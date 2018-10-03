DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Farooq Sattar, Waseem Akhtar indicted in 3-year-old case of Loudspeaker Act violation

Shafi BalochUpdated October 03, 2018

Email

MQM leader Farooq Sattar outside Karachi's city courts. ─ DawnNewsTV
MQM leader Farooq Sattar outside Karachi's city courts. ─ DawnNewsTV

A local court on Wednesday indicted the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Dr Farooq Sattar and Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar in a case pertaining to violation of the Loudspeaker Act.

The accused pleaded "not guilty" to the charges.

The charge could not be framed against other party leaders, including Nasreen Jalil, Wasay Jalil, Faisal Sabzwari and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui since they were absent from the court of the judicial magistrate (East) concerned, which was set to frame charge against them in the present case.

A case was registered against nine MQM leaders in 2015 after the party held a protest rally against the arrests of workers and Rangers raids at party offices. The rally began at Karachi's Liaquatabad area and was to culminate at the Rangers Headquarters located near Sindh Assembly, but police stopped the participants near Numaish Chowrangi.

A case under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code, Sections 2/3 of the Loudspeaker Act read with Section 13-D of the Arms Ordinance was registered at the New Town police station.

Cases were registered against Sattar, Rizvi, Nasreen Jalil, Wasay Jalil, Faisal Sabzwari, Siddiqui, Akhtar and others for violation of the Loudspeaker Act and Section 144 of the Pakistan Penal Code, and 'harassing commuters' during the rally.

The FIR stated that 1,500 to 2,000 workers of the MQM gathered at MA Jinnah Road to protest against the government, during which the Loudspeaker Act was violated as party leaders made speeches.

Police also booked the MQM leaders for creating hurdles for the general public through blocking roads. The case was registered under section 147 (punishment for rioting), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of an offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) of the Pakistan Penal Code and the Section 6/7 of the Sindh Sound System Act.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)

1000 characters
Harmony-1©
Oct 03, 2018 10:30am

"All accused pleaded not guilty to the charges."

Do they ever plead otherwise?

Zak
Oct 03, 2018 11:54am

Days of thugree are gone.

Mohan
Oct 03, 2018 11:59am

Such funny and strange news.

Qazi
Oct 03, 2018 12:11pm

What a shame. Nobody ask Mullahs when they preach for blood shed. However, people exercising their right to protest are getting booked on charges of loud speaker use. Stand fast MQM. Good days will come.

Saif Zulfiqar
Oct 03, 2018 12:18pm

City court does not have anything else to do. 31 year old case and that too loudspeakers? Solve the family problems and criminal cases.

M. Saeed
Oct 03, 2018 12:26pm

Why not indict him simply for being the right hand man of the obnoxious AH for decades?

Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Oct 03, 2018 01:24pm

@Qazi: This is the beauty of democracy. By the way who is Farooq Sattar representing these days? MQM Bahadurabad/PIB? Never heard of this party.

optimist
Oct 03, 2018 07:20pm

This must be a joke.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

No economic clarity
Updated October 03, 2018

No economic clarity

It's high time that government begins to deliver on an action plan and give the country an economic direction.
Updated October 03, 2018

‘Decreased’ CPEC cost

THE new government appears ready to renegotiate with China the price of a railway megaproject that will upgrade the...
October 03, 2018

Poverty in Sindh

ALLEVIATING poverty and inequality calls for effective policy intervention that is only possible when extensive data...
Updated October 02, 2018

Attack on AJK PM

Before dialogue, there must be a common-sense acceptance of regional realities. Modi is totally on the wrong track.
Updated October 02, 2018

Protecting the media

The press, as the fourth pillar of state, has the responsibility of a watchdog.
October 02, 2018

Smoking scourge

IT is encouraging that action is being taken on an issue that has for long been relegated to the back burner....