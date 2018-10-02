DAWN.COM

FM Qureshi meets Pompeo and NSA Bolton in Washington; bilateral relations discussed

Dawn.comUpdated October 02, 2018

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi meets US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo. — Photo: FO spokesman Twitter
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday met the US National Security Adviser (NSA) John Bolton at the White House, Foreign Office spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal said.

During the meeting, the minister and the adviser discussed bilateral relations between Pakistan and US. The regional situation in South Asia also came under discussion, Faisal said.

Qureshi then proceeded to the State Department, where he met US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo for the second time. No details of the meeting were immediately made public by the Foreign Office.

According to Radio Pakistan, they discussed the Pakistan-US bilateral relations and the overall situation of South Asia, including the state of affairs in Afghanistan.

The two top diplomats first met in Islamabad last month as the United States approached the new Pakistani government to hear their views on the key issues that have strained decades-old ties between the two countries.

Qureshi today also met US Senators Cory Booker and Lindsey Graham.

In the meeting with Senator Booker, a member of the Senate's foreign relations committee, bilateral relations and the regional situation came under discussion. According to the FO spokesman, Booker said Pakistan's sacrifices in the war against terrorism "needed to be recognised".

Senator Graham and Qureshi also discussed Pakistan-US bilateral ties, and Afghanistan. The senator acknowledged the progress Pakistan had made in the erstwhile tribal areas, Faisal said in a tweet.

The foreign minister arrived in Washington late on Sunday from New York, where he represented Pakistan at the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly. He addressed the world body on September 29, underscoring Pakistan's efforts for regional peace and stability.

