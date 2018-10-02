DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Al-Azizia reference proceedings postponed due to Khawaja Haris' absence

Mohammad ImranUpdated October 02, 2018

Email

Defence counsel Khawaja Haris outside the accountability court at an earlier hearing. — File
Defence counsel Khawaja Haris outside the accountability court at an earlier hearing. — File

An accountability court in Islamabad on Tuesday deferred trial proceedings in the Al-Azizia reference against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif due to the absence of the defence counsel.

The ousted prime minister was in court to attend the hearing. However, he did not speak to the media on his way in or out of court.

Due to senior defence counsel Khawaja Haris' absence in court, the judges accepted a junior defence lawyer's application to postpone the hearing.

According to the junior lawyer, Haris did not appear in court as he was unwell.

"We will not comment on Khawaja Haris' illness," National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar said in response, adding that the law allows junior lawyers to continue the proceeding in the senior counsel's absence.

"We postponed yesterday's proceedings due to the senior counsel's absence as well," Accountability Judge Arshad Malik said while pointing out that even the the co-counsel on the case was also absent from court today.

Earlier in the day, before appearing in court, Nawaz spent two hours at PML-N leader Abbas Afridi's farmhouse.

Before his arrival in Islamabad, a scuffle broke out between an Islamabad Police official — who was a part of Sharif's security squad — and an elite commando who was posted outside Nur Khan Airbase. Other officials on the scene intervened after which they were made to sit in their vehicles.

Transfer of Al-Azizia reference to Judge Malik

On July 6, accountability court Judge Mohammad Bashir had announced the verdict in the Avenfield properties corruption reference filed by NAB, handing the ousted prime minister 10 years as jail time for owning assets beyond known income and seven years to his daughter Maryam Nawaz for abetment.

Later on July 16, Sharif, through his counsel Khawaja Haris, had filed an appeal in the IHC for the transfer of Al-Azizia and Flagship references to another accountability court since the arguments in both cases were similar to the ones given in the Avenfield reference. Days later, Judge Bashir decided to recuse himself from hearing the two pending references.

During the course of arguments on the appeals seeking transfer of pending references, Haris had argued that at least 12 grounds were common in the three NAB references against Sharif.

Furthermore, Sharif's counsel had claimed that judge Bashir had discarded these facts before announcing the verdict on the Avenfield reference.

The cases were then shifted to the court of Accountability Judge Arshad Malik.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
BAXAR
Oct 02, 2018 01:19pm

"The ousted prime minister was in court to attend the hearing. However, he did not speak to the media on his way in or out of court." That's a start. Does not talking to the media means that talks are somewhere else.

Concerned Citizen
Oct 02, 2018 01:24pm

How much you hate or dislike or adore Nawaz Sharif. You have to give credit for one thing that he is the only Politicians who has the courage to attend his cases. Others often take the easy exit of medical conditions to never return.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated October 02, 2018

Attack on AJK PM

Before dialogue, there must be a common-sense acceptance of regional realities. Modi is totally on the wrong track.
Updated October 02, 2018

Protecting the media

The press, as the fourth pillar of state, has the responsibility of a watchdog.
October 02, 2018

Smoking scourge

IT is encouraging that action is being taken on an issue that has for long been relegated to the back burner....
Updated October 01, 2018

Pak-India challenge

For now, it appears that India and Pakistan have stuck to their respective lines.
October 01, 2018

Palestine imbroglio

WHILE much of the world may have forgotten the plight of the Palestinians, the people of this occupied land continue...
October 01, 2018

Heritage vandalism

VANDALISING historical or religious monuments not only destroys cultural heritage, but also makes space for some...