ATC grants Faisal Raza Abidi bail until Oct 11

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday accepted former senator Faisal Raza Abidi's request for interim bail in a case regarding alleged defamation of judges.

Abidi was booked on Sept 19 by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the capital police for allegedly using abusive language against judges in an interview.

The case was registered under PPC sections 228, 500, 505(ii) and 34, as well as the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), in response to a complaint lodged by Supreme Court Public Relations Officer Shahid Hussain Kambyo.

The FIR said that a video on social media clearly showed that Abidi was highly abusive and contemptuous, used threatening language and levelled allegations against government institutions that were created via the Constitution and against individuals at the highest constitutional posts.

The FIR claimed that through his speech, Abidi caused panic, scared the public and intimidated constitutional functionaries in order to keep them from discharging their obligation.

It added that the language used by Abidi was punishable under the ATA and provisions of the PPC.

During Tuesday's hearing regarding the 'anti-judiciary remarks', Judge Kausar Abbas Zaidi granted Abidi, who was present in the court along with his lawyer, bail until Oct 11 in anti-terrorism case.

The Islamabad High Court a day earlier had given the former PPP leader a day-long protective bail.

Another case has also been registered by the FIA against Abidi regarding the same social media video, which is being investigated by the cybercrime unit.

Abidi is expected to appear before an FIA special court with regards to the second case on Wednesday.