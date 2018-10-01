DAWN.COM

Angela Merkel calls for extending cooperation with Pakistan

Dawn.comOctober 01, 2018

German chancellor felicitates Imran Khan on his election as the prime minister of Pakistan. —AFP/File
German Chancellor Dr Angela Merkel on Monday expressed the desire to expand cooperation with Pakistan in diverse fields and work together on issues of mutual interest at the regional and global levels, Radio Pakistan reported.

In a felicitating telephone call to Prime Minister Imran Khan on his election as the prime minister of Pakistan, Merkel emphasised the importance of deepening bilateral relations.

PM Khan expressed the desire for further enhancing bilateral relations with Germany into a mutually beneficial, broad-based and long-term partnership.

The premier mentioned that Germany was the largest trading partner of Pakistan in Europe and there was a substantial potential for cooperation in the spheres of energy and automobile sectors, and investment in hydroelectric power generation.

The prime minister also briefed the German Chancellor on the regional situation, especially the importance of a peaceful settlement in Afghanistan and relations with India.

He underscored the need for resumption of comprehensive dialogue with India to address all outstanding issues.

Chancellor Merkel extended an invitation to Imran Khan to visit Germany at his earliest convenience, which the premier graciously accepted.

