PPP, PML-N agree to field joint candidates for Oct 14 by-elections

Nadir GuramaniOctober 03, 2018

Opposition leaders holding a joint press conference. —File photo
In a bid to give the PTI-led incumbent government a tough time, the PPP and PML-N on Wednesday announced their decision to field joint candidates in the upcoming by-elections scheduled to be held on October 14, DawnNewsTV reported.

A meeting in this regard, held at the Parliament Lodges in Islamabad, was attended by the senior leaders of both the former ruling parties. During the meeting, a strategy for the upcoming by-elections was discussed and both groups reportedly found themselves on the same page regarding the fielding of candidates.

Talking to media persons following the meeting, PPP Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said that the "fruitful" decision to field joint candidates was made following approval from the senior leadership of both the parties. Moreover, efforts were underway to join hands with other parties as well, he added.

"The PML-N has agreed to support the PPP candidates contesting from Karachi," PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira told reporters.

The grand opposition alliance formed by 11 parties soon after the July 25 elections had fallen apart within weeks following the PPP’s refusal to vote for PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif against PTI chief Imran Khan in the election of prime minister despite agreeing on a formula during a meeting of the multiparty conference.

However, the PPP had backed out of its commitment and asked the PML-N to replace Shahbaz with some other candidate, explaining that the party could not vote for him as he had made some controversial remarks against Zardari during the election campaign.

The cracks within the opposition ranks deepened when the PPP unilaterally nominated Aitzaz Ahsan as the presidential candidate, drawing the ire of other opposition parties.

After going their separate ways for the key offices of prime minister and president and causing serious damage to the opposition’s unity, this comes as the first development where both the parties are willing to put aside their differences and band together against the PTI-led government.

Rohail
Oct 03, 2018 11:05pm

People will show your real faces by voting PTI. You both were together and will be together in order to protect your corruptions.

Magnanimous approach
Oct 03, 2018 11:12pm

COD ( Charter of Democracy) still unchanged. Almost for 10 years the two major political parties rules the nation as they like it. A friendly opposition was in place, mega commercial institutions like PIAC, PSM, and others, were subject to gross looting and corruptions, and looted wealth was transferred abroad by one way or other. The voters must exercise their franchise in fair manner, and avoid to support corrupt parties.

Malik USA
Oct 03, 2018 11:17pm

Ever one is right in this figure except JI. Once upon a time I was one of the supporter of JI and and now I am thankful myself that now I am very very far away from this JI. With due respect still I pray for them and suggest JI that keep away JI from all this affairs. They all will survive in future but JI will loose it credibility more in future. Still JI is well organised and disciplined party (not as a Political Party)

MK
Oct 03, 2018 11:23pm

Inshallah they will break soon. Thieves always back stab each other.

They are so desperate to put someone in the government so they can do some work, which is start looting again.

Shib
Oct 03, 2018 11:40pm

A bunch of thieves are in hand and gloves...It was long ago when both PMLN and PPP were pointing fingers at each others...And it was no secret that both the parties were abusing each other...SS even sid that he shall drag Zardari on streets...where as Zardari said SS was curse to the nation...What a shameless characters they are ...For the personal agenda they are scratching each other back...

Fahim Khalil
Oct 03, 2018 11:48pm

Once again all thieves are together under umberalla of Joint Opposition. .

