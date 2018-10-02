Dr Asim allowed to travel abroad for medical treatment

An accountability court in Karachi on Tuesday allowed Dr Asim Hussain to travel abroad for medical treatment from Oct 2-30, DawnNewsTV reported.

Hussain's counsel submitted a medical report in court today which insisted that the PPP member was unwell and required "immediate medical treatment".

Though his name was placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) in 2015, it has been struck off multiple times on his requests to be allowed to go abroad for medical treatment. In June this year, an accountability court had allowed him to travel outside the country for the same reason from June 12 till July 12.

Hussain, who is a close aide of former president Asif Ali Zardari, had filed a plea in court to be allowed to travel abroad on medical grounds.

Hussain is facing two corruption references pertaining to alleged corruption of over Rs460 billion through fraudulent allotment of land for expansion of his hospital and money laundering.

He is also accused of fraudulently awarding contracts for five gas fields to Jamshoro Joint Venture Limited which allegedly caused a loss of Rs17.338bn to national exchequer.