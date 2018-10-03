DAWN.COM

Hashmi sees five groups within PTI

The Newspaper's Staff CorrespondentUpdated October 03, 2018

Javed Hashmi — Photo/File
MULTAN: PML-N leader Javed Hashmi says the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) is divided into five groups. He, however, chose not to offer any explanation of PTI groups. He said the division would be obvious within a couple of months and at that point, PTI Chairman and Prime Minister Imran Khan would not be able to handle the affairs of the party.

Mr Hashmi, who joined the PML-N before the polls but failed to get its ticket, told reporters on Tuesday PML-N quaid Nawaz Sharif was a revolutionary leader who never took cover to hide anything. Justifying his silence after his release on bail from the Adiala Jail, Mr Hashmi said Mr Sharif would reveal the facts after the chehlum of Kulsoom Nawaz.

He said parliament should complete its tenure but it would be the success of Imran Khan’s government if it completed one year and a half. He said the PTI that used to promise to provide relief to the masses once into power, had brought a flood of dearness just in the first two months of power.

Mr Hashmi demanded across-the-board accountability, saying that if a prime minister could be put on trial, others, including generals, should also face accountability. He criticized the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), saying that it was unable to hold accountable everyone. He said that four retired army commanders of the country had been residing outside the country.

“What’s Musharraf doing in Dubai?” he said. He said assets of the generals should also be disclosed to the masse.

Not only NAB, Mr Hashmi also criticised decisions of courts, saying that Bani Gala residence of Imran Khan was constructed illegally, but decisions (of the court) were different.

Mr Hashmi, who once presented himself to lead a movement for the Seraiki province, said the PTI government would not go for the establishment of south Punjab province even if Shah Mehmood Qureshi was made Punjab chief minister.

He said that retired Gen Shuja Pasha and Gen Zaheerul Islam were behind the 2014 sit-in in Islamabad.

He said Imran went to London (in 2014) on the pretext of meeting his sons, but, in fact, he went there to meet Tahirul Qadri on the instruction of hidden hands. He said that Imran Khan told him that martial law would not be imposed if the sit-in mob attacked Parliament building and as a consequence only elections would be held. Those were the days when Imran Khan was dying to become prime minister.

He said that Nawaz Sharif was made leader by the establishment but later it was the establishment which did not allow him to run the affairs of the country.

Published in Dawn, October 3rd , 2018

Harmony-1©
Oct 03, 2018 09:57am

He sees things anyway. Such is his state of mind.

SMI
Oct 03, 2018 10:01am

Can't he give some.good advice base on his experience or only he is in politics to create problem

Qasim
Oct 03, 2018 10:15am

Is he still a relevant person?

Marvin Gardens
Oct 03, 2018 10:42am

He must have a crystal ball.

