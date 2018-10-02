FBR in 'hot pursuit' of 169 wealthy non-filers

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), in a notification issued on Tuesday, said it was in "hot pursuit" of 169 wealthy, non-filers as part of a government drive for the recovery of taxes from "big and influential tax evaders".

Spearheading the initiative is Finance Minister Asad Umar, who had recently announced the measures the finance ministry was going to undertake to widen the tax net during an interview aired on Channel 92.

"Initially, FBR is going to catch the top 100 people who have bought the most amount of land and cars, but are not filers and do not give taxes. This will be done over the span of a few weeks after which in a comprehensive exercise, people who have lavish lifestyles, as in travelling in the business class etc will be identified.

"I thought you would ask why only 100 people, let me answer that anyway, it is 100 people so that FBR cannot sidestep this and say that as there are too many people the exercise will take too long. With only 100 people, the exercise will not take more than a few weeks," he had explained.

In line with the same, the government notification today has expanded on the promise to include 169 evaders who have a "proven trail of large business transactions and financial deals".

Individuals subjected to scrutiny include those who have "purchased properties over Rs20 million, or purchased 1800CC or larger engine cars, or received rent to the tune of Rs10 million or more in a year", but have not bothered to file tax returns.

The notification clarifies that these measures are being taken without any discrimination. It also encourages people to pay their due taxes within the due date, i.e, November 30.