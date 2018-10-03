DAWN.COM

Aung San Suu Kyi becomes first person stripped of honorary Canadian citizenship

AFPOctober 03, 2018

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi — Photo/File
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi became the first person to be stripped of honorary Canadian citizenship on Tuesday over her refusal to call out atrocities by her nation's military against the Rohingya Muslim minority.

The move was made official after Canada's Senate voted to revoke the symbolic honour.

The lower house had already approved a motion to the same effect last week.

The House of Commons granted the privilege to Suu Kyi in 2007, but her international reputation has since been tarnished by her refusal to call on the Burmese army to put an end to the atrocities committed against the Rohingya.

Canadian lawmakers described the violence against them as a “genocide” in a resolution passed in September.

The ethnic group are treated as foreigners in Burma, a country that is more than 90 per cent Buddhist.

A brutal military campaign that started last year drove more than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar into neighbouring Bangladesh, where they now live in cramped refugee camps — fearful of returning despite a repatriation deal.

Many have given accounts of extrajudicial killings, sexual violence and arson.

Canada has granted honorary citizenship only to five other personalities, including Nelson Mandela, the Dalai Lama and Malala Yousafzai.

Comments (8)

Benjamin
Oct 03, 2018 02:37pm

Aung Suu doesnt live in Canada. She is a Burmese, and has a position in Myanmar.

Hissar
Oct 03, 2018 02:39pm

Let Canada take those Rohingya refugees of Bangladesh, they will be happier than Rakhine state of Myanmar.

Sd
Oct 03, 2018 02:42pm

As if she cares.

Qamar
Oct 03, 2018 02:46pm

Suu Kyi is not responsible for the Rohingya crisis, and more over she is not president of Myanmar, but state counsellor and minister of foreign affairs. The military-written constitution bars her from the Presidency, because her two sons are British.

Zubin
Oct 03, 2018 02:53pm

Suu Kyi is no longer an activist or a human-rights advocate she used to be during the years of her pro-democracy movement.Like many other politicians, she wants to stay in power for now and in the foreseeable future, which necessitates her to take into account the sentiments of majority voters.

Lamba
Oct 03, 2018 02:55pm

Instead of directing all angers and frustration toward Aung San Suu Kyi, should put pressure on the Myanmar military leadership, particularly the commander-in-chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing

Raza
Oct 03, 2018 02:55pm

Good she deserves this

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Oct 03, 2018 02:57pm

She quite rightly stripped from her Canadian citizenship, because of her disgraceful role to displace and killing innocent Rohingya's Muslims. She should be tried in human rights course and should also be stripped from noble prize.

