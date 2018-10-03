Saudi king wouldn't last 2 weeks without US support, says Trump
United States (US) President Donald Trump says Saudi Arabia's king "might not be there for two weeks" without US military support, further increasing his pressure on one of America's closest Mideast allies over rising oil prices.
As crude oil prices reach a four-year high, Trump repeatedly has demanded OPEC and Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, push prices down.
However, analysts are warning prices could go up to $100 a barrel as the world's production is already stretched and Trump's sanctions on Iran's oil industry take effect in early November.
Criticising America's longstanding military relationships with allies has been a hallmark of Trump's presidential campaign and his time in office.
Trump returned to that theme Tuesday night in Southaven, Mississippi, mentioning both Japan and South Korea. However, Trump's comments on Saudi Arabia implied the kingdom's Al Saud monarchy, which oversees the holiest sites in Islam, would collapse without American military support.
"We protect Saudi Arabia, would you say they're rich?" Trump asked the cheering crowd.
"And I love the king, King Salman, but I said, 'King we're protecting you. You might not be there for two weeks without us. You have to pay for your military, you have to pay.'"
Trump didn't elaborate on when he made the comments to Saud Arabia's 82-year-old monarch.
Trump and King Salman last shared a reported telephone call on Saturday, in which they discussed "efforts to maintain supplies to ensure the stability of the oil market and ensure the growth of the global economy," according to the state-run Saudi Press Agency.
There was no immediate reaction Wednesday in Saudi Arabia to Trump's remarks. Riyadh has worked to cultivate warm relations with Trump after having rocky moments with former president Barack Obama.
Saudi Arabia welcomed Trump for his first overseas trip as president. Trump's administration, particularly his son-in-law Jared Kushner, has sought a close relationship with King Salman's son Mohammed bin Salman, the country's crown price and next in line to the throne.
But oil prices seem to be getting in the way, especially as benchmark Brent crude oil is near $85 a barrel a four-year high.
Trump in July tweeted without evidence that Saudi Arabia would increase its production "maybe up to 2,000,000 barrels" a day.
Saudi Arabia currently produces some 10 million barrels of crude oil a day. Its record is 10.72m barrels a day.
Meanwhile, US gasoline prices are up ahead of November midterm elections in which Trump already faces political headwinds.
The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the US is $2.88, up from $2.55 a year ago, according to AAA.
Trump criticised oil producers in his speech before the United Nations General Assembly last week.
"OPEC and OPEC nations are, as usual, ripping off the rest of the world, and I don't like it. Nobody should like it," he said.
"We defend many of these nations for nothing, and then they take advantage of us by giving us high oil prices. Not good. We want them to stop raising prices. We want them to start lowering prices and they must contribute substantially to military protection from now on."
Comments (24)
Though it is bitter. A truth is a truth.
You are right Mr Trump !!
I love how Trump treats the Saudis.
'Saudi monarchy wouldn't last two weeks without America's protection'. That puts oil-rich Arabs firmly in their place!
With friends like that...
It seems that Trump indicated that Saudi Arabia is a puppet government and they have the power to take over their assets at any time. This is why, Trump has created crisis in Middle East to take control of oil, so they could control world, and isolate those country who oppose US and Israel.
Trump is a equal opportunity bully - he bullies Canada, European Union, China, not to mention minorities, women, refugees, etc. I am afraid his behavior might become a norm for how Americans conduct their lives. A sad reality, but I believe it is coming.
@Ahmed This is even worse “India will have to keep us happy” - Donald Trump
Height of humiliation for the king and the sons.
New way to milk Saudi money. Look how US treats its client state.
What an insult for Saudi monarch but in reality it is true. Those emperors who do not serve poor communities and use barbaric force to crush them (like in Qateef and in Yemen) and practise hostility with other Muslim countries they deserve to be insulted by foreigners. In fact they aren’t leaders of Hijaz. They are just puppets inserted by colonil and American regimens
Mr Trump is spot on here. He finally made the King comprehend who is the boss.
He made a mistake there. Not two weeks but two months.
Saudis lost their dignity and honour.
Solution is simple. Kick the Americans out.
America is going to isolation in the world now. If KSA stopped supporting America , America soon will temble to earth
Well said I agree with you
Are they free to pay chinese or russians instead of USA??
i guess even 2 days will be difficult
India wait for your turn.
The saudis are cowards!
This is my kind of president, tell as it is!!
And Israel protects America :)
Trump is insane and racist and saudi ruling family days are numbered though.