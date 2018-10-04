DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Indian state terrorism in held Kashmir must end, says Masood

Ikram JunaidiUpdated October 04, 2018

Email

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan addresses a press conference at Kashmir House on Wednesday.—Online
Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan addresses a press conference at Kashmir House on Wednesday.—Online

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has urged members of the United Kingdom’s parliament to address the Kashmir dispute in the house, especially during the question hour with Prime Minister Theresa May, saying it was important for the sessions to include a debate on the conflict in Kashmir.

Mr Masood was talking to a delegation of British parliamentarians who had called on him at the Jammu and Kashmir House. The delegation included Member of the House of Lords David Alton, members of the House of Commons — Democratic Unionist Jim Shannon and Labour Party’s Marie Rimmer — Senior Parliamen­tary Officer Amro Hussain, Professor Javed Rehman of the Brunel University in London and Councillor Morris Johns.

British parliamentary delegation calls on AJK president

Mr Masood said the international community must play a bigger role in resolving the conflict peacefully, which included implementation of UN resolutions taking into consideration the will of the people of Kashmir.

He was of the opinion that the United Kingdom, being a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, could use its weight to influence India to stop its ‘reign of terror’ and put an end to the gross human rights violations in held Kashmir. That is the only way, he argued, peace can be restored to the region.

Mr Masood said that India’s illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir meant that the people had lost their right to self-determination. The Indian army, he said, had unrestricted powers — under the Armed Forces Special Power Act and the Public Safety Act — which had enabled it to kill, mutilate and incarcerate the people of held Kashmir indiscriminately. He said the Kashmiris today were deprived of their rights to education, health, justice and free movement and speech.

Mr Masood said the global community must stand by the Kashmiris who were at the complete mercy of state terrorism. He said that as recommended in the recently published UN Human Rights Commission report on Kashmir, India should respect the right to self-determination of the Kashmiris, repeal the inhumane laws enforced in the held valley and allow the proposed Commission of Inquiry under the Human Rights Council to visit held Kashmir.

Indian troops continue to violate the 2003 ceasefire agreement and target civilians across the Line of Control in Azad Kashmir, which has resulted in hundreds of casualties and destruction of property.

President Masood informed the delegation that at present more than 40,000 refugees were living in different camps across Azad Kashmir, who had been forced to relocate due to Indian aggression.

The British delegation agreed with the president that the right to self-determination was an inalienable right and human rights violations in held Kashmir must cease immediately.

Published in Dawn, October 4th , 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (11)

1000 characters
Chanakya
Oct 04, 2018 09:40am

And the clear, simple,crisp and straight answer is 'No'.

kamal
Oct 04, 2018 10:02am

Crying won't work.

Shah
Oct 04, 2018 10:05am

Shameless Indians do not value Muslim lives. They have become radicalised by their on media. Pakistan must provide weapons and intelligence to the Naxalites, Khalistanis and Kashmiris.

Anandita
Oct 04, 2018 10:13am

UN Chief Antonia Guterres is in India on a three day vist, lodge a complaint.

Mohini
Oct 04, 2018 10:15am

End the occupation, first please.

Anand
Oct 04, 2018 10:16am

We heard numerous times, and we shrug off such allegations.

Sanjana
Oct 04, 2018 10:18am

You said it, we Indians heard it, and we care our Kashmiri brethren more than you.

Udayan
Oct 04, 2018 10:20am

When you have dim people in small offices with no real power...

Siku
Oct 04, 2018 10:25am

You will never get

well meaning
Oct 04, 2018 10:43am

UK is the one which created the problem in first place

Javed Indian
Oct 04, 2018 10:55am

@Shah We have more Muslims than Pakistan, and are in better positions, be sports, politics, film industry and private industries.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The condemned

The condemned

There is pressure on trial judges to hand out death sentences.

Editorial

Talks with the US
Updated October 04, 2018

Talks with the US

Absence of a joint statement after the foreign minister-level talks suggests that there was no breakthrough.
Updated October 04, 2018

PML-N’s blooper

A statement — perhaps a bluff turned into an embarrassing gaffe — by the PML-N’s Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan has...
October 04, 2018

Anti-encroachment drive

AFTER a Supreme Court order, the Lahore Development Authority launched a crackdown on land encroachment in Johar...
No economic clarity
Updated October 03, 2018

No economic clarity

It's high time that government begins to deliver on an action plan and give the country an economic direction.
Updated October 03, 2018

‘Decreased’ CPEC cost

THE new government appears ready to renegotiate with China the price of a railway megaproject that will upgrade the...
October 03, 2018

Poverty in Sindh

ALLEVIATING poverty and inequality calls for effective policy intervention that is only possible when extensive data...