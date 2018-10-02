DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Court gives Punjab govt authority to auction off Dar's assets

Mohammad ImranOctober 02, 2018

Email

Former finance minister Ishaq Dar. — File Photo
Former finance minister Ishaq Dar. — File Photo

An accountability court on Tuesday handed the Punjab government the authority to either auction off or keep in its possession the assets of absconding former finance minister Ishaq Dar in a case pertaining to possession of assets beyond his known sources of income.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had earlier moved the accountability court for the auction of movable and immovable properties owned by Dar as he has been in London since Oct 2017. He was declared an absconder by the court in Dec 2017 after he failed to join the trial against himself.

Following the filing of the reference against Dar in the accountability court last September, NAB had seized all of his movable and immovable assets. These included a house in Gulberg III, Lahore; three plots in the Al-Falah Housing Society, Lahore; six acres of land in Islamabad; a two-kanal plot in the Parliamentarians Enclave, Islamabad; a plot in the Senate Cooperative Housing Society, Islamabad; another plot measuring two kanals and nine marlas in Islamabad; and six vehicles.

NAB alleged that Dar acquired in his name and/or in the names of his dependants assets worth Rs831.7 million, which is disproportionate to the known sources of his income.

Accountability court Judge Mohammad Bashir had earlier reserved his verdict on the NAB request and today ordered a compliance report regarding the seizure of three plots in Al-Falah Society and vehicles belonging to Dar.

The court remarked that action against Dar's assets abroad would also be deliberated on the basis of the law.

More details to follow

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated October 02, 2018

Attack on AJK PM

Before dialogue, there must be a common-sense acceptance of regional realities. Modi is totally on the wrong track.
Updated October 02, 2018

Protecting the media

The press, as the fourth pillar of state, has the responsibility of a watchdog.
October 02, 2018

Smoking scourge

IT is encouraging that action is being taken on an issue that has for long been relegated to the back burner....
Updated October 01, 2018

Pak-India challenge

For now, it appears that India and Pakistan have stuck to their respective lines.
October 01, 2018

Palestine imbroglio

WHILE much of the world may have forgotten the plight of the Palestinians, the people of this occupied land continue...
October 01, 2018

Heritage vandalism

VANDALISING historical or religious monuments not only destroys cultural heritage, but also makes space for some...