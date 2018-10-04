DAWN.COM

Talks with Saudi Arabia on $8bn Gwadar refinery in final stages

Khaleeq KianiUpdated October 04, 2018

Saudi delegation visits Gwadar. — Photo/File
ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia on Wednesday agreed in principle to set up a major refinery at Gwadar and showed serious commitment to make investments in other areas of energy sector, according to federal Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan.

The minister told journalists that the two sides had agreed to set up an oil refinery at Gwadar and a summary would be moved to the federal cabinet on Thursday (today) for approval to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

He said the Saudi minister for energy was expected to visit Islamabad later this month for signing of the MoU. He said the visiting Saudi delegation was offered to participate in the $2bn North-South Gas Pipeline and bid for the upcoming 10 petroleum exploration blocks to be offered for auction soon.

China being taken on board on development, says minister

He also requested Saudi Arabia “to enhance crude supplies to Pakistan”.

Mr Khan was talking to journalists after holding a meeting with the Saudi delegation led by energy adviser Ahmad Hamid Al-Ghamidi.

The minister said Saudi Arabia enjoyed great respect in Pakistan and both countries had strong bilateral brotherly relations that would scale new heights under the present government. The proposed 500,000 barrels per day refinery is estimated to be completed with an investment of about $8-9bn.

On the sidelines, Pakistan updated China about the progress on engagements with Saudi delegation.

An official said that Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing on Wednesday called on Minister for Planning and Development Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar who is also focal person on CPEC.

Mr Bakhtiar told the ambassador that development of refinery would be more important for Pakistan than Saudi Arabia because it would significantly reduce Islamabad’s oil import bill estimated for current year at $18bn. This would also ensure that Pakistan’s requirement for financial support from the International Monetary Fund is minimised.

The planning minister and the ambassador also finalised plans for creation of a new joint working group on social sector and upcoming visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Beijing to attend an industry conference with a business delegation. The two sides viewed it as an opportunity to reduce the China-Pakistan trade gap.

A statement issued by the petroleum division quoted the Saudi delegation as telling the minister that they had visited Gwadar site allocated for the purpose and would like the hosts to provide a suitable piece of land for the refinery.

A senior official who was part of the consultative process said the two sides shared a ‘wish list’ of around eight to nine items for Saudi investment and hoped three to four of those items would materialise over the next few months. “Our priority is to focus on smaller deliverable projects of $1-2bn each in the first phase before getting into mega projects,” he said.

Responding to a question, the official explained that the visit of the Saudi delegation was of fact finding nature and its level of serious commitment for investments appeared very encouraging. “We have been successful in generating their strong interest and it would now also depend on our abilities to materialise some of these projects”, he said.

Officials said the delegation also showed strong interest in Liquefied Natural Gas based power projects. Since these projects are currently operational, competitive bidding would be the only way to move forward, they said.

Responding to a question, the official said question of oil supplies on deferred payment and taking stakes in Reko Diq were not a priority for the two countries at this stage. While the question of oil supplies has to be deliberated by the finance ministers of the two nations, a mega project like Reko Diq involving $15-20bn could not be taken up seriously amid uncertainty about its legal status. The mineral project is currently under international arbitration.

Published in Dawn, October 4th , 2018

PAK SAUDI RELATIONS
Comments (17)

1000 characters
PositiveMind
Oct 04, 2018 07:33am

Great going IK government..Let all the haters see change in coming years

Khalid
Oct 04, 2018 07:42am

Well.done p t I government

Fargo
Oct 04, 2018 07:50am

Still way long to go to cover up the debt.

Waqar
Oct 04, 2018 07:53am

China has waived the interest when accused of debt traps in other countries, must do the same for brotherly Pakistan.

Najum
Oct 04, 2018 07:54am

MOUs are not agreements. The Saudis aren't really interested. They just want to send a message to Iran.

Tariq
Oct 04, 2018 07:54am

Why would Saudis want to increase Pakistani oil production they sell to Pakistan. The refinery would suite them as they will use only Saudi oil

Chaman Bahar
Oct 04, 2018 07:58am

Both Saudi Arabia and China in Gwadar. I doubt there is more than oil. But Good luck to Pakistan.

desi dimag
Oct 04, 2018 08:03am

Good to see investors are rushing to Pakistan. It will be another game changer.

Syed
Oct 04, 2018 08:29am

Great opportunity for all parties involved specially for Pakistan. So the initial repotting of 18% ROR was fake news. It’s okay, we all make mistakes. The only important thing is these mistakes are not made to ridicule our new emerging administration.

Karachi Wala
Oct 04, 2018 08:30am

Large oil refineries of this size take years in feasibility studies and preliminary designs before a final investment decision (FID) is made. Mr. Bakhtiar is not entirely correct in saying that the refinery would reduce dependence of IMF loan, as Pakistan need this foreign exchange immediately.

Hanif
Oct 04, 2018 08:35am

So IMF is inevitable now?

Abdul
Oct 04, 2018 08:36am

All the contracts to build refinery will go to china along with produced oil. So all set for china to get cheap oil and its transport. What pak will get, only some oil on such rate on which saudi can make profits. More over it will take 5-6 year to make functional a big refinery and within 10 years all vehicles convert to electric then rate of oil will be at ground. Not seeing any big achievement in it. And I'm damn sure saudi is not going to invest 8 billion without a contract that pak+china will buy all the produced oil for that much rate upto that much year.

ZH
Oct 04, 2018 08:42am

@Fargo -Caused by previous governments.

Hassan
Oct 04, 2018 08:44am

Great News. Well done PTI

Zx
Oct 04, 2018 08:48am

@Tariq You should research on Saudi oil reserves & economical forecasts. They can't depend on their oil reserves for long. These projects will be auctioned and both parties will profit from this.

Fast
Oct 04, 2018 09:02am

@Najum CPEC was also an MOU initially but now it is a reality. Similarly, this MOU will also become a reality soon. Inshallah!

SDA
Oct 04, 2018 09:17am

Great job PTI! Hope these investment plans materialize in no time and not be sabotaged by Nawaz Sharif crony, India and his accomplices.

