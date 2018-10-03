Cricket World Cup 2019 trophy reaches Lahore in Pakistan leg of global tour

The 2019 Cricket World Cup trophy reached Lahore on Wednesday as part of its world tour.

On its arrival in the city, the Garrard-made trophy was held up by cricketer Mohammad Irfan and paraded on a bus from the Gaddafi Stadium to Mall Road, Badshahi mosque, and Shahi Qila (Lahore Fort).

"It was a great honour for me to hold the trophy in my hands and take it on a tour of the city," the 7-foot tall pacer told reporters.

Mohammad Irfan holds the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup trophy atop a bus for a tour of Lahore. —AFP

On October 4, the trophy will continue its tour of Lahore and will be taken to the Government College University (GCU), Wagah Border, and Shaukat Khanum Hospital.

The trophy, whose replicas are given to the winners of ICC's 50-over world cups, will next be taken to Islamabad, where it will again go on display for two days.

The final stop of the trophy's tour will be in Karachi, where fans will be able to see it on October 7 and 8.

World Cup Trophy Tour

The Trophy Tour started its journey on August 27 from the ICC headquarters in Dubai. During the nine-month tour, the Trophy Tour will travel not only to countries taking part in the tournament, but for the first time ever will go beyond traditional cricket heartlands and connect with fans in a further 11 countries where cricket is growing including Nepal, United States and Germany.

During its journey, the ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy will visit iconic and unusual locations, communities, schools, universities and even peoples’ homes in a bid to connect people globally in what will be the most unique, and accessible Trophy Tour to date.