Notorious Karachi gangster Ghaffar Zikri, accomplice Chhota Zahid killed in police shootout

Zubair ShabbirUpdated October 04, 2018

DIG South Javed Alam Odho (R) and Karachi police chief Amir Ahmed Shaikh (L) speak to the media after the operation. — Screengrab
Notorious Lyari gangster Ghaffar Zikri and one of his accomplices — Chhota Zahid — were killed in a shootout with a police party on Thursday morning.

According to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Javed Odho, the police operation took place in Lyari's Ali Mohammad Mohalla, within the jurisdiction of Baghdadi police station.

Zikri's three-year-old son was killed and two police officers injured in the crossfire. One of the policemen is in critical condition, the DIG said.

Police and law enforcement agencies had launched a joint operation — which lasted more than an hour — after receiving intelligence on Ghaffar's hideout. A firefight erupted when the police party reached the place, with Ghaffar and Zahid also attacking police with hand grenades.

Contingents of police and Rangers had locked down the area following the shootout. Search operations were launched in nearby areas.

According to the post-mortem examination of the bodies, which were sent to the Civil Hospital, Ghaffar rwas shot six times while his son and accomplice received one bullet wound each, which proved to be fatal.

Soon after the operation, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Syed Kaleem Imam announced Rs500,000 as a reward for the police party that conducted the operation.

He commended the SSP City and his team and announced that they would be awarded with appreciation certificates along with the monetary reward.

IGP Imam added that his department will keep in constant touch with the hospital administration to ensure that the injured police officers receive the best medical treatment.

Speaking to the media after the operation, DIG South said that police had also recovered several weapons, including rockets, two SMGs, a hand grenade and more than 200 rounds of ammunition during a search conducted after the shootout.

He added that the gangsters had used some of the weapons against the police during the operation.

Karachi police chief Amir Ahmed Shaikh admitted during a brief talk that crime in the metropolis had increased. However, he was quick to assure that police were conducting operations and arresting criminals in order to improve the law and order situation.

"You should look at police performance as well," he urged. "In the past one and a half month, multiple people have been arrested. We are trying to repair the system so that they receive punishments as well."

He said that the police were "preparing lists" of people who were allegedly "staging dramas" in order to disturb the peace of the city and give the impression that the security situation was worsening.

Shaikh also said that some elements were involved in arranging protests and inciting violence against the police. He claimed that he believed the same people were involved in street crimes as well.

Ghaffar was among the most dangerous criminals of Karachi; named in dozens of cases, including the targeted killing of police officials, drug distribution etc.

Cases against him were lodged in Lyari, Old City Area, Maripur and Baldia Town. He had allegedly gone into hiding after the Karachi cleanup operation was launched.

Last year, his younger brother, Aftab Zikri, had been killed in a shootout with the police.

Comments (55)

1000 characters
Suraj71
Oct 04, 2018 09:50am

What was the crime of that 3 yr old??

Shubham
Oct 04, 2018 09:50am

humar right violations

Asim
Oct 04, 2018 10:01am

Kudos to Police for taking him out. But there is no honor in killing him with his minor son. Police knew that he was with his son.

kamal
Oct 04, 2018 10:05am

He was murdered by police.

Simple Logic
Oct 04, 2018 10:05am

Good job Karachi Police. Clear this city of these criminals.

Azhar
Oct 04, 2018 10:08am

3 years old killed? This is absolute Human Rights violation.

Fast
Oct 04, 2018 10:08am

@Shubham No pellet guns used, not a single protester killed and finally no firing on funerals.

MAD
Oct 04, 2018 10:09am

Okay thats the third child Sindh police has killed over the last month. im getting a bit tired of this.

Siddiq
Oct 04, 2018 10:13am

Shame on the police, it is easy to gun down a person. The police team could have asked for a surrender but they want to go gun blazing. Not sure law enforcement agencies with this mentality will ever be able to control crime and maintain peace. Do not see a reason to fire on a person when a 3-year-old was around. It would have been a great achievement had the agency defused the situation and made the person surrender.

Swagxxccc
Oct 04, 2018 10:15am

Why did not u try to save the minor..shame on you.....

Tariq
Oct 04, 2018 10:16am

Should have been caught alive as dead man means nothing as this criminal is not acting alone in the area for quite long time.

Janib
Oct 04, 2018 10:17am

Very unfortunate that 3 year old kid got killed. Police should try to reduce collateral demage

mykhan
Oct 04, 2018 10:18am

Three year old should have been saved. This shows the incompetency of the police department.

Muzammil
Oct 04, 2018 10:18am

sad to know about his 3 yr old son.

tariq khan
Oct 04, 2018 10:20am

Human right violation at Police hands is now normal.How they can kill a 3 year innocent?

Karachite
Oct 04, 2018 10:20am

@Suraj71
His crime was his father. sad. R.I.P to the kid

Asif
Oct 04, 2018 10:38am

You should be ashamed of yourself Mr Policeman.

Bravo
Oct 04, 2018 10:38am

Shame that his 3 year old innocent son had to be killed. Do we ever study lessons learnt from each Police operation and implement / document improvements for future. Innocent loss of life is lamentable.

Asif
Oct 04, 2018 10:39am

No one addressing the root cause, which is unemployment and population growth.

Chinpaksaddique
Oct 04, 2018 10:40am

Police killed a 3 year old and are proud of it! Lost for words

zak
Oct 04, 2018 10:48am

@Suraj71 The misfortune of the 3 year old was to be born to a criminal father. Gangster should not have been keeping son with him. Streets need to be cleaned of criminals. Enough is enough.

George
Oct 04, 2018 10:48am

Why the 3 year child was targeted? Its a murder.

zak
Oct 04, 2018 10:49am

@Shubham ‘human rights violation’ for killing a criminal and his ‘chotu’ bodyguard. Son should not have been there.

Asma
Oct 04, 2018 10:50am

Does the police have remorse for killing the three year old child? Police should have negotiated with Ghaffar Zikri for his surrender, and saved the child.

Zahid Syed
Oct 04, 2018 10:50am

Shame of Sindh Govt and police for killing innocent children. He must be arrested alive and trialed in court like our politicians. So sick to know a 3 years old child is killed this is really inhuman.

Just Saying
Oct 04, 2018 10:55am

Nice, killed 3 years old, great job.

khanm
Oct 04, 2018 10:55am

@Suraj71 ..that is how we eliminate the crime from its root but not the corruption.

Talha
Oct 04, 2018 10:57am

The way its written it is as if the police intentionally killed the three year old. Was it intentional or was it just an accident and the kid unfortunately got caught in the crossfire? The gangster needed to be dealt with if he was not surrendering but the police should have tried to save the kid.

Masood
Oct 04, 2018 10:57am

Poor show !! Killing a 3 year old and claiming victory is nothing but sad and shameful !!!

Adnan Mazher Khan
Oct 04, 2018 10:59am

I feel sorry about 3 years old boy. His father was a notorious gangster who met his fate.

ARIF
Oct 04, 2018 11:00am

Arrest would be appreciated but not murder. Killing the minor is against religion and human rights.

Dexter
Oct 04, 2018 11:02am

All those who are now concerned about the that 3 years old should remind themselves that police didn't do this on purpose he attacked the police with hand grenades.what are you suppose to do then throw flower petals just because he has a 3 years old with him. How many child became orphans because of that Gangster! i am also aggrieved at the death of a 3 years old. he could have surrendered himself if he was that concerned regarding the security of his child but he decided to retaliate. As you sow so shall you reap! AS SIMPLE !

Ash2000
Oct 04, 2018 11:02am

Killing 3 year old that is crime.

Pro Bono Publico
Oct 04, 2018 11:09am

It is sad that our police is not trained enough to distinguish the targets when it comes to an encounter otherwise the young child could have been saved.RIP

Jawad
Oct 04, 2018 11:10am

I am supporting the Police. He was a known criminal and put life of his son in danger and caused his death. He should have surrendered.

Should the police have let him go ?. He would have killed someone in the future.....

Ali Hasan
Oct 04, 2018 11:15am

@Suraj71
He was being used as a human shield by the gangster.

Tariq Rashid
Oct 04, 2018 11:16am

It's sad to know the killing of 3 yrs old child, perhaps his father is responsible for this more than police..

CRICKET LOVER
Oct 04, 2018 11:20am

Good news that wanted killer has been killed but sad to learn that 3 year old killed too in police operation. IG police should be blamed for not gearing police officers in action properly, resulting police officer shot in stomach. IG police should come forward and should take full responsibility for this mishap.

Aqeel
Oct 04, 2018 11:21am

It's good that a criminal is taken off but being father of a 5 year old, I just cannot grasp the news that an innocent child was also killed; sorry to say but the police just decided to take the easy way out!

really heartbreaking.

AW
Oct 04, 2018 11:24am

Police has done a good job but the collateral damage is not acceptable. A 3 year old’s death at the hands of police is unacceptable. Killing field must be replaced with a rose garden soon, otherwise the Sindh Government should accept failure and resign

What's this
Oct 04, 2018 11:28am

So.. it wasn't even worth mentioning that the killing of a 3yr old was a sad part of this 'successful' operation??

Adeel
Oct 04, 2018 11:28am

Why his son!? Atleast condole an innocent lost life before thumping your chest.

Abdul Zaheer
Oct 04, 2018 11:31am

Appreciated successful operation. But grief over killing 3 years old child. RIP.

Burhan Akram
Oct 04, 2018 11:31am

@Suraj71 I was also about to raise the same question.

SYED HASSAN HASEEB
Oct 04, 2018 11:34am

why in the presence of so much police rangers and other govt agencies . the conditions went so worst what is the use of all these forces when performance is zero . no one is saying that improvements be bought in all security agencies half of them be dismissed and punished for corruption and involvement in crimes with mafias.then only matters will improve.

Burhan Akram
Oct 04, 2018 11:37am

This isn't the way to conduct the operation. Our police & Rangers should learn from western police, where they do not kill any wanted man but arrest them and inquire about their further partners in crime. Sad to hear that you have killed the innocent 3 Years old boy, who doesn't know what does his father did.

Jasmin
Oct 04, 2018 11:38am

Police was justified to kill this gangster, but the child is martyr. His surrender would not have been good choice and the gangster would have ruled his mafia from prison and caused many crimes. Police action was correct. But child's family must be paid compensation money.

Rajput
Oct 04, 2018 11:42am

3 years old.

Taimur
Oct 04, 2018 11:47am

This should be investigated. How can they kill 3 year old child

Haris
Oct 04, 2018 11:53am

I cant believe so many people are blaming the police for killing the 3 year old, as if they deliberately shot him. A known gangster was hiding with his son. The police did not go in all guns blazing rather they were fired upon and attacked and returned fire, which unfortunately resulted in the little child getting caught up in the crossfire.

Very tragic and my heart goes out to the innocence of the 3 year old caught up in all of this. It was however collateral damage which the police did not deliberately intend to. Rather than giving credit to the police for ridding our society of this menace, we are playing the blame game. Its sad the kid died, but if the police was fired upon and grenades were thrown at them, you expect them to just ask politely to let the kid go aside than we fire back?

Unbelievable

Aman
Oct 04, 2018 12:00pm

@Siddiq Very easy to talk but very difficult to sit idle when fired by criminals. In such a situation you either kill or get killed. It was not a staged drama as 2 police officials got injured, one of them seriously.

Noreen
Oct 04, 2018 12:03pm

Why was the little innocent child killed? Heartbreaking

Jameeluddin
Oct 04, 2018 12:10pm

@Shubham What about the rights of the humans killed by those criminals?

Queen
Oct 04, 2018 12:16pm

@Suraj71 Zikri reportedly placed his son in front as a shield.

Last comment
Oct 04, 2018 12:18pm

@Suraj71 He was the son of a criminal.

