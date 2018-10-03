DAWN.COM

Saudi Arabia not to be made part of CPEC

Khaleeq KianiUpdated October 03, 2018

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and Minister for Planning and Development Khusro Bakhtiar address a joint press conference in Islamabad. ─ DawnNewsTV
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan said on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia would not be made part of the $50 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework and the kingdom’s proposed investments would fall under a separate bilateral arrangement.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Infor­mation Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Minister for Planning and Development Khusro Bakhtiar said there was no decision to bring a third country, like Saudi Arabia, under the framework of the CPEC.

He was responding to a question about the possibility of Saudi Arabia becoming part of the Joint Working Groups (JWGs) or Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) on the CPEC between China and Pakistan. He said there could be many offshoots of the CPEC where third countries could be inv­olved in trilateral arr­ange­ment for infrastructure development, like China-Pakistan-Japan, China-Pakistan-Saudi Arabia or China-Pakistan-Germany.

Minister says there could be many offshoots of the project where third countries could be involved

“Saudi Arabia is not to become a collateral strategic partner in the CPEC. This impression is not true,” he said, adding that the third country participation in the CPEC was not limited to Saudi Arabia but other countries could also become part of the business and investment ventures arising out of the CPEC. “The framework between China and Pakistan is bilateral and Saudi Arabia is not entering that framework as a third-party investor, rather the base of CPEC will be broadened and its pace will be expedited.”

The planning minister expressed ignorance when asked how the cost of Main Railway Line (ML-I) had been reduced by $2bn from $8.2bn to $6.2bn as claimed by Railways Minister Shaikh Rashid Ahmed. “I have noticed this today that Sheikh Rashid is making some efforts [to reduce cost] but not to my knowledge. Nothing has come in front of me to suggest that the cost has come down.”

He said it was however for the new government to adopt a new model on the basis of financial viability of the ML-1 on build, own and operate (BOT) model so that its loan repayment did not become a responsibility of the government like the previous government which procured loans and built projects on EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) contracts.

Interestingly, the previous government, during whose tenure Mr Bakhtiar was an MNA, had ann­ounced that the ML-1 would be built on BOT model.

In response to a question, Mr Bakhtiar said the CPEC portfolio currently stood at about $50bn, of which about $6bn was government-to-government loan and remaining in IPP mode mostly in the energy sector. About $29bn worth of projects were currently in progress.

He said the CPEC had far bigger potential than $50bn and would keep expanding with time as new projects come up but the previous government treated and played it like a T20 match instead of a five-day test series and focused mostly on projects which could be completed during its tenure.

The minister blamed the PML-N government for irresponsible governance and questioned where it lost $32bn low oil price bonanza. He said the economic growth of the previous government was based on borrowed money that led to increase the national debt.

He said the PML-N government did not pass on the benefit of low prices to the consumers and external debt amounted to 72pc of the GDP and total public debt went beyond Rs28 trillion. He was reminded that external debt was way below almost 31pc of GDP and he agreed.

Likewise, he said only 70,000 people in the country were direct taxpayers and return filers but when challenged said meant those earning income above Rs200,000 per month. He also claimed that the PTI government has banned all power projects on all imported fuels to shift focus on renewable energy sources and hydropower. When reminded that ban on power projects on imported fuels was imposed in May 2016, he said the project already completed and those in progress would go on but if such projects were planned but not started would not be allowed to take off.

He criticised the PML-N government for what he alleged painting artificial economic growth numbers when the losses of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) increased from Rs500bn in five years to Rs1trn and circular debt of the power sector jumping from Rs583bn in 2013 to Rs1.2trn now.

He said that previous two governments had mismanaged the country’s economy to the extent that the present government has to set the direction in every field. He said the PML-N government is taking up the issue of slash in development spending but did not disclose truth to the nation that it is befooling the masses by stating higher allocation whereas actual utilisation was 34pc lower. He said total development spending was Rs661bn last year against an allocation of Rs1trn in the budget.

“They had neither resources nor the will to increase the spending but were showing higher allocation to befool the nation,” he added. The previous government also included 343 unapproved schemes of Rs55bn in development schemes of the last budget which have been excluded from the budget.

Life
Oct 03, 2018 07:24am

I am subscribing for the share capital in a company but I am not a shareholder. Doesn’t make sense.

rama
Oct 03, 2018 07:25am

Who will be part of project which destined to fail , All the economic and trade factor indicate that China's BRI is heading disaster. Every country in the world realized that BRI is meant for China's communist hegemony nothing more. CPEC is part of BRI is heading for ceremonial death

atta rehman
Oct 03, 2018 07:25am

Another U turn

Yub
Oct 03, 2018 07:29am

CPEC portfolio currently stood at about $50bn, of which about $6bn was government-to-government loan and remaining in IPP mode mostly in the energy sector. About $29bn worth of projects were currently in progress. So its 50 billion again and will be 48 billion after 2 billion railway cuts

Omair
Oct 03, 2018 07:34am

Every announcement this govt has made has been taken back in maximum 1 week.

SNB
Oct 03, 2018 07:37am

So Saudi is not keen to be part of CPEC......

Bilal Kaifi
Oct 03, 2018 07:39am

Now per IMF requirements , revenue collections and taxes will need to be increased exponentially. On the bright side tax net expansion and PIA , steel mills privatization may reduce burdens on economy .

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Oct 03, 2018 07:40am

So there are more projects in Pakistan that nice. Investment is good to have but we must get proper strong ways to collect taxes from people right now the money from MNA's elect don't go for funding infrastructural and education projects. They keep the money for their mega loots.

desi dimag
Oct 03, 2018 07:40am

There was no decision to bring a third country, like Saudi Arabia, under the framework of the CPEC.

Did he say truth? Isn't it a U-turn?

Khan
Oct 03, 2018 07:40am

PTI leadership should stop Fawad from media presentations it is damaging PTI credibility!

Humming bird
Oct 03, 2018 07:43am

Even S Arabia is wary of joining CPEC.

Sunil
Oct 03, 2018 07:44am

Confused group of leaders, not sure what is the right step.

Alien1
Oct 03, 2018 07:46am

SA involvement is equivalent to USA's involvement.

kamal
Oct 03, 2018 07:47am

Another U turn.

Omar
Oct 03, 2018 07:48am

So why did u announce earlier on that Saudi Arabia was coming to join CPEC.

Omar
Oct 03, 2018 07:56am

@rama It is so nice and caring for our Indian friends and neighbor to be so concerned about the Pakistan economy and it's development.

Last Word
Oct 03, 2018 07:57am

So many controversies in less than two months time does not augur well for the new govt.

Aamir
Oct 03, 2018 08:03am

What is going on with the new government? Why they can you stand what they say!

Rahul
Oct 03, 2018 08:06am

@Omar - "So why did u announce earlier on that Saudi Arabia was coming to join CPEC"

They probably were. But after doing a detailed study of the project agreement they must've realized that it is nothing but a huge white elephant.

R11
Oct 03, 2018 08:07am

@Omar Every reason to be .. when your economy tanks that’s when the tensions gets worser along our borders.

Petrol head
Oct 03, 2018 08:09am

@Khan Pti never had credibility. It is just PTI supporters who think they have .... We the neutral observers knew that PTI is nothing but another PMLN and PPP with a new name.... They are the same lot... But we will be glad to be proven wrong in future.

SATT
Oct 03, 2018 08:12am

So only CPEC not SAPEC.

Jawad Downunder
Oct 03, 2018 08:14am

Stop blaming past Govt. Time to deliver rather than taking U turns.

Khurram
Oct 03, 2018 08:21am

Please fix CPEC before starting SPEC.

Abdul
Oct 03, 2018 08:22am

So all the billions of dollars for CPEC is for Pakistan.Pakistan need not share with Saudi Arabia or any third country.Once CPEC is completed, Pakistan will be awash in money.Every Pakistani will be rich.

Md Al Harbi
Oct 03, 2018 08:23am

Saudi economy is already doing bad and this was nothing but an attempt to drag us into this mess. No Thank you, you can have it all for yourself.

Love Pakistan
Oct 03, 2018 08:27am

@Petrol head you cannot compare ppp pmln with pti as corruption is the biggest element that separates them. Pti needs to learn from its mistakes but they are trying to steer the country in the right direction. The country has been left in absolute mess so would be uphill task.

Salman Jan
Oct 03, 2018 08:28am

Saudi Arabia would never officially want itself to me made part of the CPEC. It will only make America and India unhappy. As such SA would prefer to invest in CPEC as part of separate bilateral agreement

Last Word
Oct 03, 2018 08:28am

@rama You are spot on. Eight countries presently are under insurmountable debt burden in one belt road road venture. Sri Lanka who could not pay back Chinese loans has leased its port to China for 100 years. Pakistan who is the largest recipient of Chinese loans for CPEC projects is next in line to lose its Gwader port.

kitkat
Oct 03, 2018 08:29am

Saudi Arabia is clever , wants good share of oil related business and nothing else.

Ali Kazmi
Oct 03, 2018 08:34am

@Life;

'I am subscribing for the share capital in a company but I am not a shareholder. Doesn’t make sense.'

May be you don't want to make sense, it is really very simple, Saudis are shareholders but the company in question is not CPEC.

Art KP
Oct 03, 2018 08:38am

Self praising time is over! People chose you for a reason to deliver changes not for photo shoots and chatting bubbles!

Ankit
Oct 03, 2018 08:45am

The way things are happening around CPEC , it may become a major reason for conflicts in future between China and Pakistan. There are no permanent friends in this global world , although there are permanent enemies.

Rizwan
Oct 03, 2018 08:50am

Get going with work. Always whining

M1 Jamal
Oct 03, 2018 08:51am

If we need Pakistan to rise please allow Pakistanis to invest in their country but provide corrupt free culture and revised tax structure so that no one has fear of being looted by the mafias of our country.Please do it fast.

KSRana
Oct 03, 2018 09:03am

@SNB Or China denied other country to be part of it.

Javed
Oct 03, 2018 09:03am

This present government needs to stop putting out half-baked policy statements.

Domi
Oct 03, 2018 09:03am

This government need to stop this continous embarrassment on all issues. They claim one thing one day and after few days they completely change the stance. What is wrong with this Government? Why these tall claims when you cannot deliver it?

khurram
Oct 03, 2018 09:04am

U Turn!!!

mustafa farooqi
Oct 03, 2018 09:13am

it is my feeling that new administration has been taken for a ride and they got stuck with IMF concerns on loan repayments specially taxes are not regulated across the board. Saudis got the hint that already China is embroiled with CEPEC finance transparency issue with Pakistan last Govt. I suspect we will end up with IMF under lots of economic conditions that we may not be able to bare.

Random Pakistani
Oct 03, 2018 09:19am

To a common man, the spending of development allocation has always been a myth. No body knows where its spent. So be it a million or trillion $$$. Won't matter at all to anyone (except the ones who know the money wasn't there in the first place)

Tariq
Oct 03, 2018 09:20am

This is the result of quick decisions. My humble advice to PTI govt is to not rush and avoid short cuts. Just focus on reducing corruption and collecting tax. There are millions in govt jobs not going at work and getting salaries, fire them and hire new honest people. Focus on technology, empower startups, make contracts with big tech companies like Apple , google etc to have their offshore offices in Pakistan or expand. The only quick way to bring change is by technology.

alex
Oct 03, 2018 09:20am

low cost dreamers

Feroz
Oct 03, 2018 09:41am

Minister is making virtue out of necessity. CPEC is very much a part of Chinese BRI and no member of the Western alliance will want to be associated with it, for their obvious reasons. Foreign investment may come in different sectors at some point but those investments will not be part of CPEC.

Sunil
Oct 03, 2018 09:47am

Information Minister always providing information, taken his job very seriously

Love Your Country
Oct 03, 2018 09:52am

@atta rehman - unsurprisingly.

Syed
Oct 03, 2018 09:53am

Khusro Bakhtiar and Fawad Chaudry.... Same old faces who have been part of PPP, PML-Q, PMLN and now PTI Govt. Is this the change Imran Khan promised us.

anwarsher
Oct 03, 2018 10:07am

What happened? Last week it was reported that SA will be joining CPEC?

Pankaj
Oct 03, 2018 10:15am

Is China lending money to Pakistan or is investing? Lender does not share the risk of loss but invester does. If CPEC makes loss is China going to share it?

Farhan
Oct 03, 2018 10:22am

Every news is telling us that CPEC is not a game changer.

Harmony-1©
Oct 03, 2018 10:22am

@rama - Thank you for your concern. Modi will join after U-turn!

Ashraf Gilani (Kashmir, India)
Oct 03, 2018 10:22am

Saudis are not so naive and gullible. They know what CPEC is all about.

King
Oct 03, 2018 10:30am

@Omar because any instablety will effect India & whole south Asia

Omar
Oct 03, 2018 10:31am

@R11 I hope you realize that comment was written with sarcasm. Indians know that CPEC, is a chance for Pakistan to develop and have a strong economy, and that frightens them.

Nizamuddin Ahmad Aali
Oct 03, 2018 10:38am

Pakistani government should be transparent as promised. In plain English Saudi Arabia does not have the "permission" to join CPEC, plain and simple.

Pakamat
Oct 03, 2018 10:41am

I know they are trying but would urge Mr Fawad and Mr Bakhtiar as ministers to do some more research first and also change their tone when speaking so not to come off as loud mouth. You are in government now so you are meant to listen more instead of back tracking after making a hurried policy decision and not thinking things through and making policy on the run.

Zeeshandxb
Oct 03, 2018 10:50am

These guys need to learn how to disclose news cautiously

knighted_lord
Oct 03, 2018 10:51am

@Omar no brother india isn't concerned about pakistan, india is concerned about it's neighbourhood, understand the difference

Biren
Oct 03, 2018 10:53am

@Last Word they lost Gwadar at the very beginning. What 9%of revenue means for 30 year? It is even far below than lease value of Lankans port as it overlooked the security cost.

DIL DIL PAKISTAN
Oct 03, 2018 10:54am

Another U turn.

Ash2000
Oct 03, 2018 10:56am

Couple of days age Saudi were part of CPEC but not anymore. In the past CPEC was $60 billion but now only $50 billion. Seems all are making fool of public and this is all drama.

Ahmed A.
Oct 03, 2018 10:58am

@rama: Dream on...Indian friend !

A shah
Oct 03, 2018 11:01am

You mean to say they were interested in CPEC but after looking into the project in more detail they are running for the hills

A shah
Oct 03, 2018 11:02am

This government seems to messed up pretty much everything they touch

divakar
Oct 03, 2018 11:07am

@SNB :they never were.It was only on the wish list of some.

Murtuza
Oct 03, 2018 11:14am

Did Iran bothered about ur country when it built charbahar for India . Pakistan should treat all countries as per its needs . Friends of all and foes of non to develop

Murtuza
Oct 03, 2018 11:15am

Pakistan should treat all as friends and non as foes

Pervaiz
Oct 03, 2018 11:21am

lake of homework and rush for news conference has depleted the Government responsiveness. Kindly do some homework before making it public. Otherwise as diehard PTI worker i will call you all U Tren party

Shakhil Ahmed
Oct 03, 2018 11:21am

I didn't expect this backtracking, definitely not from PTI. Hope IK keeps his promise of 1 million jobs. A lot of youth are already frustrated. IK, please keep your promise.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 03, 2018 11:26am

Yet a other U-TURN by the "movers and shakers" of the current P.T.I. administration in Islamabad, most of whom are ex PPP, former PM (N) or cronies stemming from General Musharraf regime. Where is the "change" that they promised to the 225 million hardworking but helpless people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan? Will someone from P.T.I. please stand up and appraise the nation about it?

Sabir Khan
Oct 03, 2018 11:34am

I believe they have no idea how to run the government. They just jumping from one branch to other like jungle monky.

Umar Bin Ayaz
Oct 03, 2018 11:36am

Wait what? Is Information Minister and PTI-led government has word vomit or something? Why can't they keep stuff to their own unless they double check and then later on announce. I mean we are dealing with countries here, first with India and now KSA.

A shah
Oct 03, 2018 11:50am

Another mess up?

Ashwin
Oct 03, 2018 11:50am

@Harmony-1© Modi or India will never join CPEC, thats why it is struggling & not making profit.

Arshad ,Canada
Oct 03, 2018 11:51am

@SNB ,all this was cooked up by the PTI without a word coming out of SA. But I am very happy that SA is not A part of CPEC.

SUNIL GUPTE
Oct 03, 2018 11:53am

The minister has risen to his level of incompetenc.

Abid
Oct 03, 2018 12:10pm

CPEC is golden chance for Pakistan to build the economic infrastructure. Govt has no idea how to develop the nation. It is allways much more costs than you think!

Isabhai suratwala
Oct 03, 2018 12:12pm

After all just following India.....

Dr. Sajjad
Oct 03, 2018 12:33pm

U turned---this time a big one

Syed Kaleemullah
Oct 03, 2018 12:33pm

It seems PTI official don't have decision power,Not a single decision since Imran Khan form govt: in federal stands long lasting.

Nawaz
Oct 03, 2018 12:36pm

People commenting here don't seem to realize that we are verge of economic melt down. The repercussions could impact day to day life and lead to complete chaos if not controlled properly.

Paramesh
Oct 03, 2018 12:36pm

I think the non believer big brother U.S would have disciplined the Saudis to not take part in anything that benefits China and the good boy Saudis followed suit..

Incognito
Oct 03, 2018 12:51pm

Keep criticising previous government. Any failure blame it on them. How convenient!!

Najum
Oct 03, 2018 12:51pm

PTI is a complete disaster.

Raj
Oct 03, 2018 12:54pm

It is a great loss for Saudis arabia!

ExMohajirinUK
Oct 03, 2018 12:55pm

Hope Pakistan is part of this CPEC, all I see is China being the main beneficiary.

Dr.Katludin
Oct 03, 2018 12:57pm

U Turn....

Chinpaksaddique
Oct 03, 2018 01:05pm

Saudi Arabia and Ukraine should be allowed to join CPEC.

Guest
Oct 03, 2018 01:12pm

PM IK is not so naive to allow KSA to benefit from CPEC at the cost of Pakistan. Good decision.

Ahmed
Oct 03, 2018 01:20pm

Why make a project so beneficial to the economy so controversial? The terms can be negotiated and renegotiated if necessary.

Mansoor
Oct 03, 2018 01:25pm

@Life

You are investing in a mere branch of the company which has 100's of branches.

A shah
Oct 03, 2018 01:27pm

You mean they were not interested?

ashok
Oct 03, 2018 01:29pm

There is no logic behind not getting out of a bad decision, just because you have spent a lot of time making it.

Ansuman Chauhan
Oct 03, 2018 01:31pm

Pakistan and there u turn ....

Chacha
Oct 03, 2018 01:36pm

Strengthen the poor people of Pakistan, you will not need Saudia or even China

Sagar
Oct 03, 2018 01:39pm

The problem with this new government is that they live for media publicity. So even if other countries leader says something orally, they suddenly come to media and tell it as a final decision.

Sagar
Oct 03, 2018 01:43pm

@Pankaj - " If CPEC makes loss is China going to share it?"

No, if CPEC makes loss they are going to share Gwadar and other assets. And I don't think there is any scope for "if" required now.

ajay
Oct 03, 2018 01:45pm

@Shakhil Ahmed - "Hope IK keeps his promise of 1 million jobs."

Have patience, There will be close to 1 million jobs, albeit of slightly different nature.

Prateik
Oct 03, 2018 01:46pm

Both the ministers look confused.

Karachiwala
Oct 03, 2018 01:47pm

This happens when you don't have an elected, but a selected government. Where are PTI lovers?

BitterTruth
Oct 03, 2018 01:50pm

@Last Word : Gawadar is already gone for 30 Yearsw. Now it may go for 99 years lease.

Dr B. N Anand
Oct 03, 2018 01:53pm

Sir, another faux pas by this govt. Earlier the iclusion of Saudi Arabia as a third partner in CPEC was announced with great fanfare. Again the govt had to come to backfoot, may be after being snubbed either from USA or SA or even both

VPSingh
Oct 03, 2018 02:01pm

Don't know whether CPEC will be a game changer for Pakistan country, but definitely it has changed the game of those Pakistani leaders who signed this agreement.

Vijay B.
Oct 03, 2018 02:05pm

@Omar "@rama It is so nice and caring for our Indian friends and neighbor to be so concerned about the Pakistan economy and it's development. Amir I am sure that by now you are quite aware that "we've got this never ending love for you."

Shamin
Oct 03, 2018 02:06pm

Nothing will change in Pakistan..the corrupt elite will continue to roam free.

israr
Oct 03, 2018 02:07pm

so in short we are seeking investors as investments in Pakistan be it cpec or not and the return the profit will be shared good i like it

Justice
Oct 03, 2018 02:09pm

Saudi Arabia's involvement in CPEC means US involvement. And by no means US would like this Chinese funded project be successful. Absolutely wrong decision

Peru
Oct 03, 2018 02:10pm

No sane person would like to board sinking ship.

Atif
Oct 03, 2018 02:23pm

Another U-turn?? Is there anyone who is professional in this government?

