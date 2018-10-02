'Punjab govt may end in two months,' claims PML-N's Rana Mashhood

PML-N leader Rana Mashhood on Tuesday reiterated his belief that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's (PTI) government in Punjab will "end" within the next two months or so and be replaced by his own party's setup.

Mashhood, a former provincial minister, was being interviewed by Geo News when he made the statement.

"The party that won the election was being considered a horse turned out to be a mule," he said. "It is now strongly felt that Shahbaz Sharif would have been a better choice. If Shahbaz Sharif had been prime minister, he would have handled things much better."

He also denied an earlier statement attributed to him that a "deal" was in the works with the establishment to bring the PML-N back to power in Punjab.

"We have always been against any deals, we have always kept a principled stand [...] Yes, Shahbaz Sharif has always wanted to take the institutions along; to work on a new charter [to work with institutions] [...] but that does not mean some kind of deal has been struck," he said in a rambling statement.

"Everyone can work together and find a way forward in the current situation," he said.

Instead, he said that his prediction for the PTI government's fall had stemmed from chatter between different departments.

"I am basing this on inter-departmental conversations. There has been a change of heart in those circles. There will be our government in Punjab [within two months]."

The PML-N stalwart further said that incumbent Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar's reign will end within the next few months through "either a public or judicial decision".

Mashhood's remarks were made in individual capacity: Sanaullah

Mashhood's statements were disowned by fellow PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah, who insisted that remarks made in individual capacity cannot be considered the party policy.

"I do not think this matter has been discussed at party level," said Sanaullah, who is also a former Punjab law minister. "Someone's remarks in their individual capacity cannot be attributed to the party."

"The PML-N will not support any non-democratic force," he added. "We are not in favour of breaking any governments and forming our own through non-democratic measures. We believe in democratic institutions and civilian supremacy; we want power through vote only."

Sanaullah, however, reiterated his party's longstanding stance on the legitimacy of the 2018 general elections, saying: "The establishment and non-democratic forces rigged the elections, and got a party a mandate that is fake."

Party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb made similar remarks, saying Mashhood's statement was his own and could not be attributed to the party leadership.

"The statement is surprising," she said, adding that the party has sought answers from the former lawmaker.

Mashhood's remarks prove that PML-N has designs on a deal: Nafisa Shah

Despite Mashhood's clarification that his party was not pursuing any "deals", PPP Information Secretary Dr Nafisa Shah construed it as an admission to the contrary.

"The cat is out of the bag following Rana Mashhood's statement," Dr Nafisa said. "It has thus proven that the PML-N was actively seeking a deal with the establishment in the name of democracy."