DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Karachi faces third power outage in one week

Dawn.com | Imtiaz AliUpdated October 04, 2018

Email

This file photo shows Karachi plunged into darkness during a blackout in August.
This file photo shows Karachi plunged into darkness during a blackout in August.

Karachi on Thursday morning faced yet another power outage, the third such blackout experienced by the city within one week.

Taking to Twitter, K-Electric (KE) said that the power outage was caused by tripping in the Extra High Tension (EHT) line.

"Supply from National Grid to the city is off. Restoration work is underway. We will keep you posted on further updates," the tweet added.

KE Spokesperson Adil Murtaza later told DawnNews that electricity supply from the National Grid has been restored and added that the condition has been further improved across the city.

He said that electricity had been restored in Numaish Chowrangi, Lyari, Garden, North Karachi, Azizabad, Surjani Town and Landhi.

It was also being supplied to the Sindh Assembly, Governor House as well as Jinnah Hospital and Civil Hospital. Earlier, DawnNewsTV reported that proceedings at an accountability court were affected because of the power breakdown.

Murtuza said that electricity supply would soon be restored in the remaining affected areas soon.

Over the course of the week, Karachiites have faced almost daily electricity outages.

On Oct 1, K-Electric tweeted about a power outage that "some parts of Karachi" experienced. During the day, they provided updates about the progress that was made in restoring power to the city.

Similarly, in a statement shared on Twitter on Oct 2, the city's electricity supplier said that "power supply to KE from the national grid is currently restricted due to technical reasons".

About Thursday morning's outage, KE on Twitter said that power supply has been restored in Gulistan-e-Maymar, Jacob Line, North Karachi, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Airport, Dhabeji and Gharo pumping stations of the Water Board as well as Civil Hospital, Jinnah Hospital, Sindh Assembly and Governor House.

KE added that electricity in parts of Gulshan, Federal-B area, Liaquatabad and Korangi has also been restored.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)

1000 characters
Shah
Oct 04, 2018 11:15am

Will the people of Sindh ever question their ruling PPP why they failed to address power, poverty and people? The only three Ps that matter.

Gen Pasha ret.
Oct 04, 2018 11:21am

Khan saab maybe it’s time to appoint some new advisors

Sodomite
Oct 04, 2018 12:15pm

Sounds like the end of time in Sindh!!!!

Mr.T
Oct 04, 2018 12:18pm

Karachi facing political revenge from ppp, and it will continue in some other basic necessity of life. now wonder people ask for new province...

rehan
Oct 04, 2018 12:21pm

Mr. Shah, Its the work of federal govt. Power, gas, water come under their preview.

Nomansland
Oct 04, 2018 12:38pm

Remember loadshedding free 2018 ?! Yes, it's not happening !!

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The condemned

The condemned

There is pressure on trial judges to hand out death sentences.

Editorial

Talks with the US
Updated October 04, 2018

Talks with the US

Absence of a joint statement after the foreign minister-level talks suggests that there was no breakthrough.
Updated October 04, 2018

PML-N’s blooper

A statement — perhaps a bluff turned into an embarrassing gaffe — by the PML-N’s Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan has...
October 04, 2018

Anti-encroachment drive

AFTER a Supreme Court order, the Lahore Development Authority launched a crackdown on land encroachment in Johar...
No economic clarity
Updated October 03, 2018

No economic clarity

It's high time that government begins to deliver on an action plan and give the country an economic direction.
Updated October 03, 2018

‘Decreased’ CPEC cost

THE new government appears ready to renegotiate with China the price of a railway megaproject that will upgrade the...
October 03, 2018

Poverty in Sindh

ALLEVIATING poverty and inequality calls for effective policy intervention that is only possible when extensive data...