinum category since we don't have any local player in current squad which is in platinum category.
@Rahul , hmnn. I can easily count more than half of them playing in IPL so PSL and IPL are actually sharing these "retired and rejected" players. Jog on
@Rahul We know all that what IPL actually is....the most worst league International Cricket has..full of gambling and gamblers..
@Rahul "PSL are getting either retired players or IPL rejects. Or players like Steve Smith who has been banned for ball tampering "
There has to be a start some where. Please don't take your anti Pakistan and anti Muslim hatred towards a crickets pitch. I agree today Indian cricket is more superior than Pakistans, but don't be so arrogant. The Windies, Pakistan, Aussies who once were great teams are facing challenging times, and SAF is not too far as well. All that rises will fall some day.
Will PSL happen in Pakistan or Dubai ? y not change name to DSL
Indian players should be invited! Someone has to take the first step. Let it be us
@Raju Indian players are welcome to be part of PSL. It will be great pleasure to see them in action. However, politics and government interference prevents it. Having players from India will be great measure towards building peace between India and Pakistan. IPL is a world class, PSL is no match to it. PSL is slowly steadily improving. Baby steps are taken to hold few matches in Pakistan to restore the confidence of foreign players. Slowly and steadily all PSL matches will be held in Pakistan. It will be great pleasure to Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Jaspreet Bumrah playing PSL some day.
@Rahul so you jealous???
Pollard should not be Platinum player, ita aint that good anymmore
@Raju
Indian players paly cricket all year round no windows for them plus bcci will not let them, plus we still got Samit Patel, an englishman of indian heritage
Again UAE?
@Rahul Seriously? Rashid khan,AB De Villiar and Shane Watson are IPL rejects? Grow up and stop jealousy.
@Rahul Who else do you think they will get? Hardly any players who want to get "unfit" before IPL.
The million dollar question is, will they be accorded the Platinum status in UAE or in Pakistan?
no need to do competition between PSL and IPL
Cricket is an entertainment game and people should enjoy no matter if it is in pakistan, india, australia, or england
good to see that pakistani cricket is working great to promote cricket in world level
being an indian, I wish for successful edition of PSL. Will try to watch the game
@Rahul They are the Players who can best Mentor the Young Talent in PSL. I see it as a strategic move by PCB.
It’s too risky for cricket Australia to risk Smith safety. He sure is a key player for them going forward.
Welcome aboard the fertile, beautiful and enchanting green-shirt's land of six seasons, where 225 million cricket-crazy, cricket-centric and cricket-loving people, rated as the best global hosts having sumptuous halal meat cusines, oriental soups, great salads, top class deserts and more are once again, eager and honored to be your hosts during the upcoming fourth annual 2019 PSL T/20 Cricket Tournament. Keep it up and hang on tough.
I hope a successful PSL tournament. But if it will be held in Pakistan (every match) that would be great for Pakistan cricket. However, wish a very competitive tournament. And a lot of BD cricketers will be picked up by franchises following their performance.
@Shahryar Shirazi "All that rises will fall some day."
I agree. I wince every time I see a chauvinist India make snooty comments about PSL.
I wish PSL would grow in stature every year and hope we see Indian players in Qalandars or other PSL teams.