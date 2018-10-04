Court moved against Tareen for convening official meeting

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has been requested to summon Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s former secretary general Jahangir Tareen and seek an explanation from him for convening and chairing an official meeting of top government officials despite being disqualified for life under Article 62 (1) (f) of the Constitution.

A lawyer, Chaudhry Shoaib Saleem, made this request in a petition filed on Wednesday pleading that Mr Tareen was disqualified by the Supreme Court for being not “Sadiq and Amin” under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution and Section 99 of the Representation of People Act (Ropa).

He states that it is an open secret that Mr Tareen has been involved in all lobbying for making of the government, whether provincial or the federal, and participated in various meetings held at the Prime Minister Secretariat illegally and unlawfully.

He says a disqualified person has no such legal and constitutional mandate even to have sitting in such meetings for being dishonest as declared by the Supreme Court.

The lawyer submits that the respondent convened and chaired a meeting titled “LIVESTOCK EMERGENCY WORKING GROUP – 100 DAYS AGENDA” on Sept 13, 2018, without any legal mandate. The meeting was attended by government officers, which is tantamount to making mockery of the decisions of higher courts and ridiculing the process of law,” he says.

The petitioner argues that the media widely reported that a disqualified person held a key meeting of top government officials at the secretariat of prime minister which created many questions in the minds of public at large regarding the sanctity of court orders.

He asks the court to summon Mr Tareen and seek an explanation that under what authority of law he convened and chaired an official meeting of government officials. He further asks the court to permanently restrain the prime minister from allowing Mr Tareen to participate in any official meeting in any manner and capacity whatsoever.

TRANSGENDER: The Lahore High Court sought a compliance report from the Punjab primary and secondary health services secretary on setting up separate rooms in OPDs of all public hospitals for the treatment of the transgender community.

Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi had previously ordered the health authorities to ensure facility of dedicated rooms for transpersons.

Advocate Ishtiaq Chaudhry moved the petition saying the members of the transgender community were being denied medical facilities at public hospitals. He said the Supreme Court had already issued an order to reserve a separate ward and room in OPDs for transgenders in public hospitals, however, the same had not been complied with so far.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2018