Karachi faces third power outage in one week

Karachi on Thursday morning faced yet another power outage, the third such blackout experienced by the city within one week.

Taking to Twitter, K-Electric (KE) said that the power outage was caused by tripping in the Extra High Tension (EHT) line.

"Supply from National Grid to the city is off. Restoration work is underway. We will keep you posted on further updates," the tweet added.

KE Spokesperson Adil Murtaza later told DawnNews that electricity supply from the National Grid has been restored and added that the condition has been further improved across the city.

He said that electricity had been restored in Numaish Chowrangi, Lyari, Garden, North Karachi, Azizabad, Surjani Town and Landhi.

It was also being supplied to the Sindh Assembly, Governor House as well as Jinnah Hospital and Civil Hospital. Earlier, DawnNewsTV reported that proceedings at an accountability court were affected because of the power breakdown.

Murtuza said that electricity supply would soon be restored in the remaining affected areas soon.

Over the course of the week, Karachiites have faced almost daily electricity outages.

On Oct 1, K-Electric tweeted about a power outage that "some parts of Karachi" experienced. During the day, they provided updates about the progress that was made in restoring power to the city.

Similarly, in a statement shared on Twitter on Oct 2, the city's electricity supplier said that "power supply to KE from the national grid is currently restricted due to technical reasons".

About Thursday morning's outage, KE on Twitter said that power supply has been restored in Gulistan-e-Maymar, Jacob Line, North Karachi, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Airport, Dhabeji and Gharo pumping stations of the Water Board as well as Civil Hospital, Jinnah Hospital, Sindh Assembly and Governor House.

KE added that electricity in parts of Gulshan, Federal-B area, Liaquatabad and Korangi has also been restored.