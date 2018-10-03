DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Convictions handed in Avenfield verdict may not be sustainable: IHC's 'tentative' opinion

Malik AsadUpdated October 03, 2018

Email

Nawaz Sharif and daughter Maryam Nawaz. — File
Nawaz Sharif and daughter Maryam Nawaz. — File

A two-member Islamabad High Court (IHC) bench — in its detailed judgement released on Wednesday regarding the bail granted to Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain Safdar — has found that the conviction and sentences handed to the former prime minister and others in the Avenfield corruption reference "may not be ultimately sustainable".

However, the verdict — authored by Athar Justice Minallah — immediately added that the observation was based on a "prima facie, tentative opinion" that the bench formed after a "plain reading of the [Avenfield] Judgment and tentative assessment of evidence permissible while considering a case for suspension of sentence in terms of section 426 of the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure)".

Explore: How one of Pakistan's most controversial cases has unfolded

The bench, comprising Justice Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, had granted bail to Nawaz, Maryam and Safdar last month, after which they were released from Adiala jail where they were serving sentences awarded to them by an accountability court.

The detailed judgement points to the fact that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was unable to prove the corruption charges, saying: "The petitioners were alleged to have acquired Avenfield Apartments by corrupt, dishonest or illegal means." Yet, the accountability court in its judgment held that "Prosecution have not brought evidence in respect of [section9(a)(iv) NAO, 1999][4]. So the accused are acquitted under that section of law”.

"The bureau, in its wisdom, has not challenged the said acquittal," observes the IHC.

"There is yet another important question which has been raised by the learned counsel for Nawaz Sharif to the effect that there has been no determination of the value of the Avenfield Apartments at the time when they were alleged to have been acquired," reads the judgement, adding: "There is no mention of this aspect in the judgment."

The bench notes that when the judges asked the bureau regarding the value, they stated "values could be obtained through 'Google'".

"This answer was not expected from learned counsels who have enviable professional experience and competence," writes Justice Minallah.

The verdict also pointed out that though the prosecution had told the accountability court that Maryam was her father's dependent, the accountability court's judgement did not "refer to any evidence which would connect Petitioner No. 2 (Maryam) to have aided, assisted or conspired with Petitioner No. 1 (Nawaz) at the time when Avenfield Apartments were said to have been acquired between 1993 and 1996".

Regarding Sadfar's conviction, the bench noted that he had been convicted for lack of cooperation. However, the verdict declared that "the convictions of both these Petitioners [Maryam and Safdar] depend on whether the conviction handed down to Petitioner No. 1 would remain sustainable under the Ordinance of 1999".

The accountability court on July 6 had announced the verdict in the Avenfield properties corruption reference filed by NAB, handing Nawaz 10 years as jail time for owning assets beyond known income and 1 year for not cooperating with the bureau.

His daughter was given seven years for abetment after she was found "instrumental in concealment of the properties of her father" and one year for non-cooperation with the bureau.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (10)

1000 characters
Albert
Oct 03, 2018 01:42pm

A political decision indeed!

Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Oct 03, 2018 01:44pm

Excellent script written by PML-N and wonderfully supported by those who were making us believe that we will see the powerful behind bars for the first time. The reality is that we are slaves of not just the Corruption Mafias, it also includes those who are distributing NROs at their discretion. Best of luck PPP and PML-N. As you deserve to rule commoners like us. Long live NRO.

Zahid
Oct 03, 2018 01:47pm

For justice Minallah’s information; UK properties’ values can actually tracked down by using search engine google. If you want to buy a property you can find its previous sellers and buyers and the amount it was bought and sold and how many times and it’s all authentic unlike in our country. If you don’t believe this call any property agent in Uk and verify.

ZIA tAQDEES
Oct 03, 2018 01:52pm

Lovely lovely judgement!

Harmony-1©
Oct 03, 2018 01:54pm

Splitting hair unnecessarily here. The ex-PM told the whole nation 'these are proofs' of property acquisitions but he provided nothing in the court other than a joke of a Qatari letter. Lift the veil behind this transaction and corruption will be revealed.

Harmony-1©
Oct 03, 2018 01:55pm

@Zahid - Very true.

Mahmood
Oct 03, 2018 02:14pm

IHC's opinion does not matter. The matter itself is now before the highest court, SCP for review.

Shahzaib
Oct 03, 2018 02:19pm

IHC decisions show a trend

Faisal Ahmed
Oct 03, 2018 02:20pm

That's great, means the expected debt on this poor nation is going to be 50 billion dollars in nest 10 years, wow. this country is made for these politicians.

Bilal
Oct 03, 2018 02:20pm

Finally, the law taking precdence. How could NAB argue that the value of the assets was beyond NS's means when they did not produce any evidence of the value of those assets??? Defies all logic.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

No economic clarity
Updated October 03, 2018

No economic clarity

It's high time that government begins to deliver on an action plan and give the country an economic direction.
Updated October 03, 2018

‘Decreased’ CPEC cost

THE new government appears ready to renegotiate with China the price of a railway megaproject that will upgrade the...
October 03, 2018

Poverty in Sindh

ALLEVIATING poverty and inequality calls for effective policy intervention that is only possible when extensive data...
Updated October 02, 2018

Attack on AJK PM

Before dialogue, there must be a common-sense acceptance of regional realities. Modi is totally on the wrong track.
Updated October 02, 2018

Protecting the media

The press, as the fourth pillar of state, has the responsibility of a watchdog.
October 02, 2018

Smoking scourge

IT is encouraging that action is being taken on an issue that has for long been relegated to the back burner....