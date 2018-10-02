DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

SC rejects cop's appeal for acquittal in Belgian citizen's abduction case

Haseeb BhattiOctober 02, 2018

Email

Supreme Court of Pakistan. — File Photo
Supreme Court of Pakistan. — File Photo

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected an appeal for acquittal filed by a police officer who was handed a life sentence for abducting a Pakistani-origin Belgian citizen for ransom.

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, who headed the three-member bench, said that when defenders of the law become looters they should receive a harsh punishment.

"Why don't we turn the criminal's life sentence into a death sentence," asked Justice Khosa.

The prosecutor Mohammad Jaffar told the court today that the police officer, Mohammad Zubair, had kidnapped the Pakistani-origin Belgian citizen.

The trial court had sentenced the police official to life in prison for kidnapping the victim from Kharian and obtaining Rs200,000 in ransom. The Lahore High Court earlier upheld the trial court's sentence.

Justice Khosa observed that the traveller to Pakistan must have experienced a terrible shock, and added that the LHC had noted in its order that such a criminal should have received a greater punishment.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 02, 2018 04:11pm

Once again, great decision by the Supreme Court of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to uphold true justice in the country. Keep it up and hang on tough.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated October 02, 2018

Attack on AJK PM

Before dialogue, there must be a common-sense acceptance of regional realities. Modi is totally on the wrong track.
Updated October 02, 2018

Protecting the media

The press, as the fourth pillar of state, has the responsibility of a watchdog.
October 02, 2018

Smoking scourge

IT is encouraging that action is being taken on an issue that has for long been relegated to the back burner....
Updated October 01, 2018

Pak-India challenge

For now, it appears that India and Pakistan have stuck to their respective lines.
October 01, 2018

Palestine imbroglio

WHILE much of the world may have forgotten the plight of the Palestinians, the people of this occupied land continue...
October 01, 2018

Heritage vandalism

VANDALISING historical or religious monuments not only destroys cultural heritage, but also makes space for some...