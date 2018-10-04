Notorious Lyari gangster Ghaffar Zikri, his 3-year-old-son killed in police shootout

Notorious Lyari gangster Ghaffar Zikri, his three-year-old son and one of his accomplices — Chota Zahid — were killed by police on Thursday morning, DawnNewsTV reported.

According to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Javed Odho, the police operation took place in Lyari's Ali Mohammad Mohalla. Two police officers were injured in the crossfire, of which one is in a critical condition, he said.

Police and law enforcement agencies carried out an operation — that lasted for more than an hour — after receiving intelligence of Ghaffar's hideout, where his son was staying with him. A crossfire ensued and Ghaffar and Zahid also attacked the police with hand grenades.

Contingents of police and Rangers surrounded the area following the encounter and search operations were launched in nearby areas.

Speaking to the media after the operation, DIG South said that police had also recovered weapons, including rockets, two SMGs, a hand grenade and more than 200 rounds during their search after the shootout.

He added that the gangsters had used some of the weapons against the police during the operation.

Karachi police chief Amir Ahmed Shaikh, during his press talk, admitted that crime rate in the metropolitan had increased, however, he said that police were conducting operations and arresting criminals in order to improve the law and order situation.

"You should look at the police performance as well," he urged. "In the past one and a half month, multiple people have been arrested. We are trying to repair the system so that they receive punishments as well."

He said that the police were "preparing lists" of people who were allegedly "staging dramas" in order to disturb the peace of the city and give the impression that the security situation was worsening.

Shaikh added that some elements were involved in arranging protests and inciting violence against the police. He claimed that he believed the same people were involved in street crimes as well.

Ghaffar was among the most dangerous criminals of Karachi and was accused in several cases including the targeted killing of police officials and drug dealing etc. Cases against him were lodged in Lyari, Old City Area, Maripur and Baldia Town. He had allegedly gone into hiding after the Karachi operation was launched.

Last year, his younger brother Aftab Zikri was killed in an encounter with police.