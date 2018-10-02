CJP grills Musharraf's lawyer on 'brave commando's' overdue return to Pakistan

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday grilled Pervez Musharraf's counsel over the former president's failure to come back to the country and face ongoing cases against him, warning that Musharraf's return may not be 'graceful'.

A three-judge bench heading by the CJP is hearing a case pertaining to recovery of a huge amount of public money wasted allegedly by former presidents Musharraf and Asif Zardari, and former attorney general Malik Qayyum in the wake of the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) in 2007.

Musharraf's lawyer told the bench today that his client "respects the court" but was unable to return due to his medical condition and reservations over the provision of security.

Last week, during a press conference, All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) leader Muhammad Amjad had said that the former president was "growing weaker rapidly" due to an unspecified illness and, therefore, could not return to Pakistan.

The former military ruler left for Dubai in March 2016 on the pretext of medical treatment and has not returned since.

"I told you before that if he returns, he will be provided security," the CJP asserted, wondering why the "courageous commando" continues being afraid to return to the country despite assurances of "constant security".

"I am giving you this assurance. It is the assurance of the highest court in the country," Justice Nisar said.

He also promised that the former military ruler would not be arrested upon his return, and that whatever the outcome of the cases, it would be strictly in line with the law.

The court ordered Musharraf's counsel to submit his medical report within a week and adjourned the hearing until Oct 11.

More details to follow.