Philippines' Bureau of Immigration bars entry of Pakistani terror suspect

Tina G. SantosOctober 02, 2018

36-year-old Pakistani Naeem Hussain was intercepted at Philippines' Clark International Airport upon arrival from Dubai. ─ Photo courtesy Clark International Airport
The Philippines has refused entry to a Pakistani who is suspected of working as trainer for the militant Islamic State (IS) group, the Bureau of Immigration reported on Monday.

Naeem Hussain, 36, was intercepted at Clark International Airport in Pampanga province after arriving on an Emirates Airlines plane from Dubai on Sept 22, according to Deputy Immigration Commissioner Marc Red Mariñas.

“He was turned away because he is on our alert list of suspected international terrorists for being an alleged trainer of Daesh,” Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said, using an Arabic reference to IS, the militant group in Iraq and Syria.

Hussain was immediately excluded and booked on a return flight to Dubai, Mariñas said.

Military watch list

The military has sought help from the immigration bureau in stopping Hussain from entering the Philippines. He is on a watch list of the military.

Morente said the Pakistani claimed he was a digital designer and that he travelled to the Philippines to visit his Filipino girlfriend in Olongapo City.

Records showed Hussain first tried to enter the Philippines in May, also from Dubai and through Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila.

He was intercepted there and put on a return flight to Dubai.

By arrangement with Philippine Daily Inquirer/ANN

Saif Zulfiqar
Oct 02, 2018 12:29pm

Philippines did right thing. They should have put him in jail for life.

Inzamam
Oct 02, 2018 12:42pm

What is the proof ??

Ashraf Gilani (Kashmir, India)
Oct 02, 2018 12:48pm

Why put on return flight? He should have been arrested and sent to jail..

