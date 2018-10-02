DAWN.COM

7 terrorists killed, 3 injured as army repulses attack on North Waziristan border post

Naveed SiddiquiOctober 02, 2018

Military personnel posted on a check post in North Waziristan. —File photo
Seven terrorists were killed and three others injured in an exchange of fire with a Pakistani border post in North Waziristan, the military's media wing said on Tuesday.

According to the statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists from across the Afghan border engaged in a 'fire raid' at the check-post, prompting army officials to quickly retaliate.

Military sources say due to the extensive fencing along the border, terrorists cannot physically attack and now resort to 'fire raids' — concerted targeting of Pakistani assets from a distance.

Also read: Military says number of Waziristan check-posts reduced drastically

Attacks on security forces and targeted killings have witnessed a surge in the volatile North Waziristan since the army launched the Zarb-i-Azb military operation against terrorists in June 2014, which also resulted in the displacement of over one million civilians.

On September 23, seven personnel of Pakistan Army, including an officer, were martyred when a group of soldiers was ambushed by militants in North Waziristan. In return fire, the surviving soldiers in the group killed nine attackers.

During another intelligence-based operation on September 13, four terrorists were killed. Three army personnel were also martyred in the exchange of fire.

A security official told Dawn that terrorists have been infiltrating from across the border. He said the recent surge in militants’ activities might be linked to a militant group led by ‘Commander’ Hafiz Gul Bahadur, who is presently operating from across the Afghan border.

Pamphlets and leaflets attributed to the Hafiz Gul Bahadur group were recently distributed in Miramshah and other areas in which some local elders and militants who have renounced militancy after surrendering to the army. The locals were warned not to establish any sort of contact with the army and local administration.

Gul Bahadur has gone into hiding since the Zarb-i-Azb operation was launched.

Harmony-1©
Oct 02, 2018 05:30pm

Foreign enemy busy with nefarious activities.

Wazir
Oct 02, 2018 05:44pm

Pak Army Zindabad

