Pakpattan DPO case: Police submit new inquiry report in court

A new police inquiry report was submitted by the National Counterterrorism Authority (Nacta) chief Maher Khaliq Dad Lak on Wednesday during a hearing of a suo motu case pertaining to the transfer of the former Pakpattan district police officer (DPO) Rizwan Gondal.

The three-member bench headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar ordered that a copy of the report should be given to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Ahsan Jameel Gujjar and Sindh Inspector General (IG) Kaleem Imam.

The court ordered that all parties should submit their reply to the court in three days.

In the report, Lak sets out to assess whether the incident at CM House constituted a criminal offence or not.

According to the report, Gujjar had asked the DPO about a message sent through 'common friends' which he had not complied with, to which the DPO had replied that DPOs don't go to people's deras to apologise. Gujjar also said "All will suffer" if such an incident occurs again.

Lak, after a cross-examination of former DPO Gondal and his WhatsApp exchange with Deputy Inspector General Azeem Arshad found that the latter had asked the former to resolve the issue by visiting the Manekas or sending a "wise DPO" in his stead, over both WhatsApp call and message.

Additionally, the RPO who is the star witness in the case had also verified through cross-examination the issue of the DPO going to the Manekas' residence, the report noted.

"Ahsan Jameel [Gujjar], during the cross-examination has also partly accepted both statements with a little variation of words, but he reiterates that the intent was to sensitise and to find a solution," the report said.

Lak concludes of both instances ─ the suggestion to visit the Manekas, and Gujjar's "all will suffer" statement ─ that Gujjar's comments were "certainly derogatory, insulting and constitute misconduct," but "whether they constitute criminal intimidation is purely a legal debate."

According to the report, Gujjar was a self-appointed guardian of the Maneka children. Lak wrote that he believed that Gujjar was following up on the case in the "capacity of a self-proclaimed guardian of the children".

The CJP said that they would announce a verdict on the case by Monday. An earlier report submitted by the former Inspector General (IG) of Punjab Police Kaleem Imam was rejected by Justice Nisar on September 17.

"This case is of great importance for us," remarked the top judge during Wednesday's hearing.

"Why don't we start an anti-terrorism case against him?" he wondered, referring to Gujjar, adding that the latter was now standing before the court head bowed. "He is now asking for forgiveness," he said, referring to Gujjar's submission of an unconditional apology to the court yesterday for his "unwarranted participation" in official matters.

The Advocate General of Sindh added that this case was of a "highly sensitive nature" and added that there was proof of the CM's intervention in the police.

