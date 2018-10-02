DAWN.COM

Cricket World Cup trophy to go on display in Lahore tomorrow

Abdul GhaffarUpdated October 02, 2018

World Cup Trophy set to reach Lahore on October 3. — File
The 2019 Cricket World Cup trophy will reach Lahore on Wednesday as part of its world tour.

The Garrard-made trophy, during its six-day Pakistan leg of the tour, will travel to three cities: Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi.

The trophy is scheduled to be exhibited in Lahore from October 3 to 4 where it will be paraded from the Gaddafi Stadium to Shaukat Khanum Hospital on a bus.

The trophy, whose replicas are given to the winners of ICC's 50-over world cups, will next be taken to Islamabad, where it will again go on display for two days.

The final stop of the trophy's tour will be in Karachi, where fans will be able to see it on October 7 and 8.

World Cup Trophy Tour

The Trophy Tour started its journey on August 27 from the ICC headquarters in Dubai. During the nine-month tour, the Trophy Tour will travel not only to countries taking part in the tournament, but for the first time ever will go beyond traditional cricket heartlands and connect with fans in a further 11 countries where cricket is growing including Nepal, United States and Germany.

During its journey, the ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy will visit iconic and unusual locations, communities, schools, universities and even peoples’ homes in a bid to connect people globally in what will be the most unique, and accessible Trophy Tour to date.

