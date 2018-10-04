Notorious Karachi gangster Ghaffar Zikri, accomplice Chhota Zahid killed in police shootout

Notorious Lyari gangster Ghaffar Zikri and one of his accomplices — Chhota Zahid — were killed in a shootout with a police party on Thursday morning.

According to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Javed Odho, the police operation took place in Lyari's Ali Mohammad Mohalla, within the jurisdiction of Baghdadi police station.

Zikri's three-year-old son was killed and two police officers injured in the crossfire. One of the policemen is in critical condition, the DIG said.

Police and law enforcement agencies had launched a joint operation — which lasted more than an hour — after receiving intelligence on Ghaffar's hideout. A firefight erupted when the police party reached the place, with Ghaffar and Zahid also attacking police with hand grenades.

Contingents of police and Rangers had locked down the area following the shootout. Search operations were launched in nearby areas.

According to the post-mortem examination of the bodies, which were sent to the Civil Hospital, Ghaffar rwas shot six times while his son and accomplice received one bullet wound each, which proved to be fatal.

Soon after the operation, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Syed Kaleem Imam announced Rs500,000 as a reward for the police party that conducted the operation.

He commended the SSP City and his team and announced that they would be awarded with appreciation certificates along with the monetary reward.

IGP Imam added that his department will keep in constant touch with the hospital administration to ensure that the injured police officers receive the best medical treatment.

Speaking to the media after the operation, DIG South said that police had also recovered several weapons, including rockets, two SMGs, a hand grenade and more than 200 rounds of ammunition during a search conducted after the shootout.

He added that the gangsters had used some of the weapons against the police during the operation.

Karachi police chief Amir Ahmed Shaikh admitted during a brief talk that crime in the metropolis had increased. However, he was quick to assure that police were conducting operations and arresting criminals in order to improve the law and order situation.

"You should look at police performance as well," he urged. "In the past one and a half month, multiple people have been arrested. We are trying to repair the system so that they receive punishments as well."

He said that the police were "preparing lists" of people who were allegedly "staging dramas" in order to disturb the peace of the city and give the impression that the security situation was worsening.

Shaikh also said that some elements were involved in arranging protests and inciting violence against the police. He claimed that he believed the same people were involved in street crimes as well.

Ghaffar was among the most dangerous criminals of Karachi; named in dozens of cases, including the targeted killing of police officials, drug distribution etc.

Cases against him were lodged in Lyari, Old City Area, Maripur and Baldia Town. He had allegedly gone into hiding after the Karachi cleanup operation was launched.

Last year, his younger brother, Aftab Zikri, had been killed in a shootout with the police.