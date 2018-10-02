DAWN.COM

Political interference, lack of professional leadership behind PIA's chronic losses: audit report

Haseeb BhattiOctober 02, 2018

A.F. Ferguson-conducted audit report says the PIA has been run like a non-business entity. — File
A 10-year special audit report of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) presented in the Supreme Court on Tuesday attributed the national carrier's chronic losses to a lack of "professional and experienced leadership".

Prepared by chartered accountancy firm, A.F. Ferguson, the 500-page report identified the last decade's worth of losses incurred by the PIA, and also ascertained the reasons leading to it.

The carrier's accumulated losses in 2009, according to the audit report, were Rs73bn, which had snowballed into Rs 360.39bn by 2017.

The audit report gives a break-up of all the factors that contribute to the PIA's annual losses and poor financial performance such as inefficient fuel management, unnecessary expenses on crew, performance of subsidiaries, poor supply chain and contract management, inefficient engineering and maintenance department among others.

However, the report holds the carrier's top leadership as the main reason for the company's troubles, stating: "PIAC has been run like a non-business entity, governed by the non-professional BoDs, managed by CEO lacking industry specific experience."

To improve the airline's performance, the audit report made several recommendations, chiefly among those were the appointment of CEOs and MDs on merit and putting an end to "unnecessary interference from government".

The report further advised that the "National Aviation policy, ASAs with Gulf and Turkish Airline be reviewed" and "efficient and dynamic BoD be constituted to turnaround the airline".

The top court asked PIA to submit a reply on the report within a month.

The audit reported was submitted in the apex court following it's June 2018 directives to do so during the hearing of the PIA corruption case.

Hasnain Haque
Oct 02, 2018 01:45pm

To be honest its not a revelation as anyone can see when you have friends and families appointed in top positions then it is destined to fail. The abuses carried out by officials and private use of PIA is also a contributory factor. Time to change. Thanks to PTI for ending private flights, first class travel for officials and looking to appoint new board.

Hasnain Haque
Oct 02, 2018 01:46pm

This is the same airline which helped Emirates, Singapore airlines who are now top airlines in the world and PIA at the bottom.

Skeptic
Oct 02, 2018 01:49pm

Really?Does this come as a big surprise to anyone?

Some of us have been saying the same thing about PIA since the 1990s.

haseeb
Oct 02, 2018 01:58pm

Back in 2015 PIA published an advertisement to recruit the fresh talent for the air crew, hundreds of applicants were called for the interview,after the letters for the final interviews were dispatched the interviews got postponed for indefinite period of time by the management and are still pending, no official intimation to the applicants has been made by the management regarding the cancellation or further pendency of the recruitments

akber_eh
Oct 02, 2018 02:00pm

Its very easy to point out weaknesses but one should realize that being state owned and Peoples airline, PIA have always covered those routes where no other airline would go due to profitability reasons.. I am against over staffing and political appointments but they are not the real reason of losses PIA is having.

Haj operation is one prime case where PIA has to incur huge costs as Plane takes millions of passengers one side but is brought back empty and the same cycle is repeated when Hajis have to come back.. its a state responsibility and can't be compared with COMMERCIAL airline operations..

Bob Dyniel
Oct 02, 2018 02:47pm

Will killing few goats in runway will help PIA revive? Simply disgusting. In which world you guys are living?

