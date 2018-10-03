DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Auto sector mounts pressure on govt in non-filers case

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated October 03, 2018

Email

— Photo/File
— Photo/File

KARACHI: In a letter to Finance Minister Asad Umar dated Oct 1, the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) claims the government will suffer Rs50 billion in revenue loss in case of sales drop due to ban on purchase of vehicles by non-filers of tax returns.

While urging the government not to place any restriction on non-filers for purchase of cars, PAMA offered its cooperation for documentation purposes, saying “it will continue to share the data on non-filers with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on a regular basis.”

The PML-N government had imposed a restriction on non-filers of tax returns from purchasing new cars in the Finance Act 2018-19, but the amendments to that act introduced by the PTI’s finance minister will reverse the decision, if passed.

In 2014, categories were introduced for purchase of locally produced cars by filers and non-filers with lower and higher rates of income tax which has helped the government by creating separate class of non filers which the government could pursue about which the local assemblers have also been providing data to the government, PAMA said.

Published in Dawn, October 3rd , 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
JA-Australia
Oct 03, 2018 08:22am

Easy to solve: require car buyers to file a tax return even if they owe zero tax.

Arshad
Oct 03, 2018 08:26am

Hell NO ! No more black mailing by any industry. Ban foreign travels too on all billionaires who don't have NTN #.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

No economic clarity
Updated October 03, 2018

No economic clarity

It's high time that government begins to deliver on an action plan and give the country an economic direction.
October 03, 2018

‘Decreased’ CPEC cost

THE new government appears ready to renegotiate with China the price of a railway megaproject that will upgrade the...
October 03, 2018

Poverty in Sindh

ALLEVIATING poverty and inequality calls for effective policy intervention that is only possible when extensive data...
Updated October 02, 2018

Attack on AJK PM

Before dialogue, there must be a common-sense acceptance of regional realities. Modi is totally on the wrong track.
Updated October 02, 2018

Protecting the media

The press, as the fourth pillar of state, has the responsibility of a watchdog.
October 02, 2018

Smoking scourge

IT is encouraging that action is being taken on an issue that has for long been relegated to the back burner....