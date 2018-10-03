DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Britain to work with Pakistan on its ‘priorities’

Sajid IqbalUpdated October 03, 2018

Email

British Home Secretary Sajid Javed. ─ Reuters/File
British Home Secretary Sajid Javed. ─ Reuters/File

LONDON: British Home Secre­tary Sajid Javid has said he is looking forward to working with Pakis­tani authorities on their priorities.

He was responding to a journalist’s question about the possible handing over of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London chief Altaf Huss­ain and sons of former prime mini­ster Nawaz Sharif, who, accor­ding to the questioner, are wanted in their country and living in the UK.

“I had an excellent visit to Pakistan. It was really a good opportunity to strengthen our ties together. Britain has fantastic relations with Pakistan. With a new government there, we are looking forward to working with them (on all issues) including on their priorities. That is exactly what we are doing. We are working very hard on this,” Mr Javid said.

He said Brexit would provide the two countries a chance to streng­then their ties. “After Brexit we are going to be working with Pakis­tan like so many other countries. Britain is going to remain a globally outward-looking country, our friendly relations with Pakistan are going to be even stronger, in terms of trade, in terms of people, in so many ways,” he said.

In his speech to the party conference, he dwelt on his Pakistani heritage and narrated the story of his father’s arrival in Britain. “Let me tell you about another story. A story that started in the 1960s. Abdul-Ghani Javid left Pakistan and landed in Heathrow. He spent what little he had on a coach ticket…had his first night here in Birmingham, then continued up north to Lancashire to find work in a cotton mill.

“After standing outside the mill for weeks, he got that first job, and started a family. Eventually, there were seven of us living in a two-bedroom flat…on what the papers called ‘Britain’s most dangerous street’.

“That’s my story. And if you’d have told me back then what I’d be doing now…I’d have told you that it was less believable than any TV drama,” he said.

Mr Javid announced a change of policy on the issue of forced marriages and said that women and girls, who were coerced into marriages by their families, would be allowed to give evidence in secret so that they could object to their foreign spouses’ visas without fear of repercussions.

Published in Dawn, October 3rd, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

1000 characters
@Manage
Oct 03, 2018 07:59am

Next announcement U.K ready to invest in Pakistan

Rashid
Oct 03, 2018 08:10am

Javaid most likely become the next Uk PM

Anti-Corruption
Oct 03, 2018 08:23am

Hard to believe that. UK has always sheltered and supported money launderers, and criminals like Altaf. I will believe only when I see them actually helping Pakistan, not just talk

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

No economic clarity
Updated October 03, 2018

No economic clarity

It's high time that government begins to deliver on an action plan and give the country an economic direction.
October 03, 2018

‘Decreased’ CPEC cost

THE new government appears ready to renegotiate with China the price of a railway megaproject that will upgrade the...
October 03, 2018

Poverty in Sindh

ALLEVIATING poverty and inequality calls for effective policy intervention that is only possible when extensive data...
Updated October 02, 2018

Attack on AJK PM

Before dialogue, there must be a common-sense acceptance of regional realities. Modi is totally on the wrong track.
Updated October 02, 2018

Protecting the media

The press, as the fourth pillar of state, has the responsibility of a watchdog.
October 02, 2018

Smoking scourge

IT is encouraging that action is being taken on an issue that has for long been relegated to the back burner....