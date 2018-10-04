Notorious Karachi gangster Ghaffar Zikri, accomplice Chhota Zahid killed in police shootout
Notorious Lyari gangster Ghaffar Zikri and one of his accomplices — Chhota Zahid — were killed in a shootout with a police party on Thursday morning.
According to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Javed Odho, the police operation took place in Lyari's Ali Mohammad Mohalla, within the jurisdiction of Baghdadi police station.
Zikri's three-year-old son was killed and two police officers injured in the crossfire. One of the policemen is in critical condition, the DIG said.
Police and law enforcement agencies had launched a joint operation — which lasted more than an hour — after receiving intelligence on Ghaffar's hideout. A firefight erupted when the police party reached the place, with Ghaffar and Zahid also attacking police with hand grenades.
Contingents of police and Rangers had locked down the area following the shootout. Search operations were launched in nearby areas.
According to the post-mortem examination of the bodies, which were sent to the Civil Hospital, Ghaffar rwas shot six times while his son and accomplice received one bullet wound each, which proved to be fatal.
Soon after the operation, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Syed Kaleem Imam announced Rs500,000 as a reward for the police party that conducted the operation.
He commended the SSP City and his team and announced that they would be awarded with appreciation certificates along with the monetary reward.
IGP Imam added that his department will keep in constant touch with the hospital administration to ensure that the injured police officers receive the best medical treatment.
Speaking to the media after the operation, DIG South said that police had also recovered several weapons, including rockets, two SMGs, a hand grenade and more than 200 rounds of ammunition during a search conducted after the shootout.
He added that the gangsters had used some of the weapons against the police during the operation.
Karachi police chief Amir Ahmed Shaikh admitted during a brief talk that crime in the metropolis had increased. However, he was quick to assure that police were conducting operations and arresting criminals in order to improve the law and order situation.
"You should look at police performance as well," he urged. "In the past one and a half month, multiple people have been arrested. We are trying to repair the system so that they receive punishments as well."
He said that the police were "preparing lists" of people who were allegedly "staging dramas" in order to disturb the peace of the city and give the impression that the security situation was worsening.
Shaikh also said that some elements were involved in arranging protests and inciting violence against the police. He claimed that he believed the same people were involved in street crimes as well.
Ghaffar was among the most dangerous criminals of Karachi; named in dozens of cases, including the targeted killing of police officials, drug distribution etc.
Cases against him were lodged in Lyari, Old City Area, Maripur and Baldia Town. He had allegedly gone into hiding after the Karachi cleanup operation was launched.
Last year, his younger brother, Aftab Zikri, had been killed in a shootout with the police.
Comments (55)
What was the crime of that 3 yr old??
humar right violations
Kudos to Police for taking him out. But there is no honor in killing him with his minor son. Police knew that he was with his son.
He was murdered by police.
Good job Karachi Police. Clear this city of these criminals.
3 years old killed? This is absolute Human Rights violation.
@Shubham No pellet guns used, not a single protester killed and finally no firing on funerals.
Okay thats the third child Sindh police has killed over the last month. im getting a bit tired of this.
Shame on the police, it is easy to gun down a person. The police team could have asked for a surrender but they want to go gun blazing. Not sure law enforcement agencies with this mentality will ever be able to control crime and maintain peace. Do not see a reason to fire on a person when a 3-year-old was around. It would have been a great achievement had the agency defused the situation and made the person surrender.
Why did not u try to save the minor..shame on you.....
Should have been caught alive as dead man means nothing as this criminal is not acting alone in the area for quite long time.
Very unfortunate that 3 year old kid got killed. Police should try to reduce collateral demage
Three year old should have been saved. This shows the incompetency of the police department.
sad to know about his 3 yr old son.
Human right violation at Police hands is now normal.How they can kill a 3 year innocent?
@Suraj71
His crime was his father. sad. R.I.P to the kid
You should be ashamed of yourself Mr Policeman.
Shame that his 3 year old innocent son had to be killed. Do we ever study lessons learnt from each Police operation and implement / document improvements for future. Innocent loss of life is lamentable.
No one addressing the root cause, which is unemployment and population growth.
Police killed a 3 year old and are proud of it! Lost for words
@Suraj71 The misfortune of the 3 year old was to be born to a criminal father. Gangster should not have been keeping son with him. Streets need to be cleaned of criminals. Enough is enough.
Why the 3 year child was targeted? Its a murder.
@Shubham ‘human rights violation’ for killing a criminal and his ‘chotu’ bodyguard. Son should not have been there.
Does the police have remorse for killing the three year old child? Police should have negotiated with Ghaffar Zikri for his surrender, and saved the child.
Shame of Sindh Govt and police for killing innocent children. He must be arrested alive and trialed in court like our politicians. So sick to know a 3 years old child is killed this is really inhuman.
Nice, killed 3 years old, great job.
@Suraj71 ..that is how we eliminate the crime from its root but not the corruption.
The way its written it is as if the police intentionally killed the three year old. Was it intentional or was it just an accident and the kid unfortunately got caught in the crossfire? The gangster needed to be dealt with if he was not surrendering but the police should have tried to save the kid.
Poor show !! Killing a 3 year old and claiming victory is nothing but sad and shameful !!!
I feel sorry about 3 years old boy. His father was a notorious gangster who met his fate.
Arrest would be appreciated but not murder. Killing the minor is against religion and human rights.
All those who are now concerned about the that 3 years old should remind themselves that police didn't do this on purpose he attacked the police with hand grenades.what are you suppose to do then throw flower petals just because he has a 3 years old with him. How many child became orphans because of that Gangster! i am also aggrieved at the death of a 3 years old. he could have surrendered himself if he was that concerned regarding the security of his child but he decided to retaliate. As you sow so shall you reap! AS SIMPLE !
Killing 3 year old that is crime.
It is sad that our police is not trained enough to distinguish the targets when it comes to an encounter otherwise the young child could have been saved.RIP
I am supporting the Police. He was a known criminal and put life of his son in danger and caused his death. He should have surrendered.
Should the police have let him go ?. He would have killed someone in the future.....
@Suraj71
He was being used as a human shield by the gangster.
It's sad to know the killing of 3 yrs old child, perhaps his father is responsible for this more than police..
Good news that wanted killer has been killed but sad to learn that 3 year old killed too in police operation. IG police should be blamed for not gearing police officers in action properly, resulting police officer shot in stomach. IG police should come forward and should take full responsibility for this mishap.
It's good that a criminal is taken off but being father of a 5 year old, I just cannot grasp the news that an innocent child was also killed; sorry to say but the police just decided to take the easy way out!
really heartbreaking.
Police has done a good job but the collateral damage is not acceptable. A 3 year old’s death at the hands of police is unacceptable. Killing field must be replaced with a rose garden soon, otherwise the Sindh Government should accept failure and resign
So.. it wasn't even worth mentioning that the killing of a 3yr old was a sad part of this 'successful' operation??
Why his son!? Atleast condole an innocent lost life before thumping your chest.
Appreciated successful operation. But grief over killing 3 years old child. RIP.
@Suraj71 I was also about to raise the same question.
why in the presence of so much police rangers and other govt agencies . the conditions went so worst what is the use of all these forces when performance is zero . no one is saying that improvements be bought in all security agencies half of them be dismissed and punished for corruption and involvement in crimes with mafias.then only matters will improve.
This isn't the way to conduct the operation. Our police & Rangers should learn from western police, where they do not kill any wanted man but arrest them and inquire about their further partners in crime. Sad to hear that you have killed the innocent 3 Years old boy, who doesn't know what does his father did.
Police was justified to kill this gangster, but the child is martyr. His surrender would not have been good choice and the gangster would have ruled his mafia from prison and caused many crimes. Police action was correct. But child's family must be paid compensation money.
3 years old.
This should be investigated. How can they kill 3 year old child
I cant believe so many people are blaming the police for killing the 3 year old, as if they deliberately shot him. A known gangster was hiding with his son. The police did not go in all guns blazing rather they were fired upon and attacked and returned fire, which unfortunately resulted in the little child getting caught up in the crossfire.
Very tragic and my heart goes out to the innocence of the 3 year old caught up in all of this. It was however collateral damage which the police did not deliberately intend to. Rather than giving credit to the police for ridding our society of this menace, we are playing the blame game. Its sad the kid died, but if the police was fired upon and grenades were thrown at them, you expect them to just ask politely to let the kid go aside than we fire back?
Unbelievable
@Siddiq Very easy to talk but very difficult to sit idle when fired by criminals. In such a situation you either kill or get killed. It was not a staged drama as 2 police officials got injured, one of them seriously.
Why was the little innocent child killed? Heartbreaking
@Shubham What about the rights of the humans killed by those criminals?
@Suraj71 Zikri reportedly placed his son in front as a shield.
@Suraj71 He was the son of a criminal.