Notorious Lyari gangster Ghaffar Zikri, his 3-year-old-son killed in police shootout

Zubair ShabbirUpdated October 04, 2018

DIG South Javed Alam Odho (R) and Karachi police chief Amir Ahmed Shaikh (L) speak to the media after the operation. — Screengrab
Notorious Lyari gangster Ghaffar Zikri, his three-year-old son and one of his accomplices — Chota Zahid — were killed by police on Thursday morning, DawnNewsTV reported.

According to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Javed Odho, the police operation took place in Lyari's Ali Mohammad Mohalla. Two police officers were injured in the crossfire, of which one is in a critical condition, he said.

Police and law enforcement agencies carried out an operation — that lasted for more than an hour — after receiving intelligence of Ghaffar's hideout, where his son was staying with him. A crossfire ensued and Ghaffar and Zahid also attacked the police with hand grenades.

Contingents of police and Rangers surrounded the area following the encounter and search operations were launched in nearby areas.

Speaking to the media after the operation, DIG South said that police had also recovered weapons, including rockets, two SMGs, a hand grenade and more than 200 rounds during their search after the shootout.

He added that the gangsters had used some of the weapons against the police during the operation.

Karachi police chief Amir Ahmed Shaikh, during his press talk, admitted that crime rate in the metropolitan had increased, however, he said that police were conducting operations and arresting criminals in order to improve the law and order situation.

"You should look at the police performance as well," he urged. "In the past one and a half month, multiple people have been arrested. We are trying to repair the system so that they receive punishments as well."

He said that the police were "preparing lists" of people who were allegedly "staging dramas" in order to disturb the peace of the city and give the impression that the security situation was worsening.

Shaikh added that some elements were involved in arranging protests and inciting violence against the police. He claimed that he believed the same people were involved in street crimes as well.

Ghaffar was among the most dangerous criminals of Karachi and was accused in several cases including the targeted killing of police officials and drug dealing etc. Cases against him were lodged in Lyari, Old City Area, Maripur and Baldia Town. He had allegedly gone into hiding after the Karachi operation was launched.

Last year, his younger brother Aftab Zikri was killed in an encounter with police.

Comments (32)

Suraj71
Oct 04, 2018 09:50am

What was the crime of that 3 yr old??

Shubham
Oct 04, 2018 09:50am

humar right violations

Asim
Oct 04, 2018 10:01am

Kudos to Police for taking him out. But there is no honor in killing him with his minor son. Police knew that he was with his son.

kamal
Oct 04, 2018 10:05am

He was murdered by police.

Simple Logic
Oct 04, 2018 10:05am

Good job Karachi Police. Clear this city of these criminals.

Azhar
Oct 04, 2018 10:08am

3 years old killed? This is absolute Human Rights violation.

Fast
Oct 04, 2018 10:08am

@Shubham No pellet guns used, not a single protester killed and finally no firing on funerals.

MAD
Oct 04, 2018 10:09am

Okay thats the third child Sindh police has killed over the last month. im getting a bit tired of this.

Siddiq
Oct 04, 2018 10:13am

Shame on the police, it is easy to gun down a person. The police team could have asked for a surrender but they want to go gun blazing. Not sure law enforcement agencies with this mentality will ever be able to control crime and maintain peace. Do not see a reason to fire on a person when a 3-year-old was around. It would have been a great achievement had the agency defused the situation and made the person surrender.

Swagxxccc
Oct 04, 2018 10:15am

Why did not u try to save the minor..shame on you.....

Tariq
Oct 04, 2018 10:16am

Should have been caught alive as dead man means nothing as this criminal is not acting alone in the area for quite long time.

Janib
Oct 04, 2018 10:17am

Very unfortunate that 3 year old kid got killed. Police should try to reduce collateral demage

mykhan
Oct 04, 2018 10:18am

Three year old should have been saved. This shows the incompetency of the police department.

Muzammil
Oct 04, 2018 10:18am

sad to know about his 3 yr old son.

tariq khan
Oct 04, 2018 10:20am

Human right violation at Police hands is now normal.How they can kill a 3 year innocent?

Karachite
Oct 04, 2018 10:20am

@Suraj71
His crime was his father. sad. R.I.P to the kid

Asif
Oct 04, 2018 10:38am

You should be ashamed of yourself Mr Policeman.

Bravo
Oct 04, 2018 10:38am

Shame that his 3 year old innocent son had to be killed. Do we ever study lessons learnt from each Police operation and implement / document improvements for future. Innocent loss of life is lamentable.

Asif
Oct 04, 2018 10:39am

No one addressing the root cause, which is unemployment and population growth.

Chinpaksaddique
Oct 04, 2018 10:40am

Police killed a 3 year old and are proud of it! Lost for words

zak
Oct 04, 2018 10:48am

@Suraj71 The misfortune of the 3 year old was to be born to a criminal father. Gangster should not have been keeping son with him. Streets need to be cleaned of criminals. Enough is enough.

George
Oct 04, 2018 10:48am

Why the 3 year child was targeted? Its a murder.

zak
Oct 04, 2018 10:49am

@Shubham ‘human rights violation’ for killing a criminal and his ‘chotu’ bodyguard. Son should not have been there.

Asma
Oct 04, 2018 10:50am

Does the police have remorse for killing the three year old child? Police should have negotiated with Ghaffar Zikri for his surrender, and saved the child.

Zahid Syed
Oct 04, 2018 10:50am

Shame of Sindh Govt and police for killing innocent children. He must be arrested alive and trialed in court like our politicians. So sick to know a 3 years old child is killed this is really inhuman.

Just Saying
Oct 04, 2018 10:55am

Nice, killed 3 years old, great job.

khanm
Oct 04, 2018 10:55am

@Suraj71 ..that is how we eliminate the crime from its root but not the corruption.

Talha
Oct 04, 2018 10:57am

The way its written it is as if the police intentionally killed the three year old. Was it intentional or was it just an accident and the kid unfortunately got caught in the crossfire? The gangster needed to be dealt with if he was not surrendering but the police should have tried to save the kid.

Masood
Oct 04, 2018 10:57am

Poor show !! Killing a 3 year old and claiming victory is nothing but sad and shameful !!!

Adnan Mazher Khan
Oct 04, 2018 10:59am

I feel sorry about 3 years old boy. His father was a notorious gangster who met his fate.

ARIF
Oct 04, 2018 11:00am

Arrest would be appreciated but not murder. Killing the minor is against religion and human rights.

Ash2000
Oct 04, 2018 11:02am

Killing 3 year old that is crime.

